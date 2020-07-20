Moody's affirms P-1 assigned to Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust, OK Commercial Paper Notes

New York, July 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the P-1 assigned to Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust, OK (the Issuer) Commercial Paper Notes, Series 2019 in connection with the amendment to revise the series designation from Series 2019 to Commercial Paper Notes, Series A (Tax Exempt) and Commercial Paper Notes, Series B (Taxable) (the Notes).

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Notes are supported by a Revolving Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement) from State Street Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The P-1 rating is based upon (i) Moody's short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank which is currently P-1(cr); and (ii) Moody's assessment of the likelihood of termination of the Agreement without payment of the Notes. Events, which would cause the Agreement to terminate without payment of the Notes, are directly related to the credit quality of the Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust (OCWUT). Moody's long term rating of OCWUT is Aaa.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust, OK. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust, OK changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- An upgrade of the rating is not applicable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Moody's downgrades the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank, or a multi-notch downgrade of the long-term rating of the Issuer

PROFILE

Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust (OCWUT) provides water and wastewater service to the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, which has a population of approximately 1.4 million.

Liquidity Support

The Credit Agreement is sized for $275 million plus interest for up to 270 days of interest at the maximum rate, 14%, on the Notes.

The Bank may automatically terminate the Agreement if:

- OCWUT defaults in payment of any regularly scheduled Bank reimbursement obligation when due;

- a final, nonappealable judgment or order for the payment of money in excess of $5 million shall be rendered against OCWUT and remains unsatisfied and in effect for a period of 120 days without being discharged, stayed or vacated;

- OCWUT fails to pay any principal and/or interest when due and payable on debt that is secured by a first priority lien on Revenues of OCWUT;

- OCWUT becomes bankrupt or otherwise insolvent;

- OCWUT repudiates the Notes or all debt secured by a first priority lien on Revenues of OCWUT;

- OCWUT, the State of Oklahoma or any governmental authority with jurisdiction over OCWUT declares or imposes a debt moratorium, debt restructuring, or comparable restriction of the repayment of principal and interest when due on the Notes or on all debt secured by a first priority lien on Revenues of OCWUT;

- the Agreement, the Notes, the Bank Note or the CP Order, or any material provision of such documents relating to either (i) the payment of principal and interest on the Notes, or (ii) the pledge of the Revenues, in each case ceases to be valid and binding on OCWUT or is declared null and void, invalid, or unenforceable;

- the validity or enforceability of the Agreement, the Notes, the Bank Note or the CP Order, or any material provision of such documents relating to either (i) the payment of principal and interest on the Notes, or (ii) the pledge of the Revenues, are contested by OCWUT or any governmental authority with jurisdiction over OCWUT, or OCWUT shall deny that it has any liability or obligation under the Agreement, the Notes, the Bank Note or the Order;

- any debt secured by a first priority lien on Revenues of OCWUT is downgraded below investment grade by each rating agency then rating such debt or such ratings are withdrawn or suspended by each rating agency for credit related reasons;

The Issuing and Paying Agent (the IPA) will issue Notes upon receipt of issuance instructions from OCWUT or the commercial paper dealer on behalf of the Issuer. The IPA may not issue Notes that mature later than 270 days from the date of issuance. Notes may not be issued if such issuance would cause the aggregate principal and interest amount of the Notes outstanding to exceed the amount provided for under the Agreement. Additionally, each Note issued shall mature no later than the third business day prior to the stated expiration date of the Agreement. No Notes may mature beyond the Maximum Maturity Date, April 1, 2036.

The IPA will draw on the Agreement in an amount equal to the maturing principal plus accrued interest of the Notes to the extent monies from the proceeds from roll-over Notes are insufficient.

Upon an event of default under the Agreement the Bank may send a no-issuance notice to OCWUT and the IPA. The IPA shall cease issuing Notes, however the Agreement will remain outstanding until payment at maturity of all Notes then outstanding.

The Agreement shall terminate upon reduction of the available commitment to zero, or on the expiration date, June 4, 2024.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1057134. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

