Moody's affirms PSALM's Baa2 ratings; outlook remains stable

Singapore, March 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp.'s (PSALM) Baa2 issuer and backed senior unsecured bond ratings.

The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"PSALM's credit profile is underpinned by its strategic importance as a state-owned enterprise that carries out a mandated policy role for the Philippine power sector. Also supporting the ratings is the Government of Philippines' (Baa2 stable) strong commitment to the company, which underpins the very high likelihood of support for PSALM, to prevent a default in times of stress," says Spencer Ng, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Established in 2001 under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), PSALM plays a key role in facilitating the government's plan to reform Philippines' power sector, including the orderly privatization of the country's power assets and liquidation of the liabilities transferred from the National Power Corporation (NPC, Baa2 stable).

Moreover, the government is obligated to assume any remaining assets and liabilities at the end of PSALM's 25-year corporate life under the EPIRA, which aligns PSALM's long-term interest with that of the government.

PSALM's financial position and liquidity are heavily influenced by the government, given the presence of government officials on the company's board of directors and, going forward, PSALM's reliance on funding allocated from the Malampaya fund by the government under the Murang Kuryente Act (MKA).

The MKA, signed in August 2019, allows the government to allocate PHP208 billion available in the Malampaya fund to PSALM over the next three to four years to meet the company's stranded costs associated with the assets and liabilities inherited from NPC. In return, PSALM will no longer be able to collect new tariffs to pay for any future stranded contract costs and stranded debts until the full exhaustion of the PHP208 billion from the Malampaya fund.

The MKA provides greater clarity on how PSALM will be reimbursed for the stranded costs over time. However, the arrangement will also increase PSALM's exposure and dependence on the government's own fiscal and economic position, given that annual allocation under the MKA will need to be approved as part of the annual government budget.

If annual funding allocated under the MKA falls short of the requirement, PSALM might need to raise additional debt to meet its operating requirements. Moody's expects the government to continue to support the company's funding requirements. The Philippine government has unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed all of PSALM's outstanding external debt and provided loans to the company.

Under Moody's Joint Default Analysis (JDA) approach for government-related issuers (GRIs), Moody's assessment of government support for the company is "Very High", which is demonstrated by the above factors. In Moody's view, PSALM's close financial and operational links with the government make its credit profile inseparable from the government's own credit profile. As such, PSALM's rating is derived solely based on support and is assigned without a baseline credit assessment.

The stable ratings outlook is in line with the stable outlook for the Philippine sovereign rating, and reflects Moody's expectation that PSALM's strategic importance to and strong support from the government, if and when needed, will remain intact over at least the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The company's ratings could be upgraded if Philippines' sovereign rating is upgraded.

On the other hand, PSALM's ratings could be downgraded if Philippines' sovereign rating is downgraded, or if evidence emerges of a weakening in government support for PSALM or any change in PSALM's policy role.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Power Sector Assets & Liabilities Management Corporation, wholly owned and controlled by the Philippine government, was established in 2001 to take ownership of, and manage, all generation-related assets, liabilities, contracts with independent power producers, real estate and other disposable assets of NPC, including National Transmission Corporation, and to privatize and sell these assets to liquidate NPC's financial obligations.

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

