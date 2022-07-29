Moody's affirms Optigroup's B2 CFR and upgrades first lien facilities to B1 from B2; stable outlook

Paris, July 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today upgraded to B1 from B2 the ratings on the first lien facilities borrowed by Unique BidCo AB ("Optigroup" or "the company"), a Sweden-based European distributor of business-to-business products. These first lien facilities include the €365 million senior secured term loan B (TLB) due 2029 and €60 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2028.

Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Unique BidCo AB. The outlook remains stable.

Since the initial rating assignment in April 2022, Optigroup's capital structure has changed, and the company has undertaken new acquisitions. The TLB was reduced to €365 million from €565 million (including delayed drawings of €50 million) following the issuance of €200 million of senior secured second lien term loan due March 2030 by Unique BidCo AB. The RCF was drawn by €55 million to fund bolt-on acquisitions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The upgrade of the ratings on the first lien facilities to B1 from B2 is driven by the refinancing of €200 million of first lien debt by second lien debt. The size of the second lien debt relative to the total quantum of debt provides loss absorption to the first lien debt, lifting the first lien instruments one notch above the CFR.

The affirmation of the B2 CFR considers Moody's-adjusted proforma debt/EBITDA at around 5.6x as of May 2022, in line with the opening leverage of around 5.7x at the time of acquisition of the company by FSN Capital. The broadly stable leverage despite the recent acquisitions of Scholte Medical and MaskeGruppen, which were largely debt-funded, was driven by strong operating performance in the year-to-date May 2022. During this period, the company delivered EBITDA growth of 22% (as reported) driven by strong growth in the Packaging and Paper & Business Supplies segments, which offset weaker performance in the Facility, Safety and Foodservice segment and at Hygos.

Optigroup's B2 CFR is nevertheless weakly positioned reflecting the currently more limited liquidity buffer as the RCF was almost fully drawn to fund its most recent acquisitions.

The B2 CFR continues to reflect the company's high Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, which, at closing of the refinancing transaction, is estimated at 5.6x as of May 2022 and pro forma the transaction and recent acquisitions; declining demand in the traditional paper industry; the integration risk related to the Hygos acquisition, which is much larger than Optigroup's previous acquisitions; and the company's acquisitive strategy which could hinder deleveraging.

The CFR is also constrained by the limited track record of the company operating under the current form given the high number of acquisitions completed in recent years. The company's appetite to pursue further acquisitions while the integration of Hygos is in early stages also entail governance risks. The company needs to ensure it has adequate governance structures, internal control processes and financial reporting systems to reflect its enlarged scale and geographic footprint.

More positively, the CFR remains supported by the company's strong position in the European B2B distribution of business essentials such as cleaning, safety or packaging products, with leading market shares in the Nordics and the Netherlands; good product diversification, with operations in four distinct segments; strong free cash flow (FCF) generation of €40 million to €60 million of cumulative FCF expected by Moody's over the next 12-18 months; and favourable growth prospects with good underlying trends in the segments.

The rating agency forecasts EBITDA growth to support Moody's-adjusted leverage of around 5.5x over the next 12-18 months. However, there are downside risks related to more challenging macroeconomic conditions and continued cost inflation, although Moody's understands that the company has already introduced surcharges or price increases to offset cost inflation. There is also the risk that deleveraging will be hindered by the company's acquisitive policy as reflected by the recent debt-funded acquisitions.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Optigroup's liquidity as adequate driven by the rating agency expectation of positive Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of between €40 million and €60 million on a cumulative basis over the next 12-18 months, cash balances of €49 million as of 30 June 2022 and €5 million available under the RCF of €60 million. The seasonality of Optigroup's business is low, although free cash flow generation is typically stronger in the second half of the year.

The maintenance covenant is a senior secured net leverage springing covenant set at 8.1x, flat over the life of the facilities, and tested every quarter. The company will have ample EBITDA headroom at closing of the transaction.

There is no material debt maturing before 2028, when the RCF expires. The first lien term loans and second lien term loan mature in 2029 and 2030 respectively.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The CFR is assigned to Unique BidCo AB, which is the top entity of the restricted group and the borrower of the senior secured bank credit facilities. Optigroup's PDR is B2-PD, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, consistent with a debt structure composed of first lien and second lien debt.

The TLB and RCF are rated B1. The size of the second lien debt relative to the total quantum of debt provides loss absorption to the first lien debt, lifting the first lien instruments one notch above the CFR. The first lien and second lien facilities benefit from the same maintenance guarantor package, representing around 80% of the company's consolidated EBITDA. They are also secured by share pledges in the company and material bank accounts.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Optigroup will maintain good operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months while successfully integrating Hygos and recent acquisitions. The rating agency expects Moody's-adjusted EBITDA to increase despite current cost inflation, leading to a slight decline in the leverage ratio to around 5.5x in the next 12-18 months. Moody's also expects the company to generate positive FCF and maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure could arise if (i) the company displays sustained growth in sales and earnings; (ii) its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio falls sustainably below 5.0x; and (iii) its Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt increases to high single digits (in percentage terms) on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also require Optigroup to demonstrate a balanced financial policy and prudent liquidity management.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise if weak operating performance or debt-funded acquisitions lead to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 6.0x on a sustainable basis; or FCF or liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Mölndal, Sweden, Optigroup is B2B distributor of business essentials. The company primarily focuses on the Nordics and Benelux markets, with a wide variety of customers from SMEs to large international companies. It reported sales of €1.6 billion for the last 12 months ended May 2022 and proforma recent acquisitions.

