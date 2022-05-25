Moody's affirms PETRONAS' A2 rating; outlook remains stable

Singapore, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 local currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed: (1) the a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of PETRONAS; (2) A2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS; (3) A2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by PETRONAS Energy Canada Ltd (PECL) and guaranteed by PETRONAS; and (4) (P)A2 senior unsecured ratings on the $15 billion medium-term note program set up by PETRONAS Capital Limited and PECL, and guaranteed by PETRONAS.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"PETRONAS' A2 rating reflects its large-scale hydrocarbon reserves and prudent financial management. The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the company will maintain strong credit metrics and excellent liquidity through the oil price cycle," says Hui Ting Sim, a Moody's Analyst.

The stable outlook is in line with the stable outlook on Malaysia's rating. PETRONAS' stable outlook is underpinned by the company's large cash balance that enables its credit profile to withstand periods of heightened oil price volatility or increased cash outflows due to higher capital spending or payments to the government in the form of dividends, royalties and taxes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects PETRONAS' credit metrics to remain strong for its A2 rating under the agency's medium-term Brent price assumption of $50-$70 per barrel. The company will continue to maintain a net cash position and generate EBITDA of MYR90 billion-MYR110 billion. Moody's estimates that PETRONAS' adjusted debt/capitalization will be around 21%-22% and adjusted EBIT/interest at around 14x-19x. Should Brent prices remain around $100 per barrel, the agency estimates PETRONAS' EBITDA will increase to around MYR140 billion-MYR150 billion in 2022 from close to MYR100 billion in 2021.

PETRONAS' capital spending will likely be MYR40 billion-MYR50 billion this year, an increase from around MYR34 billion in 2021. The higher capital spending will allow the company to arrest production decline as well as fulfill its diversification ambitions. PETRONAS' chemical subsidiary, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, announced in May that it will acquire Perstorp Holding AB (B3 stable) for EUR1.538 billion. The transaction is fully funded by cash on hand and is aligned with PETRONAS' stepping out strategy of expanding its capabilities in the specialty chemicals segment.

According to the Government of Malaysia's (A3 stable) most recent budget announcement , the company will pay MYR25 billion of dividends in 2022. Requests for higher dividend payments by the government, especially if there is an increase in the government's funding needs, cannot be ruled out.

Nevertheless, higher oil prices supporting cash flow generation at its large upstream operations this year will cushion the impact should such requests occur. PETRONAS has also demonstrated its ability to adjust its capital spending to minimize negative free cash flow if needed.

PETRONAS has excellent liquidity. As of 31 December 2021, the company was in a net cash position amounting to MYR67 billion ($15 billion).

PETRONAS' issuer rating is one notch above Malaysia's A3 foreign-currency issuer rating, based on (1) the company's robust standalone credit quality; (2) its high proportion of revenue (73% in 2021) generated from exports and international operations, and (3) its superior access to international capital markets. The company's higher-than-sovereign rating also incorporates the government's long track record of allowing PETRONAS to operate independently, despite its 100% ownership.

However, PETRONAS' BCA of a2 is constrained at no more than one notch above the Malaysia sovereign's A3 rating. This is driven by Moody's assessment that the close credit links between PETRONAS and the Malaysian government create potential for government interference, which may have a negative impact on the company's business profile or cash flow.

Moody's assesses that PETRONAS has a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from and interdependence with the Government of Malaysia. However, this assessment does not result in any rating uplift, because the sovereign rating is already positioned below PETRONAS' ratings.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

PETRONAS is exposed to significant environmental and social risks inherent in its oil and gas operations. The global transition towards less carbon-intensive sources of energy will dampen the demand for fossil fuels and refined products in the longer term, while rising societal opposition against oil and gas production will also increase pressure on companies in the sector.

In terms of governance considerations, the issuer rating incorporates PETRONAS' status as a 100% government-owned company, which enables the government to influence the company's operations and financial policies as well as approve the appointment of the chairperson of the board. However, PETRONAS has a track record of maintaining a high standard of corporate governance and independence.

Despite being unlisted, PETRONAS publishes quarterly financial statements and maintains a degree of transparency regarding its operating performance. PETRONAS also has a track record of maintaining conservative credit metrics and excellent liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PETRONAS' BCA and ratings could face downward pressure if (1) there are unexpected changes to Malaysia's policy for the oil and gas sector that result in a significant decline in the company's reserves as well as oil and gas entitlement; or (2) the company makes a large debt-funded acquisition that weakens its credit metrics.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the ratings include retained cash flow/net debt below 40%-45%, adjusted debt/capitalization above 35%-40% and EBIT/interest expense below 10x-11x.

A downgrade of the sovereign rating would also result in a downgrade of the company's ratings.

An upgrade of PETRONAS' ratings to A1 will require an upgrade of the Malaysian government's rating to A2 and the company maintaining credit metrics that support higher ratings. Credit metrics supportive of a rating of A1 include retained cash flow/net debt above 45%-50%, adjusted debt/capitalization below 30%-35% and EBIT/interest expense above 12x-13x.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64319, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a 100% Malaysian government-owned oil and gas company, with operations spanning upstream oil and gas exploration and production, downstream oil refining, marketing and distribution of petroleum products, as well as trading of oil, petroleum and petrochemical products.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Hui Ting Sim

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Vikas Halan

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore, 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

