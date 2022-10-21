Moody's affirms P-1 LOC-backed rating of Brownsville, TX Utilities System CP Notes Ser. A

New York, October 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the P-1 LOC-backed rating of the Brownsville Public Utility Board, TX (the City) Utilities System Commercial Paper Notes Series A (the Notes). The affirmation is issued in connection with the substitution of the current letter of credit (LOC) supporting the Notes provided by Bank of America, N.A. with a new LOC to be provided by PNC Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The substitution is scheduled to occur on November 7, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating on the Notes is based upon (i) the direct-pay LOC provided by the Bank, (ii) the structure and legal protections of the transaction which provide for timely payment of debt service to noteholders, and (iii) Moody's evaluation of the credit quality of the Bank. Moody's current short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment (CR Assessment) of the Bank is P-1(cr).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

» Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

» Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank.

The Ordinance authorizes the City to issue a maximum aggregate principal amount of up to $100 million of the interest-bearing Notes, provided that such issuance would not result in the aggregate principal amount of Notes outstanding at maturity plus accrued interest exceeding the amount provided for under the LOC.

The LOC is sized to cover $100 million of principal plus 270 days of interest at a maximum rate of 15%. The principal amount of the Notes outstanding cannot exceed the amount available under the LOC.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank National Association, will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from the City or the dealer. Each Note must mature no later than 270 days after issuance and in no event later than the business day prior to the expiration date of the LOC.

The IPA is instructed to make timely draws on the LOC to make all payments of principal and interest on the Notes when due at maturity. Pursuant to the Issuing and Paying Agent Agreement, the IPA shall draw on the LOC no later than 11:00 a.m., New York time, on each commercial paper maturity date to receive sufficient funds to pay the principal and interest on the Notes.

Conforming draws for the payment of principal and interest received by the Bank before 11:00 a.m., New York time, on a business day, will be honored by 1:30 p.m., New York time, on the same business day.

Drawings for payments of the Notes will be automatically reinstated by the Bank upon the Bank's receipt of reimbursement proceeds from the IPA. The Bank will be reimbursed for each draw with the proceeds from the sale of rollover Notes or with funds from the City.

Substitution of the LOC is permitted and will occur either (i) at any time Notes are outstanding as long as the IPA has received written evidence from Moody's that such substitution will not result in a reduction or withdrawal of the rating on the Notes, or (ii) on the maturity date of all the Notes outstanding.

Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the reimbursement agreement the Bank may send a Final Drawing Notice or a No- Issuance Notice to the IPA. The IPA will cease issuing Notes following its receipt of a No-Issuance Notice or a Final Drawing Notice from the Bank. Upon receipt of a No-Issuance Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing Notes unless and until such notice is revoked or rescinded. The IPA shall continue to draw on the LOC to pay principal and accrued interest as such outstanding Notes mature. The LOC will remain outstanding until no Notes remain outstanding.

Upon receipt of a Final Drawing Notice, the IPA shall cease issuing the Notes and shall draw on the LOC for the payment at maturity of all outstanding Notes. The IPA shall hold such funds uninvested to pay the Notes as they mature. The LOC will terminate on the earliest of: (i) ten (10) calendar days following the IPA's receipt of a Final Drawing Notice or (ii) the date on which a drawing resulting from the delivery of a Final Drawing Notice is honored.

The LOC terminates on the earliest of: (i) the Expiration Date (November 7, 2025), (ii) the date on which the Bank receives a notice from the IPA indicating that there are no Notes outstanding, (iii) the date on which the Bank receives a notice from the IPA indicating that a substitute LOC has been accepted, and (iv) the tenth day following the IPA's receipt of a final drawing notice.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joann Hempel

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Public Finance Group

Michael J. Loughlin

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Public Finance Group

