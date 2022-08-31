Moody's affirms Olympus' Baa2 ratings, revises outlook to positive

Tokyo, August 31, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Olympus Corporation's (Olympus) Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings. At the same time, Moody's has revised the outlook to positive from stable.

Today's rating action follows Olympus' decision to divest its entire stake in a wholly-owned subsidiary Evident Corporation, which represents the scientific solutions segment, as announced on 29 August 2022 [1]. Olympus has entered into an agreement to sell this non-core business for approximately JPY430 billion to a company indirectly owned by funds advised by Bain Capital Private Equity, LP. The transaction is expected to close on 4 January 2023, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions.

"The outlook change to positive reflects our expectation that the cash proceeds from the divestment will provide Olympus substantial financial resources to reinvest in its strategic therapeutic solutions business while reducing the need for debt financing," says Ryohei Nishio, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"Furthermore, the positive outlook reflects the ongoing improvement in Olympus' profitability and cash flow from cost reduction resulting from its restructuring efforts," adds Nishio.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Divesting Evident will be the culmination of Olympus' multi-year restructuring to exit lower margin, non-core businesses and marks a milestone towards the company's transformation as a pure-play medical device company.

While Olympus has yet to announce the use of the divestment proceeds, the positive outlook is based on the company maintaining its current financial policy to allocate capital to growth investments before shareholder returns. Although Olympus could use some proceeds for share repurchases, Moody's expects the company will retain substantial financial capacity to make acquisitions while managing down leverage. Moody's estimates that the after-tax proceeds from the divestment will put Olympus in a net cash position, which will more than offset the loss of about a tenth of its EBITDA from the divested assets.

Olympus has been improving its earnings and profitability of its existing assets faster than Moody's previous expectations by successfully restructuring and rationalizing its cost base. Consequently, its debt/EBITDA improved to 2.4x for the last 12 months ended June 2022 from 3.3x for fiscal 2020 (ended March 2021).

The affirmation of Olympus' Baa2 ratings reflects its strong competitive position as a leading supplier of gastrointestinal endoscopy equipment globally. The ratings also benefit from Olympus' geographically well-diversified operations and financial policy with a moderate level of leverage and sufficient liquidity. At the same time, the ratings are constrained by the company's moderate operational scale with a concentration in its endoscopy business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Olympus will close the divestment as planned and sustain improvement in its profitability from its existing businesses. The positive outlook is also based on Olympus maintaining a balanced financial policy, and executing on organic and external growth while maintaining low leverage over the next 1-2 years.

Moody's could upgrade Olympus' ratings if the company demonstrates a track record as a pure-play medical device company by increasing earnings from its existing medical device business as well as strategic acquisitions or investments; diversifies successfully in the therapeutic device business thereby reducing its concentration in the endoscopy equipment business; and sustains strong financial performance, for example, debt/EBITDA below 2.25x.

Given the positive outlook, a downgrade is unlikely in the near future. Moody's could consider revising the outlook to stable, however, if Olympus' earnings growth and profitability deteriorate from competition or cost pressure, or the company adopts a more aggressive financial policy such as larger-than-expected share repurchases or debt-funded acquisitions that lead to higher leverage, such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.25x. The outlook could return to stable in the event of an unanticipated termination or an unfavorable change in the terms of the divestment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices (Japanese) published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75738. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Olympus Corporation is a global manufacturer of medical devices such as endoscopy and therapeutic equipment, medical products and microscopes.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company announcement, 29-Aug-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Ryohei Nishio

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Mihoko Manabe

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100



Releasing Office:

Moody's Japan K.K.

Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl

2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku

Tokyo, 105-6220

Japan

JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110

Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100

