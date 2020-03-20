Moody's affirms Ovintiv's Ba1; outlook to stable

Toronto, March 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Ovintiv Inc.'s
(Ovintiv) Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba1-PD probability
of default rating, Ba1 senior unsecured notes rating and Not Prime
commercial paper program ($1.5 billion) rating. The
speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-2. The outlook
was changed to stable from positive.
The senior unsecured notes issued by Ovintiv Canada ULC and assumed by
Ovintiv Inc. were affirmed at Ba1. The rating outlook was
changed to stable from positive. Moody's also affirmed a Not Prime
rating to Ovintiv Canada ULC's $1B commercial paper program,
which is guaranteed by Ovintiv Inc.
The senior unsecured notes issued by Ovintiv Exploration Inc. were
also affirmed at Ba1. The rating outlook was changed to stable
from positive.
"The affirmation change and stable outlook reflects Ovintiv's ability
to withstand low oil & gas prices in the near-term due to its
good liquidity and sufficient commodity hedges", said Paresh Chari
Moody's analyst. "However, an extended period of low commodity
prices will still hurt the company's credit profile."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Ovintiv Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba1-PD
.... Gtd Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed NP
..Issuer: Alberta Energy Company Limited (assumed
by Ovintiv Canada ULC)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)
..Issuer: Ovintiv Canada ULC (assumed by Ovintiv Inc.)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed NP
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4) (assumed by Ovintiv Inc.)
..Issuer: Ovintiv Exploration Inc.
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Ovintiv Canada ULC
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Ovintiv Exploration Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
..Issuer: Ovintiv Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Stable From
Positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Ovintiv's significant hedge protection and decision to quickly reduce
capex will help protect its credit metrics in 2020 in a low oil price
environment. The stable outlook reflects this, and the company's
good liquidity and resilience if the oil price downturn extends into 2021.
Ovintiv's low operating costs and solid finding and development
costs will provide strength in a prolonged downturn.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has
been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and oil. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action
reflects the limited impact on Ovintiv's credit quality of the breadth
and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's
resilience to a period of low oil prices.
Ovintiv's Ba1 CFR benefits from (1) a sizeable production and proved
reserves base; (2) diversification across several North American
basins and across several products; (3) a solid leveraged full-cycle
ratio (LFCR) remaining above 2x due to low F&D costs which reflects
Ovintiv's operational excellence; and (4) a good liquidity profile.
Ovintiv is challenged by (1) high leverage in a low oil price environment;
and (2) a large capital spend to maintain production due to the high shale
decline rates.
Ovintiv has good liquidity (SGL-2). At December 31,
2019 Ovintiv had $190 million of cash and $3.3 billion
available under its $4 billion revolving credit facilities maturing
in 2024, after about $700 million of commercial paper outstandings.
We expect around breakeven free cash flow through 2020, with any
shortfall funded under the revolver. We expect Ovintiv to be in
full compliance with its sole financial covenant requiring debt to capitalization
to be under 60%. Ovintiv has US$600 million of debt
maturing in November 2021 and US$750 million in January 2022.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit metrics will remain
in-line for the rating and that the company has good liquidity
to manage through the oil price downturn.
The ratings could be upgraded if Ovintiv successfully integrates Newfield
while maintaining retained cash flow to debt above 40%; LFCR
remains above 1.5x; and PD reserve life exceeds 5 years.
The ratings could be downgraded if retained cash flow to debt falls below
20%,while LFCR falls below 1.0x.
The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba1, at the CFR, as all
the debt in the capital structure is unsecured. Ovintiv Inc.
fully and unconditionally guaranteed the debt issued by Ovintiv Exploration
Inc. and Ovintiv Exploration Inc. fully and unconditionally
guaranteed the debt assumed by Ovintiv Inc. Ovintiv Canada ULC
also provides guarantees to Ovintiv Inc. and Ovintiv Exploration
Inc.
Denver Colorado-based Ovintiv Inc. is one of the largest
North American independent exploration and production companies,
with Q4 2019 production of 593,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017. Please see the Rating
Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this
methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paresh Chari
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653