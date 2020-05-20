Moody's affirms PPL Corp. and PPL Electric Utilities ratings; outlooks stable

Approximately $12 billion of debt securities affected

New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 Issuer Rating of PPL Corporation (PPL) as well as the Baa2 senior unsecured and Prime-2 short-term ratings of PPL Capital Funding, Inc., whose obligations are fully guaranteed by PPL Corporation. Also, Moody's affirmed the ratings of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation (PPL Electric), including its A3 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term rating for commercial paper. All three entities' outlooks are stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The affirmation of PPL's rating reflects our expectation that the credit profile of the utility holding company will remain relatively stable over the next 2-3 years," stated Jairo Chung, Moody's analyst. We expect PPL to generate consistent credit metrics, including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt of around 13% over the next few years.

PPL's Baa2 rating considers the low business risk profile of its US and UK regulated utilities and their credit supportive regulatory environments. As a fully regulated utility holding company, approximately 70% of its earnings and cash flows are generated from either networks or transmission and distribution (T&D) operations in the US and UK. The rating also incorporates our view that PPL's utility subsidiaries will generate predictable cash flow and manage their leverage in such a way that will produce stable credit metrics, supporting PPL's overall credit profile.

The affirmation of subsidiary PPL Electric's ratings incorporates the company's low business risk profile as an electric T&D utility in Pennsylvania with approximately 40% of its rate base regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Although its credit metrics are expected to be pressured in the near-term by the company's large capital investment program totaling approximately $4.4 billion over the next five years, we expect PPL Electric to produce credit metrics that are in line with the current rating. This includes a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the high teens to low 20% range.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We expect PPL and its subsidiaries to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the coronavirus because of its rate-regulated business model. Nevertheless, we are watching for electricity usage declines, utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As the events related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.

ESG considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for PPL primarily focus on its carbon transition risk associated with its utility operations in Kentucky where two of PPL's other utility subsidiaries own and operate approximately 5.2 GW of coal-fired power plants which produced about 27.4 million tons of CO2 in 2019. Also, for both PPL and PPL Electric, our credit analysis incorporates social risks associated with the safety and liability of their utility operations, regulatory relationships as well as the changes in societal trends and customer behavior. For governance considerations, PPL's financial strategy, including foreign currency exchange risk management as well as dividend policy and overall risk management, are key factors.

Rating Outlook

PPL's stable outlook reflects our view that its business risk profile is lower than many of its US peers due to its ownership of distribution network operators (DNOs) in the United Kingdom where there is a transparent multi-year regulatory framework. Also, it incorporates our expectation that PPL will produce consistent financial metrics, including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the 12%-14% range over the next 2-3 years, based on its stable regulatory utility operations.

The stable outlook for PPL Electric reflects the company's low business risk as an electric transmission and distribution utility in Pennsylvania, where we view the regulatory environment to be credit supportive. The stable outlook also incorporates our view that PPL Electric will continue to produce stable cash flow and execute balanced equity and debt funding for its capital investments, producing metrics that are in line with the current rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

PPL's ratings could be upgraded if its consolidated financial metrics improve such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 16% on a sustained basis. Also, if the percentage of PPL's parent level debt is reduced to below 20% of consolidated debt, an upgrade could be possible.

PPL Electric's rating could be upgraded if the regulatory environment improves materially and if its financial metrics improve such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 22% on a sustained basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

A rating downgrade could be considered if PPL's overall financial metrics deteriorate, including CFO pre-WC to debt falling below 12% on a sustained basis. A significant increase in the level of parent debt would increase pressure on PPL's overall credit profile, potentially leading to a rating downgrade. Furthermore, a rating downgrade could be possible if the regulatory environments for its utilities become contentious, increasing regulatory lag or reducing their ability to earn appropriate returns on their investments.

A rating downgrade could be considered for PPL Electric if there is significant deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the regulatory environment; or if its financial metrics weaken such that CFO pre-WC to debt falls below 18% for an extended period.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PPL Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.

....BACKED Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3/Baa3 (hyb)

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: PPL Electric Utilities Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1

....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Lehigh County Industrial Dev. Auth, PA

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PPL Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PPL Electric Utilities Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation is a utility holding company with utility subsidiaries in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom. Kentucky regulated utilities, Louisville Gas & Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities are vertically-integrated utilities while PPL Electric Utilities Corp. in Pennsylvania is an electric transmission and distribution only utility. Its UK regulated operations are under the four distribution network operators (DNOs) owned by Western Power Distribution plc.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

