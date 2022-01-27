Moody's affirms PJM's Aa2 rating; outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the Aa2 long-term Issuer ratings of PJM Interconnection,
L.L.C. (PJM Interconnection) and PJM Settlement,
Inc. (PJM Settlement, guaranteed by PJM Interconnection)
(together PJM). The outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2
..Issuer: PJM Settlement, Inc.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: PJM Settlement, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
"PJM's credit profile reflects the company's well established
and essential role as the operator of one of the country's largest
electric systems, with all costs recovered from market participants",
said Toby Shea, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer.
PJM has full operational control of the transmission grid within its control
area and its role is essential to keeping the lights on for the population
in a control area that includes several mid-Atlantic and midwestern
states.
PJM's financial stability is critical to the proper functioning of the
electric transmission grid. For physical power to be delivered
within its control area, the delivery must be scheduled in combination
with a trade directly with PJM, making PJM the central counterparty
to all market participants. All wholesale market participants,
including generators, load-serving entities and intermediaries,
rely on PJM to not only transmit power but also to collect payments from
buyers and make payments to sellers.
PJM has a stable source of revenue from FERC-regulated service
fees. The FERC-approved tariff using formula rate has been
structured to provide PJM with a recovery of all operating costs,
including depreciation and financing costs on a monthly basis.
A total composite rate based on PJM's 2022 budget would equate to
$0.397/MWh. PJM has strong security for its financial
obligations because it has the right to short pay non-defaulting
market participants to make itself whole in case of a counterparty default.
PJM's adjusted CFO pre-WC to debt has averaged about 50%
for the past three years (June 2018 to June 2021) but we expect the ratio
to decline to 30% on a run-rate basis because of a rise
in underfunded pension liability, to $68 million in 2020
from $27 million in 2019. PJM's CFO pre-WC to debt
ratio is highly sensitive to underfunded pension liability because PJM
only has $37 million of balance sheet debt.
Rating outlook
The rating outlook for PJM is stable reflecting its ability to recover
its monthly costs through FERC formulaic rates and its right to collect
payment shortfalls from defaulting counterparties from all other non-defaulting
market participants. The outlook also recognizes the scale,
creditworthiness and diversity of PJM's customer base.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
An explicit guarantee from a higher-rated government entity.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A significant increase in PJM's operating and business risk profile,
possibly due to a reduction of regulatory supportiveness, an adverse
change to its cost recovery process, an inability to maintain reliability
in light of a shifting generation base, or a broad deterioration
in its membership's creditworthiness.
Corporate Profile
PJM Interconnection is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that
manages the high-voltage electric grid and the wholesale electricity
market in all or parts of 13 states covering the Mid-Atlantic and
Midwestern regions of the United States and the District of Columbia.
