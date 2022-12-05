Moody's affirms P-1 LOC-backed Boston Water and Sewer Commission Tax Exempt CP Bond Anticipation Notes Series A

New York, December 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the P-1 letter of credit-backed rating of the Boston Water and Sewer Commission (the Commission) Tax Exempt Commercial Paper Bond Anticipation Notes Series A (the Notes) in connection with the issuance of a substitute letter of credit (LOC) to be provided by TD Bank, N.A. (the Bank).

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon the substitution of the LOC, currently scheduled for December 6, 2022, the rating on the Notes will be based upon the LOC provided by the Bank; the structure and legal protections of the transactions which provide for timely payment of principal and interest to Noteholders; and, Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank. Moody's current long-term and short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessments of the Bank are Aa3(cr) and P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Resolution authorizes the issuance of up to $125 million of Notes, provided that no issuance may exceed the available amount provided for under the LOC. The Notes may only be issued on an interest-bearing basis.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), US Bank Trust Company, National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from either the Commission or the commercial paper dealer. Each Note must mature no later than 270 days after issuance and in no event later than the business day prior to the expiration or termination date of the LOC.

The IPA is instructed to make timely draws on the LOC to make all payments of principal and interest on the Notes when due at maturity. The Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with the proceeds from the sale of rollover Notes or with funds provided by the Commission.

Substitution of the LOC is permitted. The Commission must supply to the IPA written confirmation provided from each rating agency then rating the Notes to the effect that the substitution of the LOC will not result in the reduction or withdrawal of the current rating on the Notes.

The LOC is sized for $97,989,042 which represents $90,000,000 available for the payment of principal and $7,989,042 available for interest, calculated at 270 days of interest at the maximum rate, 12%, on the Notes. Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank by 11:30 a.m., New York City time, on a business day, will be honored by 2:30 p.m., New York City time, on the same business day. Drawings for payments of the Notes will be reinstated upon receipt by the Bank of reimbursement proceeds from the IPA.

In the event of a default under the reimbursement agreement, the Bank may, at its option, send either a stop issuance notice or a final drawing notice to the IPA. Upon receipt of the final drawing notice, the IPA will cease issuing Notes and by no later than the ninth day following the receipt of such notice draw in an amount sufficient to provide for the payment of principal plus interest to accrue to the maturity for all outstanding Notes. The IPA shall hold such LOC funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature. Upon the receipt of the stop issuance notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes and continue to draw on the LOC as such Notes mature. The LOC will remain in place to the final maturity of all Notes outstanding.

The LOC will terminate upon the earliest to occur of: (i) December 6, 2026, the stated expiration date of the LOC; (ii) upon payment of a drawing, not subject to reinstatement, which equals the then stated amount of the LOC; (iii) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA following the acceptance of an alternate LOC; (iv) the date on which the bank receives a termination certificate from the IPA stating no Notes remain outstanding and the Commission does not intend to issue any additional notes; or (v) the earlier of (a) the 15th calendar day after the date on which the IPA receives the final drawing notice from the bank, or (b) the date on which the drawing resulting from the delivery of the final drawing notice is honored by the bank.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

