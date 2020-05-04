Moody's affirms PLN's Baa2 ratings, downgrades BCA to ba3

Singapore, May 04, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today affirmed Perusahaan Listrik Negara (P.T.)'s (PLN) Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings and has downgraded its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to ba3 from ba2.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the (P)Baa2 rating on PLN's senior unsecured MTN program. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured rating for the bond issued by Majapahit Holding BV, PLN's wholly owned subsidiary, and guaranteed by PLN.

The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PLN's Baa2 rating reflects the application of Moody's rating methodology for government-related issuers (GRIs) (February 2020) that combines: (1) the company's standalone credit quality, or baseline credit assessment (BCA) of ba3; and (2) Moody's assessment of the credit support that the government of Indonesia (Baa2 stable) is likely to provide in a distressed situation, in light of its 100% ownership of PLN.

"The downgrade of PLN's BCA reflects the company's weakening fundamentals, principally driven by a sharp decline in electricity demand over recent months, continued shortfall in receipts from the government and at the same time increased dependence on government subsidies, as well as its very high leverage," says Abhishek Tyagi, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The ba3 BCA factors in the company's position as Indonesia's only vertically integrated electric utility, including its dominant position in generation, transmission and distribution (T&D)," adds Tyagi.

Moody's expects PLN's financial leverage will remain elevated, given its involvement in national capacity additions programs, namely fast track programs 1 and 2, and a further 35GW program. These programs will likely increase PLN's debt and pressure its key credit metrics over the medium to long term, until the programs are completed.

The four-notch rating uplift reflects Moody's expectation of a very high likelihood of government support in a distressed situation. Such expectation of support considers the 100% government ownership in PLN, plus the strategically important role that PLN plays in Indonesia's critical power sector.

The Baa2 rating also considers the moderate carbon transition risk of PLN despite 42% of its generation capacity being coal-based, because (1) coal continues to be cheapest source of electricity generation, (2) continued policy support for coal-based additions, and (3) its 100% ownership by the Government of Indonesia and its significant strategic importance.

The stable outlook reflects the stable outlook on Indonesia's sovereign rating and PLN's strategically important position as Indonesia's only vertically integrated electric utility, and its close linkage with the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the close link between PLN's rating and the sovereign rating, an upgrade of the latter may trigger an upgrade of PLN's rating. PLN's BCA could be raised if retained cash flow/debt rises above 6% on a consistent basis.

Similarly, a downgrade of the sovereign rating will almost certainly trigger a downgrade for PLN. Furthermore, a partial privatization of PLN or a meaningful reduction in government subsidies could trigger a downgrade. PLN's BCA could be lowered if a greater than expected proportion of planned capital expenditures are funded with debt, such that retained cash flow/debt falls below 3%-4% on a sustained basis.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Perusahaan Listrik Negara (P.T.) (PLN) is the dominant Indonesian operator of generation plants, and transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. Its transmission network covered around 56,899ckm and its distribution network covered around 970,616ckm at the end of September 2019. PLN is also the country's largest electricity producer, with a capacity of around 44.9GW, which accounted for 73.1% of the market at the end of September 2019. It is the sole offtaker for Indonesia's independent power producers.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Abhishek Tyagi

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

