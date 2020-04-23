Moody's affirms PTTEP's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to stable in line with parent

Singapore, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlooks on PTT Exploration & Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP), PTTEP Canada International Finance Limited (PTTEP CIF) and PTTEP Treasury Center Company Limited (PTTEP TCC) to stable from positive.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed (1) PTTEP's Baa1 issuer ratings; (2) the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN Program rating on PTTEP and backed senior unsecured MTN Program rating on PTTEP TCC, which are established by PTTEP and PTTEP TCC; (3) the Baa1 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by PTTEP CIF; (4) the Baa1 rating on the backed senior unsecured notes issued by PTTEP TCC, and (5) the Baa3 rating on the backed subordinated perpetual capital securities issued by PTTEP TCC. The senior unsecured notes and subordinated perpetual capital securities are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by PTTEP.

The rating action follows the affirmation of the Baa1 ratings of PTTEP's parent, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), and the change in its outlook to stable from positive on 22 April 2020. For additional details on the rationale for the rating action, please refer to the press release (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-PTTs-Baa1-ratings-changes-outlook-to-stable-in--PR_422912).

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The change in PTTEP's outlook is in line with our rating action on its parent PTT, and reflects the close credit linkages between the two companies," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

PTTEP's Baa1 ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift, which reflects Moody's expectations that its parent, PTT, will provide financial support to PTTEP in a distressed situation.

As PTT's upstream arm, PTTEP is strategically important to PTT's energy value chain. There is also a close business integration between the companies, because more than 80% of PTTEP's oil and gas sales volumes are purchased by PTT.

"The rating affirmation reflects PTTEP's strong credit metrics and liquidity despite the subdued oil price environment, as well as the company's track record of prudent financial management during market downturns," adds Vikas Halan, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for PTTEP.

In 2020, Moody's expects the downward pressure on PTTEP's earnings due to lower oil prices will be partially mitigated by: (1) its price hedges for approximately 13 million barrels of crude at a price floor of $55 per barrel, and (2) the pricing mechanism of its gas sales agreements with PTT, which are not linked to spot oil prices and hence provide a buffer against volatile price movements.

Under Moody's base case scenario of crude prices averaging $40-$45 per barrel in 2020 and returning to $50-$55 per barrel in 2021, Moody's expects PTTEP's adjusted RCF/debt will decline to around 50% in 2020 and recover to about 60% in 2021. In a downside scenario, where economic weakness persists longer and crude prices average $30-$35 per barrel in 2020 and $35-40 per barrel in 2021, Moody's estimates PTTEP's adjusted RCF/debt will range between 40%-45% through 2020-21. Even at these levels, the credit metrics continue to remain supportive of PTTEP's standalone profile.

Moody's also expects PTTEP will have the financial flexibility to adjust its spending if oil prices remain low for a prolonged period, as demonstrated by its reduction in capital spending and dividend payments during the oil price decline of 2015-16. The company also implemented cost-cutting measures then and successfully lowered its cash cost per barrel by close to 40%.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings also consider the following:

1) As an upstream oil and gas producer, PTTEP has material exposure to carbon transition risk. The global efforts to transition to low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products in the coming decades. Furthermore, Thailand's aging population will constrain the growth in domestic consumption of petroleum products over the next decade.

These risks for PTTEP are partly mitigated by Thailand's significant dependence on imports of oil and gas, and the company's production mix, which constitutes of over 70% of natural gas.

2) PTTEP is exposed to contingent liability arising from legal claims from a number of Indonesian seaweed farmers following the oil spill in 2009 at the Montara oil rig operated by PTTEP Australia, which demonstrates the implications of operational accidents that upstream producers could be exposed to. Nonetheless, Moody's does not expect the magnitude of these legal claims to materially harm PTTEP's credit profile.

3) PTTEP's close linkage to its largest shareholder, PTT, which provides significant oversight on the company's financial policy and business strategy.

PTTEP's ratings outlook is stable, reflecting the stable outlook on PTT's ratings and Moody's expectation that PTTEP will continue to generate stable operating cash flow from its assets and maintain a prudent approach towards investments, even as it pursues growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

PTTEP's Baa1 issuer rating is capped at the same level as its parent, PTT. As such, Moody's will only upgrade PTTEP's Baa1 issuer rating if PTT's Baa1 issuer rating is upgraded.

PTTEP's standalone credit profile could experience upward pressure if the company (1) develops its oil and gas fields or acquires producing assets, leading to meaningful additions to its reserves and production volume, thereby further lengthening its reserve life; (2) improves its geographic diversification; (3) generates positive free cash flow, despite high levels of investment spending; and (4) maintains its strong credit metrics, such that its debt/proved developed reserves falls below $6 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) and retained cash flow (RCF)/debt remains above 40%-45% on a sustained basis.

Moody's will downgrade PTTEP's issuer rating if Thailand's Baa1 sovereign issuer rating or PTT's issuer rating is downgraded.

Negative pressure on PTTEP's ratings will also develop if (1) PTTEP's earnings and operating cash flow fall because of an unexpected protracted or steep decline in oil prices; or (2) the company pursues a more aggressive financial policy or makes large debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder returns, resulting in weaker credit metrics.

Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on PTTEP's ratings include RCF/debt below 25%-30%, debt/proved developed reserves above $8 per boe, or EBITDA/interest below 5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PTT Exploration & Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP) is an upstream company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, condensate and natural gas. In 2019, PTTEP had proved reserves of 1.1 billion boe and reported consolidated sales revenue of $6.2 billion.

Established by the Petroleum Authority of Thailand — now PTT Public Company Limited — in 1985 as part of a national energy strategy, PTTEP is now listed on the Thailand Stock Exchange, with its parent company, PTT Public Company Limited, retaining a 64.79% stake in the firm.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Vikas Halan

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Ian Lewis

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

