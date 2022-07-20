Moody's affirms Panhandle Eastern's ratings

New York, July 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP's (PEPL) Baa3 senior unsecured and Ba1 junior subordinated ratings. The ratings outlook remains stable.

"The Baa3 affirmation reflects PEPL's low leverage, stable cash flow and limited business risk," noted John Thieroff, Moody's Senior Credit Officer. "PEPL benefits from good integration with, and its strategic importance to its parent, Energy Transfer LP."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company, LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PEPL's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the stable cash flow associated with its Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)- regulated interstate natural gas pipeline assets, limited business risk and its modest debt leverage. Although PEPL has faced increased competition from gas moving west from Appalachia, the company benefits from its interconnection with the Rover Pipeline (of which ET is the largest owner and operator) which allows PEPL (primarily through its Trunkline pipeline) to move gas to LNG export facilities on the Gulf Coast. Longer term, the fundamentals for Appalachian gas are strong and the ability to access supply from the region provides an important buffer against weakening Midcontinent natural gas production, which has been in decline since 2013. PEPL continues to repay an intercompany loan from ET, reducing leverage to levels which comfortably support its Baa3 rating. The rating also reflects the ownership and control of PEPL by Energy Transfer LP (ET).

PEPL's average contract life is relatively short (less than 5 years on Panhandle Eastern and 6.4 years on Trunkline) compared to its peers. However, volumes delivered into the PEPL system from Rover are sticky despite the underpinning of a long-term contract in many cases, due to their producers' limited egress options. PEPL also faces a measure of regulatory risk with the potential for lower approved tariffs by the FERC.

PEPL has limited liquidity needs as cash from operations readily covers maintenance capital requirements. The bulk of PEPL's free cash flow is being applied to repay an intercompany loan from ET, reducing the balance to $127 million as of March 31, 2022 from $550 million at year-end 2020. PEPL does not maintain a bank revolving credit facility; should there be a liquidity requirement, such as upcoming debt maturities, we would expect PEPL to be funded through ET such as it was in 2019. ET has good liquidity backed by a large committed revolving credit facility with ample available borrowing capacity .

The stable outlook reflects PEPL's lower risk pipeline operations, the stability of its cash flow and modest debt leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade could be considered if PEPL's average contract life improves to more than 7 years or through an upgrade of ET. Ratings could be lowered due to a downgrade of ET's ratings or if FFO/debt decreases below 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

