Moody's affirms Osaka Gas's A1 ratings; maintains stable outlook

Tokyo, April 28, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed Osaka Gas Co.,
Ltd.'s A1 senior unsecured bond ratings and (P)A1 senior
unsecured rating for its shelf registration. The outlook remains
stable.
Moody's has changed the methodology, which applies to rate
Japanese utilities, including Osaka Gas, to Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies from Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The A1 ratings reflect Osaka Gas's strong market position in natural
gas transportation and distribution in the Kansai region -- Japan's
second largest metropolitan area encompassing Osaka -- and stable
earnings from its gas utility operations.
However, the ongoing deregulation of the Japanese gas utility sector
has increased competition for Osaka Gas's core city gas business
and weakened the predictability of cost recovery and overall earnings.
Also, limited growth opportunity in its core business has caused
Osaka Gas to seek growth instead in non-utility investments,
and an evolution in its business model. Accordingly, the
unregulated utilities methodology better reflects the business profile
of Osaka Gas.
The change of the methodology itself does not cause any change of ratings
and outlook, because Moody's has been already incorporating
such evolving business environment since the deregulation in 2017 into
our assessment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Osaka Gas will maintain
its strong market position in the Kansai region and that the company will
take measures to maintain retained cash flow (RCF)/net debt in the high-
teen range in percentage terms.
Osaka Gas's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded, because it
is already at the same level as the sovereign's. It is not common
to raise the company's rating to a level that is higher than the highest-rated
support provider, which in this case is the Japanese government
(A1 stable).
Moody's could downgrade Osaka Gas's ratings if (1) there is an adverse
change in the regulatory or business environment or support from financial
institutions; (2) the company undertakes a large investment that
increases its debt and business risk; or (3) its cash flow deteriorates
materially because of intensifying competition or unexpected events.
Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if RCF/net
debt falls below 17%. The rating could also be pressured
if the Government of Japan's rating is lowered without a commensurate
strengthening in the company's stand-alone credit profile.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Unregulated Utilities
and Unregulated Power Companies (Japanese) published in November 2018
and available at http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_1150645.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka,
is the second-largest gas company in Japan.
List of affected ratings:
..Issuer: Osaka Gas Co., Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured (Domestic), Affirmed
A1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf (Domestic),
Affirmed (P)A1
....Outlook, Remains Stable
