Moody's affirms Omega's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

New York, December 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.'s Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating. The rating outlook has been revised to stable from negative. The rating affirmation reflects Omega's scale as the largest healthcare REIT focused in the skilled nursing facility (SNF) sector, long-term triple-net master leases, and conservative capital structure with modest leverage and good liquidity. The revision to stable reflects Omega's effective resolution of multiple underperforming investments, which is a testament to its portfolio quality and underwriting practices. Even as the skilled nursing sector still faces challenges as it recovers from the pandemic, the operating environment is steadily improving and we expect Omega will increase cash flows over the upcoming year and maintain sound credit metrics consistent with its Baa3 rating.

The following rating was affirmed:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Omega's Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating reflects the REIT's scale, as well as the structural protection offered by its long-term, triple-net master leases with its SNF operator tenants. The REIT also has good diversification by operator and geography, as well as modest property diversification with 22% of 3Q22 revenues coming from the senior housing sector. Omega maintains a sizable pool of operator relationships that amplifies opportunities for accretive growth via acquisitions.

The rating is also supported by Omega's good liquidity, strong fixed charge coverage, and large unencumbered assets pool. Leverage is modest, with Moody's calculating Net Debt/EBITDA of 5.3x (last quarter annualized) for 3Q22. Leverage declined further with asset sales executed in early fourth quarter 2022, and we expect the REIT will increase cash flows in the upcoming year as it redeploys sales proceeds and resumes rent collection from certain restructured leases. We also note that over the longer term, favorable demographic trends with a growing population of seniors will provide support to SNF fundamentals and is credit positive for Omega.

Key credit challenges include a challenging, albeit improving, operating environment for Omega's tenants as occupancy is increasing but remains well below pre-pandemic levels for many operators. Operators have also experienced a significant increase in labor costs, although the labor market is showing signs of softening and continued improvement would help both occupancy and margins. Standalone EBITDAR rent coverage for 2Q22 was 0.84x (excluding government stimulus funds), an improvement from 0.76x in 1Q22. We expect rent coverage will continue to trend higher in upcoming quarters as occupancy is steadily improving and many states have implemented significant increases in Medicaid reimbursement rates (many increases started in October 2022) that will boost operator's profitability and ability to meet their rent obligations to Omega. The SNF industry also received a 2.7% net increase in federal Medicare rates effective October 1, 2022, which will also boost operating income.

Moody's notes that Omega still faces risk of tenant restructurings, but the REIT has effectively demonstrated its ability to resolve underperforming investments via asset sales and transitioning assets to better credit operators that are paying substantially similar rents. These restructurings caused a short-term decline in Omega's cash flows over the past year, but we expect cash flow to improve in upcoming quarters as the REIT redeploys sales proceeds and restructured leases resume rent payments. To the extent Omega needs to execute further restructurings, we expect the REIT will be able to effectively do so without a material impact on its long-term cash flows or credit metrics.

Omega maintains a good liquidity position with ample availability on its line of credit, sizable cash balances and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule. As of 3Q22, the REIT's liquidity included $1.45 billion available on its unsecured revolver the matures in 2025 plus $135 million cash. Omega boosted its liquidity in early 4Q22 with an additional $316 million of asset sales. Upcoming maturities are manageable and include only $350 million senior notes due in 2023 and $400 million in 2024. Omega has a $400 million 10-year interest rate swap that hedges some rate exposure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Omega will generate improving operating cash flows that will enable it to maintain its conservative financial profile and leverage metrics. We also expect rent coverage will gradually trend higher and that any future operator restructurings will not have a material impact on the REIT's long-term cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade is unlikely and would require extremely strong credit metrics given the REIT's investment focus in an industry with higher potential earnings volatility. Fixed charge coverage above 5x, maintenance of Net Debt/EBITDA below 4.5x and gross assets above $15 billion, with no tenant comprising more than 5% of revenues would support an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if fixed charge coverage were to fall below 3x or Net Debt/EBITDA rise closer to 6x (each on a sustained basis), or the REIT experience material decline in cash flows associated with tenant credit weakness.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust providing financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2022, Omega has a portfolio of investments that includes over 900 operating facilities located in 42 states and the UK (92 facilities) and operated by 63 different operators.

