Moody's affirms Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s B2 CFR and all other ratings; outlook changed to stable

Approximately $4.5 billion of rated debt affected

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Pactiv Evergreen Inc.'s (Pactiv Evergreen) B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), and all other ratings. The outlook has been changed to stable from negative. Pactiv Evergreen's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained.

The change in outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement in Pactiv Evergreen's credit profile, higher predictability in revenue and profitability, and commitment from the management team towards lower leverage.

"Despite a deteriorating global economic environment, since May 2022, Pactiv Evergreen's management team has materially improved revenue and profitability, and used cash proceeds from recently completed asset divestitures and with excess cash to tender for a material amount of outstanding debt, delivering on its commitment to reduce leverage." said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Credit Officer.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Issuer Inc.

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Pactiv LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Pactiv Evergreen Group Issuer Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: Pactiv LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

On December 1, 2022, Pactiv Evergreen announced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of Pactiv LLC's outstanding $276.4 million 7.950% debentures due 2025. At the close of the transaction, Pactiv Evergreen successfully purchased $59.1 million. Pro forma for amount purchased, Moody's projects total debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be around 5.3x at year-end December 31, 2022.

Pactiv Evergreen's secured debt is currently rated one notch above the CFR at B1, and its unsecured notes are rated two notches below the CFR at Caa1. However, any future material reduction in the unsecured debt levels relative to secured debt could reduce the notching support provided to the senior secured debt from the unsecured debt.

Pactiv Evergreen's B2 CFR reflects the company's leading market position as the largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America (measured by revenue). With 14,000 products ranging from food containers, plates and bowls, hot and cold cups, and lids, the company is the one-stop-shop for foodservice distributors, supermarkets, restaurants, and food and beverage retailers. In addition, the rating is supported by the company's stable end markets and differentiated product offering including recyclable materials. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's high leverage, customer concentration and the competitive nature of the packaging industry.

Pactiv Evergreen's SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain good liquidity over the next 12 months, generate free cash flow and maintain revolver availability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if: (i) Debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.3x, (ii) EBITDA-to-interest expense is above 3.5x, and (iii) the company improves its operating performance and liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if: (i) Debt-to-EBITDA is above 6.3x, (ii) EBITDA-to-interest expense is below 2.5x and (iii) the company's operating performance and liquidity deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Based in Lake Forest, Pactiv Evergreen Inc., is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ with the symbol [PTVE]. Pactiv Evergreen Inc is controlled by financier Graeme Hart.

