Moody's affirms PJM's Aa2 rating; outlook stable

New York, January 27, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Aa2 long-term Issuer ratings of PJM Interconnection, L.L.C. (PJM Interconnection) and PJM Settlement, Inc. (PJM Settlement, guaranteed by PJM Interconnection) (together PJM). The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2

..Issuer: PJM Settlement, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PJM Interconnection, L.L.C.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PJM Settlement, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"PJM's credit profile reflects the company's well established and essential role as the operator of one of the country's largest electric systems, with all costs recovered from market participants", said Toby Shea, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer. PJM has full operational control of the transmission grid within its control area and its role is essential to keeping the lights on for the population in a control area that includes several mid-Atlantic and midwestern states.

PJM's financial stability is critical to the proper functioning of the electric transmission grid. For physical power to be delivered within its control area, the delivery must be scheduled in combination with a trade directly with PJM, making PJM the central counterparty to all market participants. All wholesale market participants, including generators, load-serving entities and intermediaries, rely on PJM to not only transmit power but also to collect payments from buyers and make payments to sellers.

PJM has a stable source of revenue from FERC-regulated service fees. The FERC-approved tariff using formula rate has been structured to provide PJM with a recovery of all operating costs, including depreciation and financing costs on a monthly basis. A total composite rate based on PJM's 2022 budget would equate to $0.397/MWh. PJM has strong security for its financial obligations because it has the right to short pay non-defaulting market participants to make itself whole in case of a counterparty default.

PJM's adjusted CFO pre-WC to debt has averaged about 50% for the past three years (June 2018 to June 2021) but we expect the ratio to decline to 30% on a run-rate basis because of a rise in underfunded pension liability, to $68 million in 2020 from $27 million in 2019. PJM's CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is highly sensitive to underfunded pension liability because PJM only has $37 million of balance sheet debt.

Rating outlook

The rating outlook for PJM is stable reflecting its ability to recover its monthly costs through FERC formulaic rates and its right to collect payment shortfalls from defaulting counterparties from all other non-defaulting market participants. The outlook also recognizes the scale, creditworthiness and diversity of PJM's customer base.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

An explicit guarantee from a higher-rated government entity.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A significant increase in PJM's operating and business risk profile, possibly due to a reduction of regulatory supportiveness, an adverse change to its cost recovery process, an inability to maintain reliability in light of a shifting generation base, or a broad deterioration in its membership's creditworthiness.

Corporate Profile

PJM Interconnection is a regional transmission organization (RTO) that manages the high-voltage electric grid and the wholesale electricity market in all or parts of 13 states covering the Mid-Atlantic and Midwestern regions of the United States and the District of Columbia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

