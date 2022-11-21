Moody's affirms Ontario Teachers' Cadillac Fairview Properties Trust's A1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, November 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Ontario Teachers' Cadillac Fairview Properties Trust (OT-CFPT), including its A1 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

Issuer: Ontario Teachers' Cadillac Fairview Prop Trt

LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A1

Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

Issuer: Ontario Teachers' Cadillac Fairview Prop Trt

Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

OT-CFPT's A1 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's high quality, well-located retail and office portfolio, and significant scale in the Canadian commercial real estate market. The entity's credit profile is further enhanced by its relationship with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Teachers', Aa1 Stable), which provides direct financial support for operating expenses, development and debt service payments. While Teachers' does not explicitly guarantee the debt of OT-CFPT, we believe there is implicit support present due to OT-CFPT's status as the only direct real estate platform for the pension plan, an expected increase in long-term investment exposure to the sector, and the level of contractual support currently provided. The evolving retail and office landscape, strong tenant mix and roster, large unencumbered asset pool, and stable credit metrics through cycles relative to expectations are some other important rating considerations.

Despite pandemic related operating challenges, OT-CFPT's portfolio performance and operating metrics have remained resilient, reflecting the entity's high portfolio quality and strong operating track record. OT-CFPT's occupancy levels, leasing trends and aggregate rent growth, including new and renewal activity, have recovered closer to pre-pandemic levels as of LTM September 2022. A challenging macroeconomic environment over the next 12-18 months, could slow improvement in operating performance, though the impact will likely be minimal for OT-CFPT given its ownership of high-quality real estate in major urban markets and the increasing flight to quality in the post-pandemic environment.

Liquidity coverage is considered excellent given the contractual support from Teachers', which includes committed funding for all investment and development activity, an undrawn CAD $150 million revolving credit facility to cover operating expenses and an evergreen liquidity facility that covers the rolling 15 months of OT-CFPT debt service. Near-term debt maturities are manageable, with approximately CAD $257 million and CAD $176 million due in 2023 and 2024, respectively, comprising of related-party debt owed to Teachers'.

The stable ratings outlook of OT-CFPT reflects our expectation that the company will continue to deliver strong operating results, pursue disciplined financial policies and maintain ample liquidity as it seeks continued growth through development and redevelopment. Importantly, the stable outlook reflects our view that OT-CFPT will continue to benefit from Teachers' support, including the contractual support provided currently and the implicit support due to OT-CFPT's status as Teachers' only direct real estate platform.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade, which is unlikely in the medium term, would require a reduction in Net Debt/EBITDA below 4.0x on a sustained basis, effective leverage, defined as (Debt + Preferred Equity)/Gross Assets, maintained below 15% on a sustained basis, and a reduction in asset exposure such that no single asset represents more than 5% of total NOI.

A ratings downgrade would require a reduction or elimination of contractual financial support from its parent, including a material downgrade of Ontario Teachers' ratings. In addition, a ratings downgrade would require a deterioration in operating performance or a shift toward a more aggressive financial policy such that Net Debt/EBITDA approaches 5.5x, unencumbered assets fall below 85% of total assets, or Fixed Charge Coverage falls below 4.0x, all on a sustained basis.

Based in Toronto, Ontario, OT-CFPT owns and operates the Canadian real estate assets of its parent, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board (Teachers', Aa1 stable). As of July 31, 2022, the entity consisted of 62 high-quality, mostly urban office and retail assets comprising 34.5 million square feet of space.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

