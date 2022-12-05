Moody's affirms Ottawa's Aaa rating, stable outlook

Toronto, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the City of Ottawa's (Ottawa) long-term debt rating at Aaa and the Prime-1 (P-1) rating on the city's commercial paper program. Concurrently, Moody's also affirmed the aaa baseline credit assessment (BCA). The outlook was maintained at stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the BCA and ratings reflects the long track record of the city generating positive gross operating balances (GOBs), sound debt management practices that help support an elevated but stable debt burden and cash and reserve levels that provide for sufficient coverage of both annual operating expenses and annual debt service to offset volatility in operations and/or cash flow that the city could face.

Through sound budgeting which incorporates forward-looking planning to address potential pressures before they arise, Ottawa has a track record of recording positive GOBs. While the city's operating margins (GOB relative to revenue) are below the median level for other rated Canadian peers, Moody's notes that the city's outcomes have strengthened over the past 2 years as the city set tax levy increases that better reflect the growth rate of expenses compared to prior years. In 2021 Ottawa's operating margin was 13.1%, compared to an average of 6.8% over the period 2016-2019, with Moody's expecting continued solid performance in 2022. With revenues largely comprised of property tax revenue, which tends not to be impacted by economic cycles, and user fees, Ottawa has a reliable source of revenue to fund its operations. Spending is also highly stable and predictable and in those service areas that are more prone to volatility, such as snow clearing, the city holds reserves to ensure non-budgeted overruns can be accommodated.

Ottawa holds sizeable levels of cash and short-term investments which provides for solid coverage of annual operating expenses (which Moody's forecasts will be 0.7x as at December 31, 2022) and net direct and indirect debt (0.7x). Importantly, coverage of debt has remained within a band of 0.6-0.8x since 2014 even as debt has increased. Moody's expects that coverage will remain at similar levels in 2023 and 2024. This level of liquidity also supports the P-1 rating assigned to Ottawa's commercial paper program.

As with other Canadian municipalities, Ottawa is restricted to issuing debt only for capital projects. As debt is typically issued to match the duration of the asset, Ottawa's debt management favours long-term tenures at fixed interest rates, which helps minimize volatility in debt service payments.

Ottawa's financing of both stage 1 and 2 of its light rail network pushed the debt burden up materially when compared to the debt burden before this project was approved in 2012. Ottawa's debt burden reached a recent peak of 90.5% of revenue in 2020, up from 64.2% in 2012, before falling slightly to 85.1% in 2021. Moody's anticipates that the ongoing financing requirements for stage 2 of the light rail network, along with other projects in the city's capital plan, will result in the debt burden remaining near this recent level for the next 3-4 years.

Ottawa forecasts new borrowing requirements of between CAD350-400 million annually through to 2025, which will be issued in an environment of higher interest rates that those recorded over the previous 10-12 years. However, in Moody's view, the debt management of the city will mitigate some of the upward pressure on the interest expense. With flexibility on the timing of when debt is issued, due to the sizeable levels of reserves, Ottawa can better time its debt issuance to align with optimal interest rate expectations.

Additionally, changes by the provincial government to foster the construction of more housing will restrict Ottawa's ability (along with all other Ontario municipalities) to charge development fees – a source of revenue tied to the growth of the housing stock – on specific segments of housing, notably affordable homes. While the province indicated it may offset this impact through increased provincial funding, this has not yet been confirmed and the city estimates the impact of the new measures could amount to approximately CAD60 million annually. This revenue is used to fund growth related infrastructure. While potentially not politically appealing, the city could raise property taxes to offset this loss in revenue, defer capital infrastructure projects or rely on increased debt. Nonetheless, this change adds to budget pressure facing the city and which could lower GOBs. This change also highlights the changing nature of the provincial-municipal institutional framework, as the province has implemented a number of measures impacting municipalities with little notice in recent years, in contrast to the previous practice of gradual changes with ample lead time before implementation to allow municipalities to adequately plan.

Ottawa's Aaa ratings incorporate the BCA of aaa and Moody's assumption of a high likelihood of extraordinary support coming from the Province of Ontario (Aa3 stable).

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Ottawa's debt burden will continue to record levels broadly in line with those recorded since 2018 and that the city's strong debt management will successfully limit any upward pressure on the interest burden given the expectation given the current interest rate environment. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's forecast that liquidity will continue to provide sizeable coverage of both debt service and operating expenses across the next two to three years. Finally, Moody's projects that the city will continue to generate positive gross operating balances even as uncertainty remains on the impacts of proposed changes by the provincial government on development charges and other efforts related to increasing the stock of homes in the city in line with provincial targets.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Ottawa's neutral-to-low environment issuer profile score (IPS) of E-2 reflects the absence of any meaningful environmental risk to the city's credit rating. The city's S-2 social IPS reflects the broad neutral-to-low risk from social considerations, in part due to the stable demands of the population and high level of services already provided by the city. The G-1 governance IPS reflects the overall positive attributes of the city's governance and management, including strong debt and fiscal management that ensures pressures can be addressed before they full manifest, along with timely and transparent reporting.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ottawa's rating is Aaa, which is already at the top of Moody's rating scale. An upgrade to a higher rating is therefore not possible.

Downward pressure on the rating could arise should the city's debt burden record increase above Moody's current forecast accompanied by a material deterioration in debt affordability, as evidenced by a significant rise in debt servicing costs. A decline in the operating expense coverage from cash and investments or a loss of fiscal discipline, manifesting in a downward trend of opeating margins could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.

