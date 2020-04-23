Moody's affirms Oryx Midstream's B2 CFR; changes outlook to negative

Approximately $1.5 billion of rated debt affected

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC's (Oryx) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD and senior secured term loan rating at B2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The change in outlook to negative for Oryx reflects our expectation for leverage to remain higher for longer because of the negative effect on volumes from weak commodity prices and lower upstream capital spending," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Oryx's B2 CFR reflects high leverage and constraints to the pace of deleveraging because of volume risks in the weak commodity price environment amid reduced upstream capital spending. Oryx operates a large crude oil gathering and transportation system in the Permian Basin with numerous contracted producer customers and a sizable quantity of dedicated acreage. Contracts are long-term and fixed fee leaving Oryx limited direct commodity price risk. However, there are volume risks and limited minimum volume commitments. Governance considerations include the company's private equity ownership and the effects on financial policies and strategies, including high leverage but also a track record of equity contributions by its financial sponsors.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and this in turn has affected some midstream companies who move E&P production volumes. More specifically, the weaknesses in Oryx's credit profile and liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Oryx remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Oryx of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Moody's expects Oryx to maintain adequate liquidity into 2021. As of September 30, 2019, the company had about $10 million of cash and $35 million drawn on its $150 million revolver expiring in 2024. Availability under the revolver is limited by letters of credit, the majority of which are for the term loan's debt service reserve account. Beginning with the second quarter of 2020, the revolver and term loan have covenants requiring minimum debt service coverage ratios of 1.1x. Moody's expects the company to maintain compliance with these covenants into 2021.

The approximately $1.5 billion term loan maturing 2026 is rated B2. The $150 million revolver maturing 2024 (unrated) has a first-out preference over the term loan. However, because of the small size of the revolver, the term loan comprises the preponderance of the debt, resulting in the term loan being rated the same as the CFR.

The negative outlook reflects risk that volumes may not support sufficient deleveraging as a result of the weak commodity price environment and reduced upstream capital spending.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA not declining to 6x or lower as expected by Moody's, weakening liquidity or debt repurchases below par.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include significant increase in volumes and EBITDA, debt/EBITDA below 5x and maintenance of adequate liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Oryx, headquartered in Midland, Texas, is a privately-owned crude oil gathering and transportation business in the Permian Basin. The company is owned by affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP and an affiliate of the Qatar Investment Authority, as well as Oryx management.

