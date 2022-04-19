Moody's affirms Outcomes Group Holdings' (Paradigm) B3 CFR, downgrades first lien senior secured rating to B3; outlook stable

New York, April 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody") affirmed the ratings of Outcomes Group Holdings, Inc. parent company of Paradigm Acquisition Corp. ("Paradigm"), including the B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), the B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and the Caa2 second lien senior secured rating. At the same time, Moody's downgraded the first lien senior secured rating to B3 from B2 reflecting the higher quantum of first lien debt within the new capital structure. Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed incremental first lien senior secured term loan, and a Caa2 rating to the company's incremental second lien senior secured term loan. The proceeds from the credit facilities, will fund a shareholder dividend, repay all outstanding amount of the revolver, and pay transaction fees and expenses. The rating outlook is stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Paradigm's strong operating performance, including during the coronavirus pandemic, and ample cash flow generation. While leverage will increase to 6.5x pro forma for the proposed debt-funded dividend and acquisition of HomeCare Connect, Moody's expects earnings growth and debt repayment that will allow leverage to improve to below 6.0x within 12-18 months.

Ratings affirmed:

Outcomes Group Holdings, Inc.

Corporate Family Rating, at B3

Probability of Default Rating, at B3-PD

Senior secured second lien term loan, at Caa2, to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Ratings downgraded:

Outcomes Group Holdings, Inc.

Senior secured first lien bank credit facility, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

Ratings assigned:

Outcomes Group Holdings, Inc.

New Senior secured first lien term loan, assigned B3 (LGD3)

New Senior secured second lien term loan, assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

New Senior secured first lien revolving credit facility, assigned B3 (LGD3)

The rating outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Paradigm's B3 rating is constrained by high financial leverage. Pro forma for the debt-funded shareholder distribution, the company's adjusted debt/EBITDA is 6.5x. However, with earnings growth, Moody's forecasts leverage to decline to 6.2x by the end of 2022, and 5.5x in 2023 in the absence of M&A and/or shareholder returns. The rating also reflects the company's relatively high customer concentration. The rating is supported by the company's leading market position, high barriers to entry and solid earnings growth prospects as it expands its service offerings. Further, Paradigm has a good track record of organic revenue growth (even during the pandemic) and managing the underwriting risk within its contracts. Moody's expects that the company will generate solid free cash flow despite its high debt/EBITDA.

In its stable outlook, Moody's expects Paradigm's operating performance will remain robust, leading to solid cash generation which will help reduce leverage to below 6.0x within 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that Paradigm will maintain very good liquidity.

We expect Paradigm to have very good liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. We expect annual free cash flow of at least $70 million over the next 12-18 months. The company will have close to $60 million of cash at close of the refinancing. There are no near-term debt maturities and mandatory debt amortization is modest, at 1% of the first lien term loan, or $6 million per year. Liquidity is further supported by a $50 million revolver that will expire in April 2025 (after 18-month extension). There is a springing covenant on the revolver (8.15x first lien net leverage) triggered upon 35% revolver utilization.

As proposed, the new credit facilities are expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors. The credit facility contains incremental debt capacity up to the greater of $89.7 million and 100.0% of consolidated EBITDA, plus unlimited amounts so long as the secured net leverage ratio does not exceed 5.30x (if pari passu secured), No portion of the incremental debt may be incurred with an earlier maturity than the initial first lien term loans.

Collateral leakage is permitted through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries. Only subsidiaries that are wholly-owned must act as subsidiary guarantors; dividends or transfers of partial ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees, with no explicit protective provisions limiting such releases.

The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement may be materially different.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

ESG considerations are material to the ratings. Positive social considerations include the growing demand from payors to improve the value of care while controlling their costs. In this respect, Paradigm has a strong track record of managing catastrophic worker's compensation cases at a significantly lower cost than many insurers and PPO networks. With respect to governance, private equity ownership increases the risk of shareholder friendly actions that come at the expense of creditors. The company also has shown aggressive financial policy in the past with regards to sustained elevated leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance deteriorates, if it becomes increasingly aggressive with respect to dividends or acquisitions or if liquidity weakens. Ratings could also be downgraded if free cash flow turns negative, or if the company sustains debt to EBITDA above 7.0x.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company achieves greater scale and customer diversification as well as maintain very good liquidity. Further, if the company uses free cash flow to repay debt or earnings grow such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, Moody's could upgrade the ratings.

Paradigm is a national provider of outsourced catastrophic worker's compensation case management services. Under both risk-based and fee-based contracts, the company provides services to insurance companies and self-insured employers to improve medical outcomes and reduce the costs associated with low frequency, high severity work-related injuries. The company is privately owned by Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System ("OMERS") and generates roughly $960 million in revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

