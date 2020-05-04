Moody's affirms PLN's Baa2 ratings, downgrades BCA to ba3

Singapore, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Perusahaan Listrik
Negara (P.T.)'s (PLN) Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured
ratings and has downgraded its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3
from ba2.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the (P)Baa2 rating
on PLN's senior unsecured MTN program. Moody's has
also affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating for the bond issued by
Majapahit Holding BV, PLN's wholly owned subsidiary,
and guaranteed by PLN.
The outlook on all ratings remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
PLN's Baa2 rating reflects the application of Moody's rating methodology
for government-related issuers (GRIs) (February 2020) that combines:
(1) the company's standalone credit quality, or baseline credit
assessment (BCA) of ba3; and (2) Moody's assessment of the credit
support that the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) is likely to provide
in a distressed situation, in light of its 100% ownership
of PLN.
"The downgrade of PLN's BCA reflects the company's weakening
fundamentals, principally driven by a sharp decline in electricity
demand over recent months, continued shortfall in receipts from
the government and at the same time increased dependence on government
subsidies, as well as its very high leverage," says
Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.
"The ba3 BCA factors in the company's position as Indonesia's only
vertically integrated electric utility, including its dominant position
in generation, transmission and distribution (T&D),"
adds Tyagi.
Moody's expects PLN's financial leverage will remain elevated,
given its involvement in national capacity additions programs, namely
fast track programs 1 and 2, and a further 35GW program.
These programs will likely increase PLN's debt and pressure its key credit
metrics over the medium to long term, until the programs are completed.
The four-notch rating uplift reflects Moody's expectation
of a very high likelihood of government support in a distressed situation.
Such expectation of support considers the 100% government ownership
in PLN, plus the strategically important role that PLN plays in
Indonesia's critical power sector.
The Baa2 rating also considers the moderate carbon transition risk of
PLN despite 42% of its generation capacity being coal-based,
because (1) coal continues to be cheapest source of electricity generation,
(2) continued policy support for coal-based additions, and
(3) its 100% ownership by the Government of Indonesia and its significant
strategic importance.
The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on Indonesia's sovereign
rating and PLN's strategically important position as Indonesia's only
vertically integrated electric utility, and its close linkage with
the government.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the close link between PLN's rating and the sovereign rating,
an upgrade of the latter may trigger an upgrade of PLN's rating.
PLN's BCA could be raised if retained cash flow/debt rises above 6%
on a consistent basis.
Similarly, a downgrade of the sovereign rating will almost certainly
trigger a downgrade for PLN. Furthermore, a partial privatization
of PLN or a meaningful reduction in government subsidies could trigger
a downgrade. PLN's BCA could be lowered if a greater than expected
proportion of planned capital expenditures are funded with debt,
such that retained cash flow/debt falls below 3%-4%
on a sustained basis.
The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas
Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530,
and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
Perusahaan Listrik Negara (P.T.) (PLN) is the dominant Indonesian
operator of generation plants, and transmission and distribution
(T&D) networks. Its transmission network covered around 56,899ckm
and its distribution network covered around 970,616ckm at the end
of September 2019. PLN is also the country's largest electricity
producer, with a capacity of around 44.9GW, which accounted
for 73.1% of the market at the end of September 2019.
It is the sole offtaker for Indonesia's independent power producers.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
