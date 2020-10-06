Moody's affirms PIN's B2 CFR and downgrades first lien rating to B2, outlook remains stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Nexus Buyer LLC's (Promontory Interfinancial Network, or PIN)
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of B2 and Probability of Default Rating
(PDR) of B2-PD. The first lien senior secured credit facility
rating was downgraded from B1 to B2. The rating outlook remains
stable. The action follows PIN's announcement of an incremental
first lien term loan issuance, with proceeds to be used for a shareholder
distribution and to prepay a portion of the second lien term loan.
"PIN's performance has accelerated substantially in 2020,
but the pace of growth after the macro uncertainty abates is an open question"
said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The
company is relevering at a demand high point and is not likely to prepay
debt. However, in the near-term the continued elevated
uncertainty and saving rate will likely support strong EBITDA growth,
reducing total leverage from 6.9x at closing to less than 6.5x
by the end of 2020."
The following rating actions were taken:
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
PIN operates the leading deposit allocation network serving over 3,000
financial institutions in the United States. PIN's credit profile
is constrained by small business scale, high financial leverage
of 6.9x following the pending incremental debt issuance,
and potential for releveraging over time by the financial sponsor.
The company benefits from a leadership position in deposit allocation
services supported by entry barriers, as well as from the meaningful
scale economies in its network business. PIN does not take credit
risk and does not take possession of customer funds. PIN's customer
value proposition has resulted in strong organic growth in recent years,
and scale economies and network effects result in high profit margins.
While regulatory changes or increased competition may present potential
risks over time, recent regulatory developments have been favorable
and competing networks have not been able to gain meaningful scale to
date.
The coronavirus pandemic (COVID) has resulted in a substantial acceleration
in revenue growth for PIN, as deposit balances increased substantially
due to shift of asset allocation away from risk assets and increased saving
rates. Moody's regards the pandemic as a social risk under the
ESG framework. Moody's projects the company to grow revenues
by nearly 30% and grow EBITDA by over 45% in 2020,
with continued strong performance likely in the fourth quarter as heightened
macro uncertainty persists. However, as the macro environment
evolves in 2021, uncertainty regarding PIN's ability to sustain
growth increases. While eventual reduction in uncertainty may result
in deposit outflows, growth will be supported by new customer additions
and core integrations. Moody's projects revenue growth in
the high single digits in 2021, which is lower than PIN's
growth pre-COVID in the teens. SG&A investment will
reduce EBITDA growth but profitability will remain very strong.
PIN's cash flow generation pro forma for the transaction is ample,
but Moody's does not expect the company to prepay debt. Moody's
believes the company may pursue acquisitions and additional shareholder
distributions, keeping leverage below 7.0x. PIN is
majority-owned by Blackstone Group, with a minority position
held by certain members of the management team including the CEO who is
one of the company's founders. PIN's governance structure and financial
policy are representative of a financial sponsor portfolio company,
with potential for periodic increases in leverage and shareholder distributions
over time. We view the company's operating strategy as relatively
less aggressive within the spectrum of private-equity owned companies
as it does not contemplate substantial cost reduction actions or numerous
significant acquisitions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook is predicated upon continued EBITDA growth and financial
policy resulting in leverage remaining below 7.0x.
The ratings could be upgraded if PIN generates consistent organic revenue
growth and strong profit margins, and if Moody's adjusted
total leverage is sustained below 5.0x. The ratings could
be downgraded if PIN's growth slows materially, profitability
declines materially, or if Moody's adjusted total leverage
exceeds 7.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
With net revenues of $237 million for the last twelve months ended
September 2020, PIN operates the leading deposit allocation network
serving over 3,000 financial institutions in the United States.
