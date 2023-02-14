Moody's affirms Orsted Salg & Service's Baa1 rating; stable outlook

Paris, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term issuer rating of Orsted Salg & Service A/S (OSS). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of OSS's Baa1 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit quality, which is equivalent to a rating in the Ba rating range, together with ratings uplift to reflect the credit support that would be expected to be forthcoming, if needed, from Orsted A/S (Orsted, Baa1 stable), which owns 100% of OSS.

The assumption of a high likelihood of timely tangible financial support reflects the close operational and financial links that OSS has with its parent company, which provides OSS with all its funding needs, and the parent guarantee provided by Orsted on certain terms and conditions.

Among other things, OSS serves as a route to energy markets for its parent and manages the merchant risk arising from Orsted's power generation portfolio. It is also in charge of handling Orsted's legacy gas portfolio.

Throughout 2022, price volatility in commodities was very high and required OSS to post substantial amounts of cash collateral. As OSS does not have sufficient credit facilities of its own, its liquidity requirement was managed and provided centrally by the parent – in line with the approved principles decided by the board of its parent. The very close links between OSS and its parent leaves OSS's credit metrics less relevant as it is not operating as a fully stand-alone economic entity.

More generally, OSS's Baa1 rating reflects (1) the parent company guarantee from Orsted A/S, which provides significant credit support, although not to the standard of a full credit substitution; and (2) its strategic importance and its significant integration into Orsted.

OSS's standalone credit quality is constrained by its business profile mainly consisting of trading activities, which are fairly high risk in nature given their inherent volatility and the working capital and collateral needs. However, OSS's standalone credit profile is supported by tangible capital and liquidity support from Orsted, which retains direct control over the company's trading and risk management activities with oversight of risk management, counterparty credit exposure and liquidity policies.

LIQUIDITY

OSS's liquidity needs are managed centrally by its parent, Orsted. OSS generally carries very limited amounts of financial debt on its balance sheet, however, it may have substantial derivative operations which could require margin calls.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on OSS's rating is in line with that of its parent, Orsted, which reflects the high likelihood of timely tangible financial support being provided by Orsted if needed. Moreover, the stable outlook also incorporates the assumption that OSS's standalone financial profile does not deteriorate significantly, something which is currently not anticipated.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of Orsted's rating could result in an upgrade of OSS's rating.

A downgrade of Orsted's rating would result in a corresponding downgrade of OSS's rating. Negative rating pressure could also develop as a result of (1) a revision of the support assumption incorporated into OSS's rating; or (2) a material deterioration in OSS's business or financial risk profile.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Trading Companies published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389871. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Knut Slatten

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

