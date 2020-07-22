Moody's affirms PGNiG's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the
Baa2 issuer rating of Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo S.A.
(PGNiG). The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action follows the announcement on 14 July [1] by the
listed Polish integrated oil and petrochemicals group Polski Koncern Naftowy
ORLEN S.A. (PKN ORLEN, Baa2 positive) that it has
signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Polish State Treasury concerning
taking capital control of PGNiG. Ownership and control, board
oversight and effectiveness, and management are key elements of
Moody's assessment of how governance affects creditworthiness.
The rating affirmation reflects Moody's expectation that (1) the transfer
of control to PKN ORLEN is likely to be completed; and (2) the credit
profile of PGNiG under a new controlling shareholder PKN ORLEN would not
be negatively affected. Moody's notes, however,
that at this time there is little visibility on the impact of the potential
transaction on PGNiG. Should the transaction be consummated,
Moody's will assess the impact of the change of ownership on the
credit quality of PGNIG, taking into account (1) the enlarged PKN
ORLEN group's future business and financial risk profile; (2) the
level of integration of PGNiG within PKN ORLEN post-transaction,
including potential parent support; and (3) PGNiG's investment
and funding strategy in the context of the enlarged PKN ORLEN group.
While the LoI is non-binding, details of the transaction
have yet to be determined and the takeover is subject to relevant competition
approvals, Moody's deems the transfer of a controlling ownership
to PKN ORLEN likely, given the involvement of the Polish government
(A2 stable) as PGNiG's 71.88% majority owner and PKN
ORLEN'S main (27.59%) shareholder. The involved
parties assume that the transaction could take more than one year to complete.
The stated rationale for the takeover is the joint aim of the Polish government
and PKN ORLEN to create an integrated Polish multi-utility group,
which as a large, diversified energy conglomerate would be able
(1) to reap synergies; (2) to benefit from a more balanced cash flow
profile; and (3) to compete successfully in international markets.
The formation of a Polish multi-energy group headed by PKN ORLEN
is already in progress, following the successful completion of a
tender bid for Energa S.A. (Energa; Baa2 stable),
the third largest domestic electricity distribution grid operator,
now majority owned (80.01% of capital, 85.20%
of voting rights) by PKN ORLEN, in April 2020. In addition,
PKN ORLEN announced also on 14 July the conditional antitrust approval
of the European Commission to take over Grupa LOTOS S.A.,
the second largest Polish refining group.
The rating affirmation also reflects that PGNiG's current Baa2 rating
remains underpinned by the following factors: (1) The company's
dominant position as vertically integrated incumbent in its domestic gas
market in Poland; (2) the sizable and fairly stable earnings contributions
from its regulated distribution, heat and storage activities;
(3) the group's strong financial profile reflected by a funds from
operations (FFO) to net debt ratio of around 108% at the end of
2019; and (4) the expectation of a strong likelihood of support from
the Polish government which reflects PGNiG's role as agent for the
Polish government's "security of supply" policy for
gas. Should the transaction be consummated, Moody's
will assess the extent of direct parental support or indirect government
support under PKN ORLEN's control, given PGNiG's importance
for Poland's gas supply.
At the same time, PGNiG's rating is constrained by (1) its
earnings volatility caused by its exposure to commodity prices; (2)
the investment and execution risk in the Exploration & Production
segment; and (3) uncertainties regarding development of the European
gas market in terms of supply volumes and prices over the next years.
Given PGNiG's current 71.88% ownership by the Government
of Poland, Moody's considers the company to be a government-related
issuer. The Baa2 rating incorporates a one-notch uplift
from PGNiG's standalone credit quality, expressed as a baseline
credit assessment (BCA) of baa3. The uplift reflects the combination
of (1) high default dependence, given the company's strong domestic
focus, with over 75% of sales emanating from Poland;
and (2) Moody's assumption of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support
provided by the Polish government in case of financial distress.
If the change in ownership were to happen, Moody's will consider
whether PGNiG will continue to be categorized as a government-related
issuer.
RATING OUTLOOK
The outlook on PGNiG's Baa2 rating is stable, reflecting Moody's
expectation that the potential acquisition by PKN ORLEN is unlikely to
have a material impact on the company's credit quality.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of PGNIG's rating is unlikely in the short term. The
rating could be upgraded (1) if the takeover was completed; (2) PKN
ORLEN was upgraded; and (3) concurrently PGNiG's standalone
credit quality would materially improve.
Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if PKN ORLEN acquired
PGNiG and the acquisition was to have a material negative effect on the
credit profile of PGNiG post-transaction. The rating could
also be downgraded if the company's stand-alone credit quality
materially deteriorated, as reflected in the company's ratio
of FFO/net debt falling below 40% on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Unregulated Utilities and
Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Headquartered in Warsaw, Poland, PGNiG is the parent company
for Poland's incumbent vertically-integrated gas utility group.
PGNiG achieved revenues of around PLN42 billion (about EUR9.4 billion)
and an EBITDA of around PLN5.5 billion (about EUR1.2 billion)
in the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] PKN ORLEN, Regulatory announcement 45/2020; 14-Jul-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Mark Remshardt
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Paul Marty
Senior Vice President/Manager
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454