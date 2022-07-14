Moody's affirms Par Petroleum's B1 CFR; changes outlook to stable

New York, July 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook for Par Petroleum, LLC (Par) to stable from negative. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed Par's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD and senior secured debt ratings at B1. Par's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

"The change in Par's outlook to stable reflects our expectation for improving credit metrics and maintaining adequate liquidity, helped by high crack spreads, increased demand and constrained supply," commented Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd. Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Par Petroleum, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation for improving credit metrics from high crack spreads, increased demand and constrained supply, as well as adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.

Par's B1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that credit metrics will improve with high crack spreads, increased demand and constrained supply. Throughput volumes have increased, supporting higher utilization rates. Moody's expects improving profitability, cash flow and leverage. Moody's expects profitability will remain strong in 2023 but soften compared to 2022 on lower crack spreads. Over the longer term, EBITDA and cash flow are volatile, leading to large swings in leverage, which makes it critical that Par maintain low debt levels. Par has modest scale but integrated assets for logistics, transportation and retail in niche markets. A risk to Par's earnings is its cost to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). Costs to settle obligations with renewable identification numbers (RINs) can be substantial.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation for Par to maintain adequate liquidity through 2023. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $141 million of cash and an ABL revolving credit facility due 2025 (unrated). The company can borrow up to the lesser of the borrowing base and $142.5 million. As of March 31, 2022, the company had $25 million in borrowings and $32 million in letters of credit outstanding. The revolver has a minimum springing (based on revolver availability) fixed charge coverage ratio covenant. The term loan does not have financial covenants. Important to the company's liquidity are inventory financing agreements so continued renewals are key.

Par's senior secured notes and senior secured term loan are rated B1, the same as the CFR. The secured notes and term loan, which comprise the substantial majority of the company's debt, rank pari passu and are secured by first priority liens on substantially all property and assets excluding certain property that is collateral under the ABL revolver and inventory financing agreements. They are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis as to the payment of principal and interest by the parent company, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include growth in scale and diversification, further reduction of debt, sustained low leverage, retained cash flow (RCF) to debt above 20%, and positive free cash flow.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA above 4.5x, RCF/debt below 10%, or weakening liquidity.

Par Petroleum, LLC, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a subsidiary of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded energy company with refining, retail and logistics operations across several states including Hawaii, Washington and Wyoming.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

