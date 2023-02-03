info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms PICC Re's A3 IFSR, outlook stable

 The document has been translated in other languages

03 February 2023
﻿

Hong Kong , February 3, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed PICC Reinsurance Company Limited's (PICC Re) A3 insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) and baa2 baseline credit assessment. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of PICC Re's A3 IFSR reflects its integration with, and strong capital and business support from The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC Group) and enhanced market position. These strengths are offset by the reinsurer's still-weak profitability, and its relatively modest franchise within the reinsurance industry.

Moody's expects PICC Re's franchise and market position to continue to improve. The reinsurer benefits from a stable source of premiums assumed from PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (PICC P&C, IFSR A1 stable), the largest non-life insurer in China (A1 stable), with historical loss data and low acquisition costs. In addition, the reinsurer shares the strong brand name and risk management expertise of PICC Group, which will facilitate its strong growth in third-party business (that is, non-PICC Group) over the next two to three years. The reinsurer's gross premiums grew strongly by over 30% to around RMB4.6 billion in the first half (H1) of 2022 from a year earlier.

Moody's also expects strong commitment from PICC Group and PICC P&C to maintain PICC Re's capitalization at a solid level and support its business growth target over the next 12-18 months. The reinsurer's comprehensive solvency ratio stood at 164% as of 30 September 2022, compared with the regulatory minimum of 100%.

PICC Re's profitability has gradually improved as it continues to build scale and tighten risk selection to reduce its underwriting losses while growing its investment income. Its earnings rose to around RMB61 million in H1 2022 from RMB57 million in H1 2021. Its improving loss experience and its continuous focus on short-tail business lines also reduce the risk of unfavorable reserve development.

Nonetheless, PICC Re's profitability is still weak compared with its global peers', with a relatively high combined ratio at above 103% in H1 2022. Moody's expects that it is challenging for PICC Re to meaningfully reduce its combined ratio over the next 12-18 months, considering its still-small operating scale and execution risks associated with its third-party business expansion. The reinsurer's still weak earnings generation will also constrain organic growth in its shareholders' equity over the next 12-18 months.

PICC Re is still a relatively young reinsurer with around six years of operating history. Its franchise in the third-party business, particularly outside of China, is still small compared to global peers while its business and geographic diversification will remain modest over the next 12-18 months.

PICC Re's A3 IFSR incorporates a one-notch uplift of support from the Chinese government and a one-notch uplift of parental support from PICC Group and PICC P&C from its baseline credit assessment of baa2. Moody's believes that the Chinese government is willing to provide support to PICC Re, considering the government's effective ownership via their holdings in PICC Group and the growing importance of the reinsurance industry to the economy. As a result, Moody's assumes moderate levels of support from and dependence on the government.

Moody's also assumes that PICC Group will support PICC Re in times of stress given its status as a strategically important subsidiary within the PICC group. PICC P&C's strong underwriting profitability and capitalization provide strong capacity for the group to support PICC Re.

PICC Re's outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that the reinsurer's solid capitalization, and the level of support it receives from PICC Group, PICC P&C and the Chinese government are unlikely to change over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade PICC Re's rating if: (i) its profitability continues to improve, with its return on capital rising above 4% or its combined ratio staying below 102% on a consistent basis; or (ii) its franchise and market position further expands without undermining its solid capitalization; and/or (iii) it significantly improves its business and geographic diversification.

On the other hand, Moody's could downgrade the reinsurer's rating if (i) its profitability deteriorates significantly because of underwriting missteps, with its combined ratio exceeding 106%, or it reports net losses consistently; or (ii) its capitalization weakens substantially without capital replenishment, such that its comprehensive solvency ratio drops below 130% on a sustained basis; or (iii) there are signs of weakening support from its shareholders or a decrease in PICC Re's strategic importance to PICC Group and PICC P&C; and/or (iv) Moody's assesses that the level of support PICC Re will receive from the Chinese government has declined significantly.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Reinsurers Methodology published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397711 , and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Beijing, China, PICC Reinsurance Company Limited was 51% and 49% owned by PICC Group and PICC P&C, respectively, as of the end of 2022. It provides property, casualty, accident and short-term health and life reinsurance. PICC Re's total assets and shareholders' equity stood at RMB16.5 billion and RMB4.0 billion, respectively, as of 31 December 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com .

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com .

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235 .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com .

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kelvin Kwok, CFA
AVP-Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Chen Huang
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Moodys.com