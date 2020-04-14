Moody's affirms Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A.'s B1 ratings, outlook remains stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A.: Update following upgrade to B1 with stable outlook Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A.'s ratings to B1, stable outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A. Rating Action: Moody's affirms Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A.'s B3 ratings, changes outlook to stable Announcement: Moody's: Stable outlook for rated EMEA PFI/PPP transactions reflects portfolio's 91% exposure to UK Rating Action: Moody's affirms Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A.'s B1 ratings, outlook remains stable 14 Apr 2020 London, 14 April 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the underlying and backed B1 ratings of the EUR425 million senior secured bonds (the Bonds) and the EUR350 million senior secured European Investment Bank loan (the EIB Loan) raised by Ostregion Investmentgesellschaft Nr.1 S.A. (the Issuer). The outlook remains stable. In December 2006, Bonaventura Straßenerrichtungs-GmbH (ProjectCo) entered into a 32 year concession agreement (CA) with the national motorway authority Autobahnen-Und Schnellstrassen Finanzierungs (Asfinag, Aa1 stable) to develop, construct, finance, operate and maintain four motorway sections with a total length of 52 kilometers (km) to the north of Vienna, Austria (the Project). To finance the construction works, the Issuer entered into the EIB Loan and issued the Bonds and then on-lent the proceeds to ProjectCo. Construction was completed in January 2010. RATINGS RATIONALE The B1 ratings reflect the following credit weaknesses: (1) the Project experiencing significantly weaker shadow toll revenues than expected at financial close; (2) the Issuer's high leverage, with ADSCRs close to the 1.05x default level; and (3) the substantial mark to market (currently approximately EUR300 million) on the Issuer's super senior interest rate swap may limit recovery for senior debt creditors in a debt acceleration scenario. The ratings also reflect the following credit strengths: (1) the long-term CA that ProjectCo entered into with the highly rated Asfinag; (2) approximately 70% of ProjectCo's revenues are derived from availability-based payments, which are not exposed to traffic risk; (3) the banding mechanism for shadow toll traffic payments and the traffic guarantee mechanism under the CA which provides some mitigation against falls in traffic; and (4) the Issuer has a strong liquidity position with over €45 million in cash reserves. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, the deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The toll road sector is among the most significantly affected by the shock given its exposure to travel restrictions and sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. Moody´s regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's expects 2020 annual traffic will be at least 30% lower than in 2019. However because 2020 shadow toll payments are almost entirely based on 2019 traffic, there will be very limited cash flow impact in 2020. The percentage reduction in 2021 shadow toll revenue will be considerably lower than the percentage reduction in 2020 traffic because of the payment mechanism. In particular, if traffic is between certain thresholds there is no incremental revenue for additional traffic within that range. Therefore traffic reductions within certain thresholds do not result in lower revenue. Overall Moody's estimates shadow toll revenue will be around 10-15% lower in 2021 than in 2020. Moody's expects 2020 debt service to be paid entirely from operating cash flows. Moody's expects the vast majority of 2021 debt service to be paid from operating cash flows, with any minor shortfalls fully covered by the Issuer's over €45 million in cash reserves. The Bonds and the EIB Loan benefit from financial guarantees of scheduled principal and interest under insurance policies that Ambac Assurance UK Ltd (Ambac UK, unrated) issued. As Moody's does not maintain a rating on Ambac UK, the backed ratings do not factor in any benefit from the guarantees. The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that (1) the Issuer will be able to fully pay debt service despite reduced traffic in 2020; (2) traffic levels will recover in 2021 such that subsequent ADSCRs will continue to strengthen, remaining broadly above the 1.05x default level over the life of the concession; and (3) the controlling creditors (EIB and Ambac) will continue to waive any possible financial ratio defaults and will not take any action that could result in the termination of the concession agreement. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Upward rating pressure may arise if (1) shadow toll revenues were to materially improve or operating costs reduce so that the project´s forecast ADSCR will be sustainably above 1.10x over the life of the concession. Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the Issuer needs to make significant drawings from its cash reserves; or (2) shadow toll revenues are weaker than the updated projections, or costs are higher, leading to actual and projected ADSCRs close to 1.00x on a continuous basis. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Kunal Govindia

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Kevin Maddick

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

