Moody's affirms P-1 enhanced rating on San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, CA's CP Notes, Wastewater Series A-4

New York, June 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the P-1 short-term enhanced rating on the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, CA's Commercial Paper Notes (Wastewater Series, Proposition E) Series A-4 (Tax-Exempt) in connection with the issuance of the Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement (RCTLA) by TD Bank, N.A. to support the Notes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Upon delivery of the RCTLA, currently scheduled for July 7, 2022, the short-term rating on the Notes will continue to be based on (i) the short-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment of the Bank, as provider of the RCTLA and (ii) the likelihood of an early termination or suspension of the Liquidity Facility without payment at maturity of the Notes. Events that could lead to such earlier termination are directly related to the Commission's long-term credit quality. The short-term CR Assessment of the Bank is P-1(cr).

The Bank may automatically terminate or suspend its payments under the RCTLA if:

- the Commission fails to pay any scheduled interest on the Notes when due - the Commission fails to pay any scheduled principal on a reimbursement obligation to the Bank; - the Commission fails to pay any scheduled principal and/or interest on debt of the Commission which is senior to or on parity with the Notes; - the Commission fails to pay interest on any of its commercial paper notes (excluding commercial paper notes so long as the payment of such interest is supported by a third-party liquidity/credit facility) - any provision of the RCTLA and other documents relating to the Commission's ability to make payments of principal and interest on the Notes or reimbursement obligations under the RCTLA, or the lien on or pledge of revenues securing the Notes or reimbursement obligations under the RCTLA, ceases to be valid and binding on the Commission or such provision is declared null and void as a result of action by a court or governmental authority with jurisdiction over the Commission; - the Commission seeks to establish the invalidity or unenforceability with respect to provisions in the RCTLA and other documents relating to payment of principal and or interest on the Notes or repudiates, denies, or challenges its obligations under the RCTLA, the documents related to payment of the principal of or interest on, or the security for, the Notes; - the Commission or the City and County of San Francisco, or the State of California or any other governmental authority with jurisdiction over the Commission or the City and County of San Francisco, imposes a debt moratorium, debt restructuring or comparable restriction on the repayment when due and payable of its debts with respect to the Notes or all debt of the Commission; - the Commission or the City and County of San Francisco becomes bankrupt or otherwise insolvent; - all, or any substantial part, of the property of the Commission or the City and County of San Francisco is condemned, seized, or otherwise appropriated; or - a final, nonappealable judgment or order in an aggregate amount of more than $15 million issued or filed against the Commission remains unsatisfied and unstayed for a period of 60 days; - the long-term rating assigned to parity debt or senior debt is reduced below investment grade by each rating agency; or - the Commission is dissolved, terminated or otherwise ceases to exist.

The Issuing and Paying Agent (IPA), U.S. Bank National Association, will issue Notes and deposit proceeds thereof upon receipt of issuance instructions from the Commission or its designated representatives. The amount of Notes issued may not exceed the amount provided for under the RCTLA.

The Notes shall be issued on an interest-bearing basis. Additionally, each Note shall mature no later than: (a) 270 days from the date of issuance; and (b) the business day prior to the expiration date of the RCTLA. The IPA is instructed to stop issuing Notes following its receipt of a no-issuance notice from the Bank stating that (a) an event of default have occurred or (b) the Commission has issued subordinated wastewater bonds. Upon receipt of such notice the IPA shall stop issuing Notes and upon the payment at maturity of all outstanding Notes the RCTLA will terminate. The IPA will draw on the RCTLA to make all payments of principal when due at maturity to the extent rollover proceeds or funds from the Commission are not available. Interest on the Notes will be paid by the Commission.

The RCTLA is sized at $75 million, the maximum principal amount of the Notes. The IPA cannot issue Notes exceeding the amount covered by the RCTLA.

Draws made on the RCTLA received by the Bank by 11:30 a.m. (New York time) will be honored by 2:30 p.m. (New York time) on the same business day. The IPA, on behalf of the Commission, will draw on the RCTLA in order to pay principal on maturing Notes to the extent roll-over proceeds or funds of the Commission are insufficient. The commitment will be reinstated upon repayment by the Commission of the amount drawn.

Substitution of the RCTLA is permitted if the Commission obtains prior rating agency confirmation that the rating on the Notes will not be reduced or withdrawn as a result of the substitution.

The RCTLA will terminate on the earliest to occur of: (a) July 6, 2027; (b) the date the RCTLA is automatically terminated; and (c) the substitution date of the RCTLA.

RATING OUTLOOK

Moody's does not assign outlooks to short-term ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Downgrade of the short-term CR Assessment of the Bank or downgrade of the long-term rating of the commission.

LEGAL SECURITY

The commercial paper notes will be payable solely from the proceeds of commercial paper notes, available wastewater enterprise revenues or amounts drawn pursuant to the related bank facility, as provided in the issuing and paying agent agreement.

PROFILE

The San Francisco Public Utility Commission, CA's Wastewater Enterprise provides sewage and stormwater collection, treatment and disposal services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the City & County of San Francisco (Aaa stable) as well as three municipal sewer service providers that serve residents and businesses in northern San Mateo County (Aaa stable).

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Variable Rate Instruments Supported by Conditional Liquidity Facilities published in March 2017 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/68283. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

