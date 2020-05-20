Moody's affirms PPL Corp. and PPL Electric Utilities ratings; outlooks stable

Approximately $12 billion of debt securities affected
New York, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed
the Baa2 Issuer Rating of PPL Corporation (PPL) as well as the Baa2 senior
unsecured and Prime-2 short-term ratings of PPL Capital
Funding, Inc., whose obligations are fully guaranteed
by PPL Corporation. Also, Moody's affirmed the ratings
of PPL Electric Utilities Corporation (PPL Electric), including
its A3 senior unsecured rating and Prime-2 short-term rating
for commercial paper. All three entities' outlooks are stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The affirmation of PPL's rating reflects our expectation
that the credit profile of the utility holding company will remain relatively
stable over the next 2-3 years," stated Jairo Chung,
Moody's analyst. We expect PPL to generate consistent credit
metrics, including a ratio of cash flow from operations before changes
in working capital (CFO pre-WC) to debt of around 13% over
the next few years.
PPL's Baa2 rating considers the low business risk profile of its
US and UK regulated utilities and their credit supportive regulatory environments.
As a fully regulated utility holding company, approximately 70%
of its earnings and cash flows are generated from either networks or transmission
and distribution (T&D) operations in the US and UK. The rating
also incorporates our view that PPL's utility subsidiaries will
generate predictable cash flow and manage their leverage in such a way
that will produce stable credit metrics, supporting PPL's
overall credit profile.
The affirmation of subsidiary PPL Electric's ratings incorporates
the company's low business risk profile as an electric T&D utility
in Pennsylvania with approximately 40% of its rate base regulated
by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). Although its
credit metrics are expected to be pressured in the near-term by
the company's large capital investment program totaling approximately
$4.4 billion over the next five years, we expect PPL
Electric to produce credit metrics that are in line with the current rating.
This includes a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the high teens to low
20% range.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. We expect PPL and its
subsidiaries to be resilient to recessionary pressures related to the
coronavirus because of its rate-regulated business model.
Nevertheless, we are watching for electricity usage declines,
utility bill payment delinquency, and the regulatory response to
counter these effects on earnings and cash flow. As the events
related to the coronavirus unfold, we are taking into consideration
a wider range of potential outcomes, including more severe downside
scenarios.
ESG considerations incorporated into our credit analysis for PPL primarily
focus on its carbon transition risk associated with its utility operations
in Kentucky where two of PPL's other utility subsidiaries own and
operate approximately 5.2 GW of coal-fired power plants
which produced about 27.4 million tons of CO2 in 2019. Also,
for both PPL and PPL Electric, our credit analysis incorporates
social risks associated with the safety and liability of their utility
operations, regulatory relationships as well as the changes in societal
trends and customer behavior. For governance considerations,
PPL's financial strategy, including foreign currency exchange
risk management as well as dividend policy and overall risk management,
are key factors.
Rating Outlook
PPL's stable outlook reflects our view that its business risk profile
is lower than many of its US peers due to its ownership of distribution
network operators (DNOs) in the United Kingdom where there is a transparent
multi-year regulatory framework. Also, it incorporates
our expectation that PPL will produce consistent financial metrics,
including a CFO pre-WC to debt ratio in the 12%-14%
range over the next 2-3 years, based on its stable regulatory
utility operations.
The stable outlook for PPL Electric reflects the company's low business
risk as an electric transmission and distribution utility in Pennsylvania,
where we view the regulatory environment to be credit supportive.
The stable outlook also incorporates our view that PPL Electric will continue
to produce stable cash flow and execute balanced equity and debt funding
for its capital investments, producing metrics that are in line
with the current rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
PPL's ratings could be upgraded if its consolidated financial metrics
improve such that its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 16%
on a sustained basis. Also, if the percentage of PPL's
parent level debt is reduced to below 20% of consolidated debt,
an upgrade could be possible.
PPL Electric's rating could be upgraded if the regulatory environment
improves materially and if its financial metrics improve such that its
CFO pre-WC to debt ratio is above 22% on a sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
A rating downgrade could be considered if PPL's overall financial
metrics deteriorate, including CFO pre-WC to debt falling
below 12% on a sustained basis. A significant increase in
the level of parent debt would increase pressure on PPL's overall
credit profile, potentially leading to a rating downgrade.
Furthermore, a rating downgrade could be possible if the regulatory
environments for its utilities become contentious, increasing regulatory
lag or reducing their ability to earn appropriate returns on their investments.
A rating downgrade could be considered for PPL Electric if there is significant
deterioration in the credit supportiveness of the regulatory environment;
or if its financial metrics weaken such that CFO pre-WC to debt
falls below 18% for an extended period.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: PPL Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.
....BACKED Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3/Baa3 (hyb)
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: PPL Electric Utilities Corporation
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Secured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A1
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed A1
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
....Underlying Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A1
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: Lehigh County Industrial Dev. Auth,
PA
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
A1
....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin.
Auth.
....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed
A1
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PPL Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: PPL Capital Funding, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: PPL Electric Utilities Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, PPL Corporation
is a utility holding company with utility subsidiaries in Kentucky,
Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom. Kentucky regulated utilities,
Louisville Gas & Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities are vertically-integrated
utilities while PPL Electric Utilities Corp. in Pennsylvania is
an electric transmission and distribution only utility. Its UK
regulated operations are under the four distribution network operators
(DNOs) owned by Western Power Distribution plc.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
