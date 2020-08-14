Moody's affirms Oragroup S.A.'s Caa1 issuer rating, changes outlook to negative

Rating action also includes a downgrade of the BCA to caa1

Limassol, August 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa1 long-term issuer ratings of Oragroup S.A. (Oragroup). Moody's has also downgraded Oragroup's notional Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to caa1 from b3.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the group's long-term issuer ratings to negative from positive, reflecting the risk that the economic deterioration resulting from the coronavirus pandemic leads to further asset quality weakening and pressure on the bank's modest capitalisation. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Oragroup, established in 2000, is a Togo-based bank holding company which owns a pan-African network of banks with presence across 12 countries. Oragroup had total assets of $4.5 billion as of December 2019.

A full list of affected ratings is at the bottom of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- AFFIRMATION OF ISSUER RATINGS

The affirmation of Oragroup's Caa1 issuer rating reflects the combination of the downgrade of the group's notional BCA to caa1 from b3, the maintenance of one-notch downward adjustment to capture structural subordination, as well as the incorporation of one notch of uplift for government support.

DOWNGRADE OF NOTIONAL BCA

The downgrade of Oragroup's notional BCA to caa1 from b3 reflects the significant deterioration in the group's asset quality during 2019 and expectation that non-performing loans will remain elevated in light of the economic disruption of coronavirus. The asset quality weakening in 2019 resulted primarily from continued deterioration in the performance of already problematic exposures, mainly in the firm's Central African subsidiaries. Challenging economic conditions in hydrocarbon-exporting Chad and Gabon (amid low commodity prices), combined with security challenges in Chad, drove the material increase in Oragroup's problem loans (stage 3 under IFRS9) to a high 23.1% of gross loans ratio as at end-2019 from 14.9% as at end-2018, while coverage via loan-loss reserves to problem loans ratio declined to only 43% at end-2019 from 73% at end-2018.

Oragroup's asset quality was already weak even before the 2019 deterioration, reflecting high legacy problem loans (including in some portfolios acquired through inorganic expansion) and economic deterioration in Central Africa following the decline in commodity prices in 2014 and security challenges.

Another credit challenge is Oragroup's modest core capitalisation. The firm reported CET1 ratio was 9.7% as at end-2019, but Moody's adjusted tangible common equity/risk weighted assets ratio (TCE ratio) was low at around 4.0%, when including downward adjustments for minority interests (250 bps) and risk weighting on government securities holdings (191 bps). Nonetheless, the rating agency considers that the actual loss absorption capacity from the firm's capital is higher than the aforementioned adjusted TCE ratio would indicate, given that (a) The West African Development Bank (BOAD, Baa1 stable), which accounts for a large portion of the minority interests, is also shareholder of the holding and will retain a 40% long-term stake in Orabank Ivory Coast, (b) the minority interests can absorb losses in the specific subsidiary in which they are held, even though not necessarily at the holding level and (c) the risk weighted assets associated with the minority interests are not deducted from the adjusted TCE ratio.

As a counterbalance to the aforementioned challenges, Moody's notes the firm's sound underlying profitability, strong funding and strong liquidity. Oragroup has sound underlying profitability supported by robust credit growth and exposure to West Africa, with a net income to tangible assets ratio of 0.7% during 2019 (0.6% in 2018). Nonetheless, the profitability is likely to face pressure from the need to increase loan loss provisions amid rising non-performing loans and declining relative reserves. Oragroup also benefits from strong funding, with a market funds/tangible banking assets ratio of 22.6% as of December 2019 and a net loans to deposit ratio of 75%. In addition, the firm has strong liquidity, with liquid banking assets/tangible banking assets ratio of 38.6% as of December 2019.

Moody's does not have any particular governance concern for Oragroup.

NOTCHING CONSIDERATIONS AND GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

Starting from the group's caa1 BCA, the Caa1 issuer rating also reflect the maintenance of a one-notch downward adjustment for structural subordination, as well as the incorporation of a one-notch uplift for government support.

The unchanged one-notch downward adjustment, which is in line with our methodology, reflects the non-operational nature of Oragroup, a holding company, which results in the structural subordination of Oragroup's unsecured creditors to the creditors of Oragroup's operating subsidiaries.

Moody's expectation of a moderate probability of government support for Oragroup if needed translates into a one-notch uplift, compared to zero notches previously. This assessment primarily reflects the expected increase in the shareholding of Ivory Coast's Social Welfare Institute - General State Pension Fund (IPS-CGRAE) in Oragroup. IPS-CGRAE signed in November 2019 an agreement with Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) to acquire a portion of ECP's stake, raising IPS-CGRAE's stake in Oragroup to 61.5% from 8.8%. The stake increase is pending regulatory approvals.

The moderate probability of government support also reflects Oragroup's importance to the regional financial system, with a 4.8% market share in the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) region (including an approximately 25% market share in Togo), presence in 12 countries (including the 8 WAEMU countries). In addition, the group's status as a regional systemically important entity results in close regulatory supervision and also supports Moody's assumption of a moderate probability of government support.

The Caa1 issuer rating also captures the double leverage at Oragroup. The double leverage measures the liquidity risk taken on by the holding company, as a result of the holding borrowing in order to invest in the equity of its subsidiaries (creating reliance on dividends to finance interest expense). Oragroup's double leverage was relatively high at around 128% in 2019, but the risk is moderated by (a) the sizeable portion of Oragroup's debt owed to its shareholders, and (b) the sizeable portion of Oragroup's revenues that are not up-streamed dividends from subsidiaries.

-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM POSITIVE

The change in the outlook to negative from positive on the group's long-term issuer ratings reflects the risk that the economic deterioration resulting from the coronavirus pandemic leads to further asset quality weakening and pressure on the bank's modest capitalisation.

Moody's expects that the coronavirus pandemic will hurt economic growth in the various jurisdictions in which the bank operates, particularly in the volatile and vulnerable Central African countries. This increases the risk that borrower delinquencies lead to a further deterioration in asset quality and to weakening in the modest capitalisation. Nonetheless, the support measures rolled-out by the regulators in the WAEMU and Guinea will mitigate the extent of asset quality deterioration by keeping some borrowers' liquidity issues from becoming solvency issues.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the ratings could develop from (a) a material improvement in asset quality, with lower problem loans and higher problem loans coverage and/or (b) a significant increase in core capitalisation.

Downwards pressure on the ratings could develop from (a) the non-completion of a material increase in IPS-CGRAE's ownership stake in the group, (b) a material deterioration in funding and liquidity, or (c) a sizeable increase in the double leverage ratio.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Oragroup S.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed Caa1, outlook changed to Negative from Positive

....Short-term Issuer Ratings, affirmed NP

..Downgrades:

....Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b3

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, downgraded to caa1 from b3

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook changed to Negative from Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Mik Kabeya, +971 (423) 795-90.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Constantinos Kypreos

Senior Vice President

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Sean Marion

MD - Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Cyprus Ltd.

Porto Bello Building

1, Siafi Street, 3042 Limassol

PO Box 53205

Limassol CY 3301

Cyprus

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

