Moody's affirms PGS's CFR rating of Caa1 and change outlook to stable

London, May 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of seismic service provider PGS ASA (PGS) while the probability of default rating (PDR) has been upgraded to Caa1-PD from Caa2-PD. The outlook on the rating has changed to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the equity private placement completed by the company on the 4th May 2022 raising approximately USD 85 million and the additional debt commitments of a super senior secured debt facility of USD 50 million announced on the 24th May 2022; the proceeds will be used to meet near term debt amortization of the company. Moody's understand that the debt and equity raising remains subject to a favorable shareholders vote at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on the 27th May 2022; Moody's rating action reflect the likelihood a favorable shareholder vote at the EGM and the revised capital structure.

The additional cash improves the liquidity profile of the company in the next 12 months, but a refinancing of the term loan B would be needed during 2023 as PGS operating cash flow generation is expected not to be sufficient to repay September 2023 $200 million amortization.

Moody's expects a moderate recovery in the performance of PGS in 2022, as also demonstrated by the positive momentum from high oil prices and renewed appetite for E&P investments, albeit at a low single digit. PGS pipeline remain strong, $315 million as of first quarter 2022 and an additional $70 million after quarter close while benefiting from a continuous news flow of new contracts being awarded.

Moody's viewed positively the company returning to free cash flow positive (after lease payments) in 2021 and expects free cash flow to increase from 2023. Moody's projected adjusted leverage would decline from 5.0x last twelve months ending March 2022 to below 4.5x during 2023. PGS is expected to approach refinancing in the first quarter of 2023 with a lower debt quantum after $201 millions of repayments in 2022 (including leases), higher EBITDA and improved visibility on market conditions; these elements increase the probability of a market refinancing rather than a debtholder extension like experienced in 2020/21.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

There is discernible negative impact on the current rating driven by a highly negative governance issuer profile score (IPS) due to the company's high debt burden which has led to a distressed exchange in 2020, which Moody's considered a default under its definition. The company has a high exposure to carbon transition risk given that its earnings are entirely focused on oil & gas customers and it relies on exploration and development activities.

For more details on the individual ESG components please refer to Moody's ESG scoring for the company available on Moodys.com.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable and reflects Moody's view that the seismic market is recovering. The stable outlook also reflects a higher likelihood of a refinancing occurring sometime in 2023, as the company leverage is expected to decline to below 3.0x on a net debt to EBITDA basis.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is predicated on a sustainable market recovery leading to an improved financial profile with an adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) keeping below 5x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the group to be consistently free cash flow (FCF) positive and having addressed the debt refinancing.

The Caa1 rating could be downgraded if the company fails to meet guidance for 2022, leading to still negative EBIT margins, ROI and Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) above 6.0x for an extended period. Failure to refinance the debt due in September 2023 well ahead of time could also lead to a negative rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Integrated Oil and Gas Methodology published in September 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64319. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

PGS ASA (PGS) is one of the leading offshore seismic acquisition companies with worldwide operations. PGS headquarters are located in Oslo, Norway. The company is a technologically leading oilfield services company specializing in reservoir and geophysical services, including seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation, and field evaluation. PGS maintains an extensive multi-client seismic data library. In 2021, PGS reported revenues of $704 million and EBITDA of $421 million with a margin of 59.8%. PGS is a public limited company and it is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

