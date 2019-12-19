Moody's affirms PNC's ratings, maintains stable outlook

New York, December 19, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed all of the
ratings and assessments of PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
and those of its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as PNC).
The parent company is rated A3 for senior debt. Its bank subsidiary,
PNC Bank, N.A., has an a2 standalone Baseline
Credit Assessment (BCA), deposit ratings of Aa2/Prime-1,
a senior debt rating of A2, a subordinated debt rating of A3,
Counterparty Risk Ratings of A2/Prime-1, and Counterparty
Risk Assessments of A1(cr)/Prime-1(cr). The outlook on PNC's
ratings remains stable.
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged assessment of
PNC's credit profile.
Affirmations:
Issuer: PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3,
Stable
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3, Stable
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3
....Non-cumulative Preferred Stock,
Affirmed Baa2 (hyb)
....Non-cumulative Preferred Shelf
, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: PNC Bank, N.A.
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
a2
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed a2
.... LT Deposit Rating, Affirmed Aa2,
Stable
.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-1
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2,
Stable
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2, Stable
.... Senior Unsecured Bank Note Program,
Affirmed (P)A2
.... ST Bank Note Program, Affirmed
(P)P-1/P-1
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1
.... Subordinate Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
.... Subordinate Bank Note Program,
Affirmed (P)A3
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed A1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-1(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed
A2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed
P-1
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: National City Bank
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A2, Stable
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Issuer: PNC Capital Trust C
....Backed Preferred Stock, Affirmed
Baa1 (hyb)
Issuer: PNC Funding Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3, Stable
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3, Stable
....Backed Commercial Paper, Affirmed
P-2
..Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of PNC's ratings and assessments reflects Moody's
view that the benefits to creditors from PNC's balance sheet strengths
and revenue diversity are durable. The primary measures of PNC's
balance sheet strength -- asset risk, capital and liquidity
-- are healthy, and Moody's expects these attributes
to be resilient in an economic downturn.
PNC operates a large direct banking franchise throughout much of the Eastern
US, as well as a recently launched retail national expansion strategy,
which includes the expansion of its branch network in markets outside
of its existing retail branch footprint. This franchise results
in good geographic diversity, a sizable, low-cost core
deposit base and healthy liquidity. The durability of PNC's
funding profile is supported by the company's healthy market positions
and strong treasury management franchise.
Regarding asset risk, PNC's net charge-off rate and nonperforming
assets continue to be low. PNC's strong asset risk profile is underpinned
by management's disciplined approach to loan growth and limited concentration
risk, which Moody's expects will remain in place.
Although PNC's capitalization is solid, its capital ratios have
declined modestly in recent quarters and Moody's considers capital to
be less of a rating strength than PNC's strong asset risk and liquidity
profiles. Nonetheless, Moody's believes that PNC's
capital has an above-peer average resilience to stress and notes
that PNC's 22% stake in BlackRock, the world's largest asset
manager, will remain a source of significant additional capital,
if needed.
PNC generates core earnings that are solid and predictable, reflecting
its diverse mix of direct retail and commercial banking businesses and
its balanced revenue base. About 57% of PNC's revenue comes
from net interest income, with the balance generated by a range
of noninterest income sources. Nonetheless, PNC's net
interest margin (NIM) is below that of many peers, reflecting a
generally risk-averse posture, and its efficiency ratio is
average because of significant franchise investments the company has made
in technology and digital capabilities. While costly, these
investments have positioned PNC well with both its retail and corporate
clients in a rapidly changing environment.
PNC's exposures to environmental and social risks are low and moderate,
respectively, consistent with our general assessment for the global
banking sector. We do not have any particular concerns with PNC's
governance. The company shows an appropriate risk management framework
commensurate with its risk appetite.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PNC's
diverse franchise and strong management team will continue to generate
consistent results over the next 12-18 months. However,
under the recently finalized US regulatory tailoring rules effective 1
January 2020, PNC will only be subject to 85% of the full
liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) requirements, which could lead to
modest weakening in PNC's liquidity profile.
What Could Change the Rating Up
An upgrade of PNC's standalone BCA is unlikely absent an enduring increase
in earnings and/or capital without an increase in the company's risk profile.
A higher BCA would likely lead to a ratings upgrade.
What Could Change the Rating Down
PNC's standalone BCA could be downgraded if Moody's expects that
the company's asset quality will deteriorate noticeably or if its profitability
profile suffers a material downturn. A lower BCA would likely lead
to a ratings downgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Joseph Pucella
Senior Vice President
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653