Moody's affirms Paraguay's Ba1 ratings; changes outlook to positive from stable

New York, July 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Paraguay's long-term Ba1 issuer ratings and senior unsecured bond ratings and changed the outlook to positive from stable.

The key drivers for the positive outlook are:

1. A track-record of solid growth and prudent fiscal policy are supporting Paraguay's positive credit momentum; fiscal and debt metrics compare favorably with those of Baa-rated sovereigns

2. Structural and fiscal reforms will support institutional strength and governance

Over the past decade, successive governments have maintained strong commitment to fiscal discipline, despite several economic shocks, leading to a solid fiscal position and strong average GDP growth.. Moody's expects Paraguay to maintain its prudent fiscal policy stance, ensuring the debt burden remains moderate, with structural reforms supporting medium-term fiscal prospects and reinforcing Paraguay's institutional frameworks. Approval and implementation of fiscal and structural reforms will improve the sovereign's credit profile, including reforms related to the public procurement system, civil service reform and strengthening Paraguay's anti-money laundering framework, as well as reforms to the public pension fund. These reforms would enhance the efficiency of public spending and create fiscal space for expenditures related to infrastructure and building human capital.

Paraguay's country ceilings remain unchanged. The local-currency country ceiling is positioned three notches above the sovereign rating at Baa1, reflecting the economy's economic fundamentals, limited government intervention in the economy and moderately strong institutional framework. The foreign-currency country ceiling is Baa2, supported by a strong external position, floating exchange rate and an open capital account, which all reduce convertibility risks.

RATINGS RATIONALE

A TRACK-RECORD OF SOLID GROWTH AND PRUDENT FISCAL POLICY SUPPORT PARAGUAY'S POSITIVE CREDIT MOMENTUM; FISCAL AND DEBT METRICS COMPARE FAVORABLY WITH THOSE OF Baa-RATED SOVEREIGNS

Paraguay's economic performance has been robust for more than a decade. GDP grew in real terms at an average annual rate of 4.1% in 2010-19, exceeding the corresponding median for both Ba and Baa-rated sovereigns. Ongoing public infrastructure investment will support growth in the coming years and large FDI inflows will contribute to diversify the economy.

After an economic contraction of 1% in 2022, Moody's expects strong real GDP growth of 5% in 2023 on the back of a rebound in the agricultural sector. Over the medium term, investment in infrastructure and renewable energy, as well as strong FDI investment will sustain GDP growth at around 4% annually. Moody's expects investment in a pulp mill project to materially increase FDI inflows over the next 2-3 years and projects they will rise to 4% of GDP from 1.2% in 2022.

Paraguay adhered to its fiscal rule, which allowed fiscal deficits of up to 1.5% of GDP between 2010 and 2019. After the deficit reached 6.2% of GDP in 2020 due to the pandemic, the authorities reiterated their commitment to returning to the 1.5% of GDP deficit target by 2024. In 2021, the government deficit was cut nearly in half to 3.8% of GDP and the government took steps to ensure convergence to the target by 2024. Moody's expects this fiscal path will allow the sovereign to rebuild fiscal space lost during the pandemic shock. Under the terms defined by the fiscal rule (i.e., 1.5% of GDP deficit target), Paraguay's debt ratio will stabilize at 38% of GDP in 2023 and gradually begin to decline thereafter.

Paraguay's fiscal and debt metrics compare favorably with Baa-rated peers. Moody's expects debt-to-GDP to remain below the median for both Ba and Baa-rated sovereigns. Even though debt affordability as measured by the interest-to-revenue ratio has increased moderately over time, Moody's projects it will remain below the Ba median and in line with the Baa median.

STRUCTURAL AND FISCAL REFORMS WILL SUPPORT INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTH AND GOVERNANCE

The government has presented several laws to congress to address the country's institutional shortcomings. The proposals include structural reforms to the civil service, social security system, public procurement system, as well as an enhanced fiscal responsibility law. Congress has approved reforms to Paraguay's Development Bank (Agencia Financiera de Desarrollo) that will allow the entity to better support PPP infrastructure projects.

The proposed civil service reform aims to regulate and control spending on public sector wages and to improve the overall efficiency of the public sector. On the pension front, the reform will create a supervisory body to regulate eight existing pension funds for public sector workers as well as the private sector pension scheme (Instituto Provision Social IPS).

Reforms to the pension system would help reduce informality and improve the social safety net. Increasing formalization of the labor force would help expand the tax base.

The new public procurement law would help reduce costs of government purchase of goods and services while simultaneously increasing the efficiency and transparency of the process.

Changes to the fiscal responsibility law will outline criteria to ensure deficit converges to the target in the event of large deviations driven by economic contractions or external shocks, put a cap on government debt as a percentage of GDP, and limit the growth in current expenditure in real terms to create the fiscal space for infrastructure investment and social spending on health and education spending . Moody's expects that, if approved, these changes will lay the foundations required to ensure the 1.5% deficit ceiling is met and will allow for convergence with the ceiling over a 2-3 year transition period in the event of severe shocks, enhancing the credibility of the fiscal framework.

ESG considerations

Paraguay's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting a relatively weak governance profile, despite broadly effective macroeconomic and fiscal policies, moderately negative social risks due to inadequate access to basic services, and moderately negative exposure to environmental risks.

Paraguay's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score), reflecting the risk of droughts and flooding to agricultural and hydroelectric generation, balanced against Paraguay's position as a producer and exporter of clean energy and its limited reliance on hydrocarbons.

Paraguay's exposure to social risks is moderately negative (S-3 issuer profile score), balancing positive demographic trends with relatively weak educational outcomes that limit Paraguay's competitiveness.

The influence of governance on Paraguay's credit profile is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score), balancing the impact of relatively weak, but improving, governance indicators related to corruption and rule of law against a track record of sound macroeconomic policies and strong fiscal metrics.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,722 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 4.2% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 6.8% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.8% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 0.8% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 57.2% (2021)

Economic resiliency: ba1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 19 July 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Paraguay, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. An analysis of this issuer, relative to its peers, indicates that a repositioning of its rating would be appropriate.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating would be upgraded if structural reforms related to the civil service, public pension fund and public procurement were approved and implemented. These reforms would enhance the country's institutional and governance framework, improving Paraguay's overall credit profile. Changes to the fiscal rule, which would increase policy predictability in response to shocks, and the materialization of robust investment and FDI inflows would also contribute to a higher rating.

The outlook could change back to stable if implementation of the structural reform agenda does not advance at a steady pace or if economic growth prospects come below Moody's expectations, leading to an upward trend in debt metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Samar Maziad

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

