Moody's affirms PTC Inc.'s ratings following ServiceMax acquisition announcement, outlook remains stable

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed PTC Inc.'s ("PTC") Ba2 corporate family rating ("CFR"), its Ba2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), and the Ba3 ratings on the company's unsecured notes. PTC's speculative grade liquidity rating ("SGL") was changed from SGL-1 to SGL-2. The ratings outlook remains stable.

The affirmation of the ratings follows PTC's announcement of the $1.46 billion debt financed acquisition of ServiceMax, a Software as a Service (SaaS) based provider of Field Service Management ("FSM") focused on optimizing productivity for asset-centric service providers. Management has indicated that the acquisition aims to expand PTC's Product Lifecycle Management ("PLM") product offering. The transaction agreement includes an $808 million payment at close, which the company expects to take place in January of 2023, and an interest-free deferred payment of $650 million in October 2023. To fund the deal, the company will upsize its revolving credit facility to $1.25 billion and issue a $500 million term loan simultaneously. The revolver will have $550 million outstanding at close. Both debt instruments will be unrated.

While the transaction will result in increased leverage, with a debt/EBITDA (on a Moody's adjusted basis) likely to peak at 3.7x from 2.6x as of 30 September 2022, PTC has historically demonstrated the ability to meaningfully delever following from large debt funded acquisitions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

PTC's Ba2 corporate family rating reflects the company's well established market position in the application software industry, mainly providing computer aided design (CAD) and product lifecycle management (PLM) to blue chip customers. The rating also reflects PTC's strong free cash flow generation provided by its largely recurring revenue and modest capital expenditures. The rating is constrained by the company's leveraged capital structure with pro forma FY 2022 (ended September 30th) debt/EBITDA of approximately 3.5x at close and 3.7x when the $650 million deferred payment is made in October 2023, using funds from the revolving credit facility. Also constraining the rating is the company's exposure to economic cyclicality, especially related to heavy industrials, aerospace, and automotive segments, coupled with the potential for incremental acquisitions and share repurchases.

The company's speculative grade liquidity was changed from SGL-1 to SGL-2, to reflect Moody's expectation that the company will draw $300 million in January of 2023 and $650 million in October of 2023 from its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility, to partly fund the acquisition.. The company's SGL-2, indicative of good liquidity, is further supported by PTC's ample cash availability of at least $300 million in the next 12-18 months, as well as Moody's projections of free cash flow generation, with free cash flow to debt likely to remain above 20%. PTC will be subjected to maintenance covenants which include a 4.5x maximum total leverage ratio, a 3.0x maximum senior secured leverage ratio, and a 3.0x minimum interest coverage ratio. The leverage ratios have 0.25x M&A step-ups for four consecutive quarters in case the company acquires an asset larger than $350 million. Moody's believes that the company will be in compliance with these covenants over the next 12-18 months.

The Ba3 ratings for PTC's unsecured notes reflect the company's Ba2-PD probability of default rating and a loss given default (LGD) assessment of LGD5. The Ba3 ratings assigned to the senior unsecured notes, which are one notch below the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), reflect the subordination of these bonds to the proposed senior secured credit facilities. The LGD assessment of the senior unsecured notes (LGD5) reflects the relatively high loss absorption by the senior unsecured debt class in the event of a default.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that PTC will continue to demonstrate prudent financial policies with minimal share repurchases and continued debt repayment, while generating low to mid-single digits percentage organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if PTC expands revenues and EBITDA such that the company realizes meaningfully greater scale with FCF/debt sustained above 25% and debt/EBITDA below 3.0x.

The ratings could be downgraded if PTC does not repay a meaningful portion of the borrowings from the ServiceMax acquisition or if weakening operating performance results in debt leverage sustained above 4.0x and annual free cash flow/debt below 15%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PTC is a provider of CAD and PLM application software and services used to design products, manage product information, and improve product development processes. PTC generated over $1.9 billion of revenue in FY 2022.

