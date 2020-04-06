Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Petroliam Nasional Berhad PETRONAS Capital Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Petroliam Nasional Berhad: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Petroliam Nasional Berhad: Update following downgrade to A2, outlook changed to stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Petroliam Nasional Berhad Announcement: Moody's: US-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth cloud 2020 outlook for Asian (ex-Japan) non-financial companies Rating Action: Moody's downgrades PETRONAS to A2 from A1; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms PETRONAS' A2 rating; outlook stable 06 Apr 2020 Singapore, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A2 domestic currency issuer and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS). At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed: (1) the a2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) of PETRONAS; (2) A2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS; and (3) (P)A2 senior unsecured rating on the $15 billion medium-term note (MTN) program set up by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS. Moody's has also assigned the A2 rating to the proposed USD denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS drawn down from its MTN program. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including but not limited to capital expenditure and refinancing. The rating outlook remains stable. RATINGS RATIONALE "The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the credit metrics of PETRONAS will continue to support its BCA and ratings despite the current low oil price environment. At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed: (1) the a2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) of PETRONAS; (2) A2 rating on the senior unsecured notes issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS; and (3) (P)A2 senior unsecured rating on the $15 billion medium-term note (MTN) program set up by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS. Moody's has also assigned the A2 rating to the proposed USD denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by PETRONAS Capital Limited and guaranteed by PETRONAS drawn down from its MTN program. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including but not limited to capital expenditure and refinancing. The rating outlook remains stable. RATINGS RATIONALE "The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that the credit metrics of PETRONAS will continue to support its BCA and ratings despite the current low oil price environment. The stable outlook also incorporates our expectation that the company will maintain its net cash position by limiting the negative free cash flows despite likelihood of increase in dividend payment," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President. The current low oil price environment is credit negative for PETRONAS and it will result in significant earnings decline. At the same the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable) has requested PETRONAS, as one of the state owned companies, to consider making a higher dividend payment in 2020, as compared to its previously announced MYR24 billion, in supporting a portion of its economic stimulus package following the weakening economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount and timing of PETRONAS' dividends is subject to the approval of PETRONAS' Board of Directors. Despite lower earnings and possible increase in dividends PETRONAS' large net cash position of MYR62 billion ($15 billion) as at 31 December 2019 will continue to support its A2 rating and stable outlook. "Under our base case, where we expect Brent crude prices to average $43 per barrel in 2020, we estimate EBITDA of PETRONAS to decline by about 30% in 2020 as compared to 2019. In a downside case, where we expect the Brent crude prices to average $30 per barrel in 2020, the decline in EBITDA will be 53%. Under both scenarios, and incorporating revised dividend payments, we expect PETRONAS' to generate negative free cash flow of about MYR20 billion -- MYR30 billion, assuming it maintains its capital spending at the same level as 2019" says Halan, who is Moody's Lead Analyst for PETRONAS. PETRONAS maintains strong flexibility to reduce its capital spending and can minimize its negative free cash flow. Moody's does not expect a significant increase in PETRONAS' net borrowings following the completion of the proposed bond issuance, because the proceeds will either increase the company's cash and cash equivalents or be used to repay its upcoming debt maturities. PETRONAS has already repaid $1.25 billion USD-denominated sukuk in March 2020 and its next bond maturity includes $1.75 billion of USD-denominated bonds in 2022. The A2 ratings reflect PETRONAS' standalone credit quality, as captured in its a2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The a2 BCA is supported by the company's (1) large-scale hydrocarbon reserves; (2) strong financial metrics; (3) conservative financial policies; and (4) solid liquidity profile. At the same time, PETRONAS' BCA remains constrained by the geographic concentration of its oil & gas reserves in Malaysia, and the relatively small scale of its downstream operations, with the latter resulting in an elevated exposure to the cyclical oil & gas industry. The BCA is also constrained at no more than one notch above the rating of the Malaysia sovereign's A3 rating. This is driven by Moody's assessment that the close credit links between PETRONAS and the Malaysian government create potential for government interference, which may have a negative impact on the company's business profile or cash flow. Moody's assumes a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from and interdependence with the Government of Malaysia (A3 stable). However, this assumption does not result in any ratings uplift, because the sovereign rating is already positioned below PETRONAS' ratings. PETRONAS' foreign-currency rating is one notch above Malaysia's foreign-currency bond rating, based on (1) the company's extremely strong standalone credit profile; (2) its high proportion of revenue (67% in 2019) generated from exports and international operations, and (3) its superior access to international capital markets. The company's higher-than sovereign rating also incorporates a long track record of the government allowing PETRONAS to operate independently, despite its 100% ownership. In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings consider the following: (1) For environmental factors, PETRONAS' issuer rating incorporates the environmental risk that the company is exposed to through its oil & gas businesses. Nevertheless, the risk is somewhat mitigated by the high proportion of natural gas in its production mix, which accounted for about 65% of its total oil & gas production in 2019. However, more than half of PETRONAS' gas sales are in the form of LNG, the price of which is currently linked to crude oil price benchmarks. Although the company has begun signing LNG contracts that are linked to other gas indexes, its proportion is not significant to offset a decline in oil prices. (2) With regards to social factors, PETRONAS' business mix includes sectors that are exposed to moderate to high social risks, especially issues related to responsible production and health & safety. The coronavirus outbreak has not had a significant impact on company's operations yet but if the virus outbreak is prolonged, some of its customer can call a force majeure which could have some negative implications for its volumes. (3) As for governance factors, the issuer rating incorporates PETRONAS' status as a 100% government-owned company, which gives government the ability to influence the company's operations and financial policies as well as approve all board appointments. However, PETRONAS has a track record of maintaining a high standard of corporate governance and independent operations despite its 100% government ownership. The possibility of government influence, through increases in royalty and taxes or by requesting higher dividend payments is captured in PETRONAS' A2 rating, which is constrained to no more than one notch above the sovereign's A3 rating. Despite being unlisted, PETRONAS publishes quarterly financial statements and maintains a degree of transparency into its operating performance. The rating also takes into account PETRONAS' track record of maintaining conservative credit metrics and robust liquidity. PETRONAS' liquidity profile is excellent with the company having a net cash position of MYR62 billion as of 31 December 2019. The outlook on the ratings is stable, in line with the stable outlook on the government's A3 rating. The stable outlook is also underpinned by the company's large cash balance, which provides protection to its credit profile during periods with heightened oil price volatility or when there is an increase in government payments in the form of dividends, royalty and taxes. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS PETRONAS' BCA and ratings could face downward pressure if (1) oil prices remain low for a prolonged period such that the average oil prices stay below $30 per barrel for multiple years; or (2) there are unexpected changes to Malaysia's policy for the oil & gas sector that result in a significant decline in the company's reserves and oil & gas entitlement; (3) the company makes large debt-funded acquisition that weakens it credit metrics. Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on the ratings include retained cash flow/net debt below 40%-45%, adjusted debt/capitalization above 35%-40% and EBIT/interest expense below 10x-11x. A downgrade of the sovereign rating would also result in a downgrade of the company's ratings. An upgrade of the ratings to A1 will require an upgrade of the Malaysian government's rating to A2. In addition, an upgrade will require PETRONAS to maintain a credit profile that continues to support higher ratings. Credit metrics supportive of an A1 rating level include retained cash flow/net debt above 45%-50%, adjusted debt/capitalization below 30%-35% and EBIT/interest expense above 12x-13x. The methodologies used in these ratings were Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1172345, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/Government-Related-Issuers-Methodology--PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a 100% Malaysian government-owned oil and gas company, with operations spanning upstream oil & gas exploration and production, downstream oil refining, marketing and distribution of petroleum products, as well as trading in oil, petroleum and petrochemicals products. REGULATORY DISCLOSUERS For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



