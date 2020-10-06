Moody's affirms PIN's B2 CFR and downgrades first lien rating to B2, outlook remains stable

New York, October 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Nexus Buyer LLC's (Promontory Interfinancial Network, or PIN) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) of B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) of B2-PD. The first lien senior secured credit facility rating was downgraded from B1 to B2. The rating outlook remains stable. The action follows PIN's announcement of an incremental first lien term loan issuance, with proceeds to be used for a shareholder distribution and to prepay a portion of the second lien term loan.

"PIN's performance has accelerated substantially in 2020, but the pace of growth after the macro uncertainty abates is an open question" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst. "The company is relevering at a demand high point and is not likely to prepay debt. However, in the near-term the continued elevated uncertainty and saving rate will likely support strong EBITDA growth, reducing total leverage from 6.9x at closing to less than 6.5x by the end of 2020."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nexus Buyer LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PIN operates the leading deposit allocation network serving over 3,000 financial institutions in the United States. PIN's credit profile is constrained by small business scale, high financial leverage of 6.9x following the pending incremental debt issuance, and potential for releveraging over time by the financial sponsor. The company benefits from a leadership position in deposit allocation services supported by entry barriers, as well as from the meaningful scale economies in its network business. PIN does not take credit risk and does not take possession of customer funds. PIN's customer value proposition has resulted in strong organic growth in recent years, and scale economies and network effects result in high profit margins. While regulatory changes or increased competition may present potential risks over time, recent regulatory developments have been favorable and competing networks have not been able to gain meaningful scale to date.

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID) has resulted in a substantial acceleration in revenue growth for PIN, as deposit balances increased substantially due to shift of asset allocation away from risk assets and increased saving rates. Moody's regards the pandemic as a social risk under the ESG framework. Moody's projects the company to grow revenues by nearly 30% and grow EBITDA by over 45% in 2020, with continued strong performance likely in the fourth quarter as heightened macro uncertainty persists. However, as the macro environment evolves in 2021, uncertainty regarding PIN's ability to sustain growth increases. While eventual reduction in uncertainty may result in deposit outflows, growth will be supported by new customer additions and core integrations. Moody's projects revenue growth in the high single digits in 2021, which is lower than PIN's growth pre-COVID in the teens. SG&A investment will reduce EBITDA growth but profitability will remain very strong.

PIN's cash flow generation pro forma for the transaction is ample, but Moody's does not expect the company to prepay debt. Moody's believes the company may pursue acquisitions and additional shareholder distributions, keeping leverage below 7.0x. PIN is majority-owned by Blackstone Group, with a minority position held by certain members of the management team including the CEO who is one of the company's founders. PIN's governance structure and financial policy are representative of a financial sponsor portfolio company, with potential for periodic increases in leverage and shareholder distributions over time. We view the company's operating strategy as relatively less aggressive within the spectrum of private-equity owned companies as it does not contemplate substantial cost reduction actions or numerous significant acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook is predicated upon continued EBITDA growth and financial policy resulting in leverage remaining below 7.0x.

The ratings could be upgraded if PIN generates consistent organic revenue growth and strong profit margins, and if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained below 5.0x. The ratings could be downgraded if PIN's growth slows materially, profitability declines materially, or if Moody's adjusted total leverage exceeds 7.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With net revenues of $237 million for the last twelve months ended September 2020, PIN operates the leading deposit allocation network serving over 3,000 financial institutions in the United States.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Krukovsky

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

