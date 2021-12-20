Moody's affirms Orlando, FL's Aa1 issuer and Aa2 non-ad valorem ratings; outlook negative

New York, December 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa1 issuer rating on City of Orlando, FL and the Aa2 non-ad valorem rating. The city has $465 million in outstanding governmental debt. The outlook has been revised to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 rating reflects the large and diverse tax base with ongoing development in central Florida, strong cash and reserves and a manageable fixed cost burden. The Aa2 non-ad valorem rating is one-notch below the city's Issuer rating reflecting the more limited pledge and the city's covenant to budget and appropriate non-ad valorem revenue.

Governance and management of debt is a driver of the rating given the recent draw on a debt service reserve fund related to the city's subordinate tourist development tax (TDT) bonds (unrated by Moody's). Pledged revenues remain narrow and the ongoing pandemic continues to cast uncertainty on the trajectory of the revenues; monitoring revenues and debt management steps by the city will be a key factor moving forward. Notably, while the city did not pledge any city revenues beyond the TDT revenues, management has indicated a willingness to use general government revenues to prevent a default on the bonds if necessary, although this would require city council approval.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects our view of governance and debt management after a draw on the debt service reserve fund related to the city's subordinate TDT bonds in November as discussed above.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Replenishment of debt service reserve

- Ongoing strong tax base growth coupled with improved wealth levels

- Growth in cash and reserves in line with budgetary growth

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further draws on the subordinate debt service reserve or draws on any other debt service reserve by the city

- Significant decline in cash and reserves

LEGAL SECURITY

The issuer rating is equivalent to the city's general obligation unlimited tax pledge for which there is no debt outstanding.

The non-ad valorem bonds are backed by the city's pledge to budget and appropriate from legally available non-ad valorem revenues amount sufficient to pay principal and interest on the bonds.

PROFILE

Orlando is located in central Florida (Aaa stable) in Orange County (Aaa stable) and has a population of approximately 280,000.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the non-ad valorem ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1298498. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

