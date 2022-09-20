Moody's affirms Packers Holdings' B3 CFR; outlook stable

New York, September 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Packers Holdings, LLC's ("PSSI") B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 senior secured first-lien bank credit facilities ratings. The outlook remains stable. The ratings affirmation reflects the company's recent performance. Moody's views PSSI's financial policy as aggressive, with high financial leverage of approximately 7.9x as of 30 June 2022, and a history of debt funded distributions, however the ratings affirmation is supported by Moody's expectation of deleveraging through EBITDA growth. While financial leverage will remain high, Moody's expects PSSI to benefit from favorable industry fundamentals supported by a non-discretionary demand for the company's sanitation services in a highly-regulated environment.

Moody's took the following rating actions on Packers Holdings, LLC:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Packers Holdings, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Packers Holdings, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PSSI's B3 CFR reflects the company's high debt-to-EBITDA leverage, estimated at 7.9x (on Moody's adjusted basis) as of June 30, 2022. The rating also incorporates the risk to creditors stemming from company's aggressive financial policies reflected in shareholder distributions, as well as the company's acquisitive nature and associated integration risks. Additionally, credit challenges are variability in customer production levels, as well as meaningful customer concentration. The company must also balance the need for timely service for clients with operational challenges, such as managing high employee turnover, maintaining safe working conditions, and the costs necessary to meet strict regulatory-driven service requirements. The rating favorably reflects the stability and recurring nature of the company's revenues given the non-discretionary need for the daily sanitation services it provides to protein and other food manufacturers and the strict regulatory environment in the food processing industry. Other supportive factors include PSSI's solid market position and long-term relationships with large food processing customers in North America, and industry trends towards increased outsourcing of sanitation services. The rating is also supported by the relative stability of the company's operating margins and ability to generate solid free cash flow.

Moody's considers PSSI's liquidity over the next 12-18 months to be good. As of June 30, 2022 the company had a cash balance of approximately $105 million. The company's good liquidity is also supported by Moody's expectation that PSSI will generate free cash flow in the range of $60 to $70 million over the next 12-18 months, before any distributions and assuming no acquisitions. The cash flow assumes higher interest rates in 2022 and 2023. The company historically has been able to generate strong free cash flow, which Moody's estimate to be around $51 million for the LTM June 2022 period. The company's solid free cash flow generation historically has been attributable to consistent earnings, relatively low working capital needs and low capital expenditures inherent to the business model. The internal cash sources provide good coverage of the required annual term loan amortization paid quarterly. Moody's estimate Interest coverage will decline to around 1.7x from what historically has been approximately 2.0x or above, driven by higher interest rates given the floating rate nature of debt. Liquidity is further supported by PSSI's $54 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026. As of June 30, 2022, PSSI had most of this amount available, with no borrowings outstanding and about $20 million utilized for letters of credit (mostly related to workers compensation). Moody's expects the company to maintain sufficient availability under the facility for operating needs over the next 12 to 15 months. Moody's also expects PSSI to maintain comfortable cushion under the credit agreement's springing maximum 9.1x first lien net leverage covenant (as defined), which is applicable if revolver utilization exceeds 40% ($21.6 million), should it be tested. There are no term loan financial maintenance covenants.

The individual debt instrument ratings are based on Packers' probability of default, as reflected in the B3-PD rating, and the loss given default expectations of the individual debt instruments. The B2 rating and LGD3 assessment on the first-lien senior secured facilities, including the $54 million revolver due 2026 and $1,240 million term loan due 2028, reflect their senior position in the capital structure and loss absorption support provided by the $250 million unsecured mezzanine note (unrated).

The stable outlook is based on Moody's expectation that Packers will grow revenue in the 7% area over the next 12 months, supported by long term contracts with customers, cross selling and some price increases. Packers has a good track record of organic revenue growth, which Moody's expects to be largely organic over the next year. Plant count where Packers provides its services is likely to remain stable and the opportunity to grow the chemicals and pest control services will aid cross-selling. Moody's expects EBITDA margins to be stable and in the 15% - 16% area (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow generation with FCF/ debt to be in the 4.5% area. Due to rising interest rates interest, expense will increase meaningfully, however Packers will be able to cover basic fixed costs with internal cash flow. Moody's estimates leverage to decline to around 7.5x by the end of this year and expects financial policy to remain aggressive, with distributions to shareholders to continue to occur periodically, as a use of cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's expects the company to sustain leverage below 6.0x adjusted debt to EBITDA, while maintaining profitability, a prudent approach to acquisitions and good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage is sustained above 7.5x, if Moody's expects EBITA-to-interest coverage to weaken towards 1.25x, if revenues and/or profitability were to decline meaningfully, or if liquidity deteriorated, including due to a weakening in cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Packers Holdings, LLC (known as "PSSI"), founded in 1972 and headquartered in Kieler, Wisconsin, is a provider of contract sanitation services to the food processing industry in the U.S. and Canada. The company serves 486 customer locations, including protein (about 86% of revenue) and non-protein facilities. In May 2018 PSSI was acquired by Blackstone Group L.P. For the LTM period ended June 30, 2022, PSSI generated approximately $1.2 billion in revenues.

