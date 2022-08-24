Moody's affirms Operadora de Servicios Mega's Ba2 ratings, outlook stable

New York, August 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Operadora de Servicios Mega, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.R. (Mega) Ba2/Not Prime long- and short-term global local and foreign currency issuer ratings, its Ba2 long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating and its Ba2 long-term Corporate Family Rating. The outlook remains stable.

The following ratings were affirmed:

- Long-term global local currency issuer rating of Ba2

- Short-term global local currency issuer rating of Not Prime

- Long-term global foreign currency issuer rating of Ba2

- Short-term global foreign currency issuer rating of Not Prime

- Long-term global foreign currency senior unsecured debt rating of Ba2

- Corporate Family Rating of Ba2

- Outlook: Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Mega's Ba2 ratings reflects the company's well established business profile, focused on financing small and medium size companies in Mexico, supporting its historically good asset quality metrics and sufficient capital position historically enhanced by recurring earnings generation. Mega has reported improvement in the liquidity metrics over the past two years, with debt coverage ratio increasing to 162% in June 2022, from 10.5% in 2019. Efforts around funding diversification and liquidity strengthening will help to mitigate the company's vulnerability to challenging funding conditions and profitability headwinds. Mega's corporate governance structure has laso improved following the acquisition of a minority stake by Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH (DEG) in 2017 and its status as a regulated finance company in Mexico, that is subject to the Mexican Financial Institutions' Regulator (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores) supervision, reinforces the company's best practices, compared to unregulated peers in the country.

The rating affirmation also considers the absence of maturity concentration between 2022 and 2024, which offsets liquidity pressures arising from currently tighter market conditions in Mexico. Over the past two years, management has been actively seeking to diversify its funding sources, including by increasing the tenor of its obligations in the domestic and foreign markets, and by reducing the concentration on short-term bank lines. This strategy improved its liquidity profile, and helped to maintain high level of liquid assets well above 100% of its short-term debt maturities throughout 2022. In addition, and following the issuance of a five-year $500 million senior unsecured debt in 2020, Mega was able to increase the mix of interbank facilities, reducing the concentration risk, which allowed the company to repurchase 20% of the senior notes to date. In March 2022, Mega also issued a 2027 MXN3 billion sustainability bond (GFMEGA 22X) in the domestic market, another source of funding diversification that lowers its vulnerability to heigthened volatility in global markets. Mega's low reliance on secured debt acts as an additional mitigant against weaker investors' sentiment and provides further financial flexibility, if needed.

Mega's ratings also incorporate its good asset quality metrics supported by high granularity of its loan book with low average ticket per customer, that results in low delinquency and charge-offs levels, compared to peers' average. While the acceleration in loan growth that reached 24% in the 12 months trailing June 2022 has been a concern in a scenario of rising inflation and weakened economic activity in Mexico, the company focuses on providing leasing products to industry sectors that are highly correlated with the Mexican exporting supply chains, mainly to the US, and which had benefited from strong activity. The consistent asset quality ratios and adequate levels of reserves against loan losses, compared to peers in the segment, are also supported by its prudent underwriting standards. Mega have reported relatively low levels of nonperforming loans (NPLs) compared with those of its peers, that ranged between 1.7% to 2.6% of gross loans over the past 4 years (2.3% in June 2022), as well as track record of low charge-offs, below 0.8% of gross loans, which are shielded by an adeqaute reserve coverage that reached 124% of non-performing loans in June 2022.

On the other hand, Mega's core earning generation has weakened during the first six months of 2022 affected by the high holding of low-yielding liquid assets and amid the higher interest rate environment that pressured the cost of funding. Interest income decreased 1.4% in the first six months of 2022 from a year earlier, while interest expense grew 7.3% during the same period. Moody's highlights that the company's earnings generation will remain constrained during the outlook horizon, while partly benefited by continued growth of business volumes that should sustain a sound commercial-sales margin. In the first six months of 2022, one-off gains arising from the repurchase of bonds were the main contributor to its 1.55% net income to tangible managed assets, while excluding these gains, net income would have been negative.

The stable outlook on Mega's ratings reflects our view that the Ba2 will continue to be supported by prudent risk management and vigilant liquidity position that will withstand current challenges in the absence of debt maturity concentrations over the outlook horizon.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward positive pressure on Mega's ratings could exert from progress for the lessor's funding strategy ahead of its international bond maturity in 2025, evidenced by its ability to effectively refinance and renew its credit lines with banks. Moreover, it would be positive for Mega's unsecured debtholders, if secured debt does not increase and affects current funding mix, and the company moderates origination in favor of maintaining high liquidity buffers in times of challenging market condition. In addition, upward rating movements would also be supported by improvement in core earnings generation, that would strengthen capitalization levels and loss-absorption capacity.

Downward pressure on Mega's ratings could increase if refinancing risks increase in the short-term, evidenced by the company's inability to renew its banking credit lines in the second half of 2022 and in 2023. This scenario would raise significant concerns around the refinancing risks related to its international debt maturity in 2025. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's short-term maturities coverage by liquid assets falls below 100%, which would lessen the progress made by the company in terms of its liquidity profile since 2020.

At the same time, a material deterioration of the lessor's asset risks leading to a decline in collections, potentially arising from its single borrower concentrations in riskier SMEs, and Mega's inability to stabilize its core earnings generation, that would ultimately hurt capitalization, could add further pressure to the Ba2 ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

