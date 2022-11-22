Moody's affirms PGS's CFR rating of Caa1 and change outlook to positive

London, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Caa1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of seismic service provider PGS ASA (PGS) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). The outlook on the rating has changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action reflects the equity private placement completed by the company on the 1st November 2022 raising approximately USD 150 million and the potential of a further USD 30 million from the subsequent offering to be launched in December. The proceeds will be used to meet the $200 million September 2023 debt amortization and to pre-pay the Export Credit Facility deferral amount (almost $100 million). Moody's understand that the equity raising remains subject to a favorable shareholder vote at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company to be held on the 23th November 2022; Moody's rating action reflect the likelihood a favorable shareholder vote at the EGM.

The additional cash improves the liquidity profile of the company in the next 12 months and further reduce PGS's debt stack, but a refinancing would still be needed to cover the final maturity of USD 501 million of the term loan B in March 2024 (unrated).

Moody's expects a solid recovery in the performance of PGS in 2022, as also demonstrated by the positive momentum from high oil prices and renewed appetite for E&P investments, albeit at a low single digit. PGS pipeline remains strong, $320 million as of third quarter 2022 with all its operational vessels fully booked for 2022.

Moody's views positively the company's continued effort to reduce debt and its shareholders' support for a sustainable capital structure; Moody's adjusted leverage (based on EBITDA less MC CAPEX) is expected to further decline from 3.1x last twelve months ending in September 2022 to about 2.5x by the end of 2023.

PGS is expected to approach refinancing of the TLB in the first half of 2023; as management has indicated a target net debt (excluding leases) range of USD 500-600 million, refinancing needs are most likely to be below USD 500 million. The much lower debt quantum significantly increases the likelihood of a successful refinancing.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is positive and reflects Moody's view that the seismic market is recovering. The positive outlook also reflects the increased likelihood of a refinancing of the TLB which Moody's expects to be executed in the first half of 2023, well ahead of the final maturity date in March 2024. Moody's expect PGS's leverage to decline to around 2.0x on a net debt to EBITDA basis ahead of the refinancing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is predicated on a sustainable market recovery leading to an improved financial profile with an adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) keeping below 5x on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require the group to be consistently free cash flow (FCF) positive and having addressed the debt refinancing.

The Caa1 rating could be downgraded if the company returns to negative free cash flow, and Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA (excluding multiclient capital spending) above 6.0x for an extended period. Failure to refinance within the timeline communicated by management could also lead to a negative rating action.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Oilfield Services published in August 2021.

COMPANY PROFILE

PGS ASA (PGS) is one of the leading offshore seismic acquisition companies with worldwide operations. PGS headquarters are located at Oslo, Norway. The company is a technologically leading oilfield services company specializing in reservoir and geophysical services, including seismic data acquisition, processing and interpretation, and field evaluation. PGS maintains an extensive multi-client seismic data library. In the last twelve months ending September 2022, PGS reported revenues of $819 million and EBITDA of $475 million with a margin of 58.1%. PGS is a public limited company and it is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

