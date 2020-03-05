Moody's affirms Papua New Guinea's B2 rating; maintains stable outlook

Singapore, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government
of Papua New Guinea's ("PNG") issuer and senior unsecured
ratings of B2 and maintained the stable outlook.
The drivers behind the rating affirmation include Moody's expectation
that mobilization of external financing resources will mitigate government
liquidity risks, despite a weaker fiscal trajectory than previously
expected. While the government's economic and fiscal reform
plans entail some implementation risk, effectiveness will be supported
by technical assistance from development partners. The rating affirmation
also takes into account renewed delays on resource investments which,
being repeated, constrain PNG's growth potential.
The stable outlook reflects balanced risks at the B2 rating level,
with both upside and downside risks mainly related to the government's
access to external financing at affordable costs and its implementation
of reform plans. Moreover, significantly longer delays in
resources investment could raise government liquidity and external risks
beyond Moody's current assessment.
The local-currency bond and deposit ceilings are unchanged at Ba2.
The foreign-currency bond ceiling is unchanged at B1 and the foreign-currency
deposit ceiling is unchanged at B3. In addition, the short-term
foreign-currency bond and deposit ceilings are "Not Prime.''
RATINGS RATIONALE
MOBILIZATION OF EXTERNAL FINANCING RESOURCES MITIGATES GOVERNMENT LIQUIDITY
RISKS, DESPITE A WEAKER FISCAL TRAJECTORY
Following a review of PNG's fiscal landscape in late 2019,
the government established a comprehensive economic and fiscal reform
program, which Moody's expects will foster greater adherence
to fiscal rules, increased fiscal transparency, and stronger
commitment towards maintaining macro-fiscal stability, while
taking into account the likely implementation challenges. With
the policy anchor of an IMF staff-monitored program aiding mobilization
of greater amounts of external, concessional financing, Moody's
expects that government liquidity risks will remain contained.
Revenue shortfalls, expenditure overruns and the build-up
in government arrears led to a deterioration in PNG's fiscal position
during 2019. Delays in external financing mobilization also led
to erosion in the government and external liquidity positions.
Extraordinary financing of approximately $300 million (1.2%
of 2019 GDP according to Moody's estimates) in late 2019 provided
immediate liquidity relief.
Moody's expects the fiscal deficit to widen to slightly over 5%
of GDP in 2020, including the clearance of public sector arrears
and as the government gradually redirects expenditure towards capital
spending and social needs. Moody's expects a modest narrowing
of fiscal deficits to around 4.5% of GDP in 2021-22,
as expenditure- and revenue-based measures are progressively
implemented.
While Moody's expects PNG's debt burden to increase to around
45% of GDP in 2020-21, from around an estimated 40%
of GDP at end 2019, and debt affordability -- as measured by
interest payments as a share of revenue -- to weaken to around 20%
over the same period, PNG's fiscal position will remain broadly
in line with similarly-rated sovereigns.
Moody's expects that the revised fiscal rules will foster greater
fiscal discipline and gradually reorient expenditure towards facilitating
growth in the non-resource economy. Moreover, the
government has committed to limiting the growth in public sector emoluments
and preventing any further build-up in domestic payment arrears.
Support from development partners will also provide technical and administrative
capacity in implementing a revised medium-term revenue strategy
(MTRS), focusing on key areas including improvements to tax administration
at various agencies and review of existing SOE divided policies,
and an overall governance reform package within the SOE sector.
The reform program intends to start addressing a number of weaknesses
in PNG's fiscal policy and debt management. Moody's
fiscal and debt projections take into account some challenges in implementing
the full extent of the government's reform program.
Moody's expects the government's annual gross borrowing requirements
to peak at approximately 20% of GDP in 2020, before gradually
declining to around 15% of GDP by 2022-23.
Support for the government's economic and fiscal reforms will come
not only from technical assistance, but also from the crowding-in
of broader external, concessional financing. Increased policy-based
lending from development partners, including the World Bank (IBRD,
Aaa stable), the Asian Development Bank (ADB, Aaa stable),
and the Government of Australia (Aaa stable), will help enact reforms
in areas of public financial management, state-owned enterprise
governance, and monetary and exchange rate reforms and raise PNG's
external financing over 2020-21.
Greater security over the availability of external financing is likely
to maintain domestic liquidity pressures manageable and support greater
economy-wide foreign exchange availability, notwithstanding
the impact of the global economic slowdown and the coronavirus outbreak
on prices of PNG's key commodities exports.
While greater mobilization of external, concessional financing supports
government liquidity, it also raises PNG's fiscal strength's
exposure to exchange rate risk, especially as the country's
central bank, Bank of Papua New Guinea ("BankPNG"),
commits to greater exchange rate flexibility. In line with the
IMF, Moody's estimates that at this stage, downward pressure
on the exchange rate is contained and unlikely to result in a large increase
in the debt burden.
RECURRING DELAYS IN RESOURCE INVESTMENTS LIMIT PNG'S GROWTH POTENTIAL
PNG's sovereign rating takes into account significant susceptibility
to external shocks, including prolonged periods of lower commodity
prices or sudden climate events, given its small size and reliance
on commodities production and exports. Recurring delays in resource
projects constrain the economy's growth potential and capacity to
build resilience ahead of potential shocks.
Moody's expects real GDP growth of just 1.1% in 2020
and 2.3% in 2021, reflecting renewed delays in construction
and foreign direct investment flows from large resource projects entering
final investment decision ("FID") in the coming years.
Despite ratification of the $15 billion Papua LNG project agreement
during 2019, Moody's expects inconclusive negotiations for
development of the P'Nyang gas field to delay development of the
Papua LNG and the PNG LNG extension projects, given synergies across
the projects. Additionally, uncertainty over the timing of
FID for Wafi-Golpu, a gold and copper mine, presents
further downside risks for greater production volumes in PNG's mining
sector, a significant source of foreign exchange inflows.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects balanced risks. Upside risks relate
to increased engagement with and reform assistance from development partners
that may stabilize the government's fiscal trajectory faster than
Moody's anticipates.
Conversely, downside risks stem from difficulties in implementing
the government's reform program, in turn contributing to greater
challenges in mobilizing external financing at low costs and raising renewed
government and external liquidity risks.
Moreover, while Moody's baseline forecasts assume a delay
in the resource-sector investments pending final decision,
significantly greater delays or outright abandonment would impair near-term
economic growth, government revenue and foreign-exchange
inflows, raising government liquidity and external risks.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are material for PNG's credit profile, as it
is both exposed to ongoing climate change, particularly extreme
rainfall and heat stress, as well as longer-term carbon transition
risks, given the economy's and government's reliance
on hydrocarbons as a source of revenue. Economic growth is inextricably
tied to potential impact from both gradual and sudden climate events.
Moreover, PNG's resources sector, which includes oil,
gas, gold and copper, among others, contributes greater
than one-fourth of the economy's total value-added and around
90% of export revenue, while the government's revenue performance
fluctuates with prevailing commodity prices and the tax take on resource
agreements.
Social risks are not material for PNG's credit profile. Access
to basic services continues to constrain economic development, while
other societal issues including gender-based violence, political
unrest, and widespread poverty, particularly in the country's
most rural areas, remain present, although these issues are
not significantly more severe than for similarly-rated sovereigns.
The government continues to direct resources towards its long-term
development plan, which prioritizes raising living standards and
increasing formal job opportunities.
Governance risks are material for PNG's credit profile. Our assessment
of PNG's institutions and governance strength considers the country's
limited progress on institutional reforms that is reflected in its Worldwide
Governance Indicator scores. These scores include weak assessments
of the rule of law and control of corruption, despite ongoing technical
assistance from development partners.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE
Upward pressure on the rating would likely emanate from a durable and
material reduction in refinancing risks, consistent with a significantly
greater fiscal adjustment and reduction in gross borrowing requirements
than Moody's currently expects.
Moody's would also consider upgrading the rating should a sustained increase
in non-debt-creating external inflows lead to a sustained
accumulation in foreign exchange reserves. Such an improved position
in external liquidity buffers would enhance PNG's external debt
servicing capacity, aid economic activity in the non-resource
sector, and provide monetary and fiscal authorities with improved
policy flexibility.
Over the longer term, should implementation of key resource sector
investments generate positive economic spillovers in the non-resource
economy, the positive impact on growth potential would contribute
to upward rating pressure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE
Significant delays in the negotiations between the government and LNG
and/or mining companies that would threaten PNG's growth potential
and external position would put downward pressure on the rating.
Moody's would also likely downgrade the rating should a markedly
weaker implementation of the government's reform agenda contribute
to higher liquidity pressure than Moody's currently assumes.
Moody's would also consider downgrading the rating upon a likely sustained
decline in the stock of foreign exchange reserves, and/or worsening
foreign exchange shortages. Such diminished external liquidity
buffers would heighten risks to PNG's external debt servicing capacity
and significantly restrict monetary and fiscal institutions' policy
flexibility to effectively respond to potential shocks or implement credit-profile
enhancing reforms.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 3,804 (2018
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): -0.8% (2018
Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.8%
(2018 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.6%
(2018 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: 21.6% (2018 Actual) (also
known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 73.6% (2018 Actual)
Economic resiliency: b2
Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been
recorded since 1983.
On 02 March 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Papua New Guinea, Government of. The main points raised
during the discussion were: The issuer's governance and/or management,
have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength,
including its debt profile, has materially changed. Other
views raised included: The issuer's economic fundamentals,
including its economic strength, have not materially changed.
The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Michael Higgins
Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077