Moody's affirms Oryx Midstream's B2 CFR; changes outlook to negative

Approximately $1.5 billion of rated debt affected
New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC's (Oryx) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
at B2, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B2-PD and senior
secured term loan rating at B2. The outlook was changed to negative
from stable.
"The change in outlook to negative for Oryx reflects our expectation
for leverage to remain higher for longer because of the negative effect
on volumes from weak commodity prices and lower upstream capital spending,"
said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Affirmed
B2 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Oryx's B2 CFR reflects high leverage and constraints to the pace
of deleveraging because of volume risks in the weak commodity price environment
amid reduced upstream capital spending. Oryx operates a large crude
oil gathering and transportation system in the Permian Basin with numerous
contracted producer customers and a sizable quantity of dedicated acreage.
Contracts are long-term and fixed fee leaving Oryx limited direct
commodity price risk. However, there are volume risks and
limited minimum volume commitments. Governance considerations include
the company's private equity ownership and the effects on financial
policies and strategies, including high leverage but also a track
record of equity contributions by its financial sponsors.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The exploration and production
sector has been one of the sectors most affected by the shock given its
sensitivity to demand and oil prices, and this in turn has affected
some midstream companies who move E&P production volumes. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Oryx's credit profile and
liquidity have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and Oryx remains vulnerable to the
outbreak continuing to spread and oil prices remaining weak. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on Oryx of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
Moody's expects Oryx to maintain adequate liquidity into 2021.
As of September 30, 2019, the company had about $10
million of cash and $35 million drawn on its $150 million
revolver expiring in 2024. Availability under the revolver is limited
by letters of credit, the majority of which are for the term loan's
debt service reserve account. Beginning with the second quarter
of 2020, the revolver and term loan have covenants requiring minimum
debt service coverage ratios of 1.1x. Moody's expects
the company to maintain compliance with these covenants into 2021.
The approximately $1.5 billion term loan maturing 2026 is
rated B2. The $150 million revolver maturing 2024 (unrated)
has a first-out preference over the term loan. However,
because of the small size of the revolver, the term loan comprises
the preponderance of the debt, resulting in the term loan being
rated the same as the CFR.
The negative outlook reflects risk that volumes may not support sufficient
deleveraging as a result of the weak commodity price environment and reduced
upstream capital spending.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA not declining
to 6x or lower as expected by Moody's, weakening liquidity
or debt repurchases below par.
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include significant increase in
volumes and EBITDA, debt/EBITDA below 5x and maintenance of adequate
liquidity.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Oryx, headquartered in Midland, Texas, is a privately-owned
crude oil gathering and transportation business in the Permian Basin.
The company is owned by affiliates of Stonepeak Partners LP and an affiliate
of the Qatar Investment Authority, as well as Oryx management.
