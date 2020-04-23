Moody's affirms PTTEP's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to stable in line with parent

Singapore, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlooks on PTT Exploration
& Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP), PTTEP Canada
International Finance Limited (PTTEP CIF) and PTTEP Treasury Center Company
Limited (PTTEP TCC) to stable from positive.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed (1) PTTEP's Baa1 issuer ratings;
(2) the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN Program rating on PTTEP and backed
senior unsecured MTN Program rating on PTTEP TCC, which are established
by PTTEP and PTTEP TCC; (3) the Baa1 rating on the backed senior
unsecured notes issued by PTTEP CIF; (4) the Baa1 rating on the backed
senior unsecured notes issued by PTTEP TCC, and (5) the Baa3 rating
on the backed subordinated perpetual capital securities issued by PTTEP
TCC. The senior unsecured notes and subordinated perpetual capital
securities are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by PTTEP.
The rating action follows the affirmation of the Baa1 ratings of PTTEP's
parent, PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), and the change in
its outlook to stable from positive on 22 April 2020. For additional
details on the rationale for the rating action, please refer to
the press release (https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-affirms-PTTs-Baa1-ratings-changes-outlook-to-stable-in--PR_422912).
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in PTTEP's outlook is in line with our rating action
on its parent PTT, and reflects the close credit linkages between
the two companies," says Vikas Halan, a Moody's Senior Vice
President.
PTTEP's Baa1 ratings incorporate a one-notch uplift, which
reflects Moody's expectations that its parent, PTT, will provide
financial support to PTTEP in a distressed situation.
As PTT's upstream arm, PTTEP is strategically important to PTT's
energy value chain. There is also a close business integration
between the companies, because more than 80% of PTTEP's oil
and gas sales volumes are purchased by PTT.
"The rating affirmation reflects PTTEP's strong credit metrics
and liquidity despite the subdued oil price environment, as well
as the company's track record of prudent financial management during
market downturns," adds Vikas Halan, who is also Moody's
Lead Analyst for PTTEP.
In 2020, Moody's expects the downward pressure on PTTEP's
earnings due to lower oil prices will be partially mitigated by:
(1) its price hedges for approximately 13 million barrels of crude at
a price floor of $55 per barrel, and (2) the pricing mechanism
of its gas sales agreements with PTT, which are not linked to spot
oil prices and hence provide a buffer against volatile price movements.
Under Moody's base case scenario of crude prices averaging $40-$45
per barrel in 2020 and returning to $50-$55 per barrel
in 2021, Moody's expects PTTEP's adjusted RCF/debt will
decline to around 50% in 2020 and recover to about 60% in
2021. In a downside scenario, where economic weakness persists
longer and crude prices average $30-$35 per barrel
in 2020 and $35-40 per barrel in 2021, Moody's
estimates PTTEP's adjusted RCF/debt will range between 40%-45%
through 2020-21. Even at these levels, the credit
metrics continue to remain supportive of PTTEP's standalone profile.
Moody's also expects PTTEP will have the financial flexibility to
adjust its spending if oil prices remain low for a prolonged period,
as demonstrated by its reduction in capital spending and dividend payments
during the oil price decline of 2015-16. The company also
implemented cost-cutting measures then and successfully lowered
its cash cost per barrel by close to 40%.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors,
the ratings also consider the following:
1) As an upstream oil and gas producer, PTTEP has material exposure
to carbon transition risk. The global efforts to transition to
low-carbon energy will gradually lower demand for petroleum products
in the coming decades. Furthermore, Thailand's aging population
will constrain the growth in domestic consumption of petroleum products
over the next decade.
These risks for PTTEP are partly mitigated by Thailand's significant dependence
on imports of oil and gas, and the company's production mix,
which constitutes of over 70% of natural gas.
2) PTTEP is exposed to contingent liability arising from legal claims
from a number of Indonesian seaweed farmers following the oil spill in
2009 at the Montara oil rig operated by PTTEP Australia, which demonstrates
the implications of operational accidents that upstream producers could
be exposed to. Nonetheless, Moody's does not expect the magnitude
of these legal claims to materially harm PTTEP's credit profile.
3) PTTEP's close linkage to its largest shareholder, PTT,
which provides significant oversight on the company's financial policy
and business strategy.
PTTEP's ratings outlook is stable, reflecting the stable outlook
on PTT's ratings and Moody's expectation that PTTEP will continue to generate
stable operating cash flow from its assets and maintain a prudent approach
towards investments, even as it pursues growth.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
PTTEP's Baa1 issuer rating is capped at the same level as its parent,
PTT. As such, Moody's will only upgrade PTTEP's
Baa1 issuer rating if PTT's Baa1 issuer rating is upgraded.
PTTEP's standalone credit profile could experience upward pressure if
the company (1) develops its oil and gas fields or acquires producing
assets, leading to meaningful additions to its reserves and production
volume, thereby further lengthening its reserve life; (2) improves
its geographic diversification; (3) generates positive free cash
flow, despite high levels of investment spending; and (4) maintains
its strong credit metrics, such that its debt/proved developed reserves
falls below $6 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) and retained
cash flow (RCF)/debt remains above 40%-45% on a sustained
basis.
Moody's will downgrade PTTEP's issuer rating if Thailand's Baa1 sovereign
issuer rating or PTT's issuer rating is downgraded.
Negative pressure on PTTEP's ratings will also develop if (1) PTTEP's
earnings and operating cash flow fall because of an unexpected protracted
or steep decline in oil prices; or (2) the company pursues a more
aggressive financial policy or makes large debt-funded acquisitions
or shareholder returns, resulting in weaker credit metrics.
Credit metrics indicative of downward pressure on PTTEP's ratings include
RCF/debt below 25%-30%, debt/proved developed
reserves above $8 per boe, or EBITDA/interest below 5x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Independent Exploration
and Production Industry published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1056808.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PTT Exploration & Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP)
is an upstream company engaged in the exploration and production of crude
oil, condensate and natural gas. In 2019, PTTEP had
proved reserves of 1.1 billion boe and reported consolidated sales
revenue of $6.2 billion.
Established by the Petroleum Authority of Thailand — now PTT Public
Company Limited — in 1985 as part of a national energy strategy,
PTTEP is now listed on the Thailand Stock Exchange, with its parent
company, PTT Public Company Limited, retaining a 64.79%
stake in the firm.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Vikas Halan
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077