Moody's affirms Option Care Health, Inc.'s B3 CFR; outlook positive

New York, August 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of Option Care Health, Inc ("Option Care") at B3. Moody's also affirmed the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and the B2 rating on the senior secured credit facility. At the same time, Moody's upgraded the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to an SGL-1 (very good) from SGL-3 (adequate) and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Option Care will continue to de-lever as it scales its infrastructure and continues to realize cost savings. It also reflects the progress that the company has made since last year's merger with BioScrip. Governance factors also support the outlook change. The company issued stock to repay high cost PIK Toggle notes and appears increasingly committed to deleveraging, a credit positive. Moody's expects free cash flow will be used for additional debt repayment over the next 12-18 months. Incorporating the recent debt repayment, the company's debt/EBITDA has declined to 6.3x (on a Moody's adjusted basis) from 6.9x (including synergies) at the time of the merger.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects the company's still high, though improving, financial leverage. Further, there remains some ongoing risk with the integration from last year's merger with BioScrip and the brief track record of operating as a combined company. Moody's expects that the company's growth will benefit from an aging population and an expanding pipeline of new infusion therapies over time. Further the home infusion services industry has favorable long-term dynamics as the home is generally the lowest cost of care and is the patient's preferred setting. This holds particularly true in the context of the coronavirus pandemic as demand for home infusion is expected to grow.

The upgrade of the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-1 from SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation of very good liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that free cash flow will be consistently positive over the next 12-18 months as many of the integration related costs roll off and the company's interest expense declines. Liquidity is supported by $118 million of cash and a $150 million ABL revolving credit facility, which was undrawn at June 30, 2020. The company's term loan does not have any financial covenants, but the ABL revolver contains a springing fixed charge coverage covenant of 1.0x. The covenant is only tested if the availability falls below 10% of the borrowing base or $10 million.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Option Care Health, Inc's (Option Care) B3 CFR reflects the company's high financial leverage and integration risk following last year's merger with BioScrip, Inc., a combination of the two largest independent home infusion providers. The credit profile also reflects competitive pressures stemming from large, vertically integrated insurance companies that possess their own home infusion providers and a challenging reimbursement environment. That said, Option Care benefits from the combined company's large scale with almost $2.8 billion in revenue and enhanced market position following the merger. Option Care is well diversified by payor, therapy and geography, and will also benefit from rising demand for home infusion services.

Moody's considers coronavirus to be a social risk given the risk to human health and safety. Aside from coronavirus, Option Care faces other social risks such as the rising concerns around the access and affordability of healthcare services. However, Moody's does not consider home health/ home infusion to face the same level of social risk as hospitals, as care at home is an affordable alternative to hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

In terms of governance, Option Care is majority owned by private equity sponsor, Madison Dearborn, and as such, Moody's expects financial policies will generally benefit shareholders. These risks are partially mitigated by its 30% public stock ownership, and minority ownership by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Option Care's credit profile will continue to benefit from its relationship with Walgreens, as there is a lower risk of debt-funded dividends than with typical private equity owned companies. Walgreens has a vested interest in supporting the growth and financial health of Option Care, especially if there is the possibility Walgreens would ultimately take a larger stake in the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Option Care cannot effectively manage integration or growth, liquidity materially weakens, or leverage is sustained over 7.0x.

The ratings could be upgraded if Option Care continues to successfully manage the integration of the two businesses, leverage improves below 6.0x, and positive free cash flow is sustained.

Option Care is the leading independent provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion therapy services. These services involve the preparation, delivery, administration and monitoring of medication for a broad range of conditions. These include infections, malnutrition, heart failure, bleeding disorders, autoimmune disorders, and a variety of other rare conditions. Madison Dearborn Partners (majority owner) and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (minority owner), together own about 70% of the combined public company. The other 30% of the company is publicly owned by shareholders. Pro forma combined revenues are about $2.8 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Business-and-Consumer-Service-Industry--PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

