Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Paraguay's Ba1 ratings; maintains a stable outlook

26 Jun 2020

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Paraguay's Ba1 issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings. The outlook remains stable.

The key drivers behind the rating decision were:

1) Track-record of prudent fiscal policy, and proposed fiscal reforms will support debt stabilization after the coronavirus shock subsides, with debt metrics comparing favorably to peers;

2) Low susceptibility to event risk, reflecting Paraguay's strong international reserves position and limited exposure to funding pressures

Paraguay's economy posted high average economic growth and maintained a low and relatively stable government debt burden relative to peers. In 2020, the coronavirus-induced shock will lead to a GDP contraction and higher debt metrics. Paraguay is facing the shock with strong fiscal metrics and limited external vulnerabilities. These features, along with the track record of prudent fiscal policy will support the sovereign's credit profile as the pandemic abates. Moody's expects economic growth to resume next year and debt metrics to stabilize at levels close to those projected for 2020, continuing to compare favorably with peers.

Paraguay's long-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at Baa3, while the short-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged at P-3. The long-term foreign currency deposit ceiling is unchanged at Ba2, and the short-term foreign currency deposit ceiling at NP. Paraguay's long-term local-currency bond and deposit ceilings remain at Baa3.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION AT Ba1

TRACK-RECORD OF PRUDENT FISCAL POLICY AND REFORMS WILL SUPPORT DEBT STABILIZING AFTER THE CORONAVIRUS-INDUCED SHOCK SUBSIDES

Paraguay is facing an economic shock related to the global spread of the coronavirus, which will result in an economic contraction of 2.5% in 2020. Moody's expects the economy to resume positive growth next year, with GDP growth around 4%.

At year-end 2019, government debt was less than 25% of GDP, and Moody's expects it will increase to close to 32% this year. Moody's projects debt to stabilize around 35% of GDP over the next three years. The interest-to-revenue ratio will remain relatively low at 7% in 2020. Compared to peers, Paraguay's debt level will remain well below the Ba median of 63% of GDP and debt affordability will remain stronger than that of similarly-rated peers given a Ba median of 12%.

Moody's expectation of debt stabilization is supported by Paraguay's track record of compliance with the fiscal responsibility law (FRL), which imposes a ceiling on fiscal deficits of 1.5% of GDP and 3% of GDP at times of exceptionally low growth.

Given the magnitude of the coronavirus shock, Paraguay's fiscal deficit will reach 6% of GDP in 2020. Moody's expect it will drop to 3.5% of GDP next year, and gradually converge to the 1.5% deficit target by 2023. The authorities are considering measures to enhance the effectiveness of fiscal policy and the FRL at times of crisis, a decision that will contribute to strengthen the macroeconomic policy framework, supporting fiscal consolidation efforts and policy predictability in the coming years. Additional structural reforms intended to reduce the wage bill of the civil service, boost human capital, and improve the social safety net will improve competitiveness, and will create fiscal space for increased infrastructure spending; an area where Paraguay still lags on a comparative basis.

LOW SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISK REFLECTS A STRONG INTERNATIONAL RESEVE POSITION AND LIMITED EXPOSURE TO FUNDING PRESSURES

Paraguay has limited reliance on capital market funding, given low fiscal deficits and access to multilateral lending. Although some 80% of government debt is foreign-currency denominated, refinancing and exchange rate risks are mitigated by a relatively large share of multilateral and bilateral debt with long maturities. Paraguay's global bonds also have long maturities of 10 and 30 year. In addition, the government has a steady stream of foreign exchange revenues from electricity exports to Brazil and Argentina, generated by the Itaipú and Yacyretá dams, which creates a natural hedge on the sovereign's balance sheet.

Over the past decade, Paraguay's external accounts have reported favorable results with the current account posting on average annual surpluses of 1% of GDP. Paraguay's vulnerability to external shocks is limited given the country's low stock of external debt around 42% of GDP in 2019, adequate reserve buffer, and flexible exchange rate. Gross international reserves have increased steadily over the past years reaching $8.5 billion in May 2020, or 22% of GDP. Moody's estimate of Paraguay's External Vulnerability Indicator stands at 94% in 2020 compared to the 67% median for Ba1-rated peers.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that policymakers will continue to comply with Paraguay's fiscal responsibility law, contributing to stabilize the government's debt burden within the next three years, following the pandemic. Expectation of robust growth and improving fiscal performance post-crisis are balanced against downside risks to growth related to the weak economic performance Moody's projects for Paraguay's regional trading partners, as well as rising external borrowing to finance infrastructure investment.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Paraguay is exposed to environmental risk as a result of the importance of the agricultural sector for the economy's output as well as subsistence farming.

Social considerations have limited implications for Paraguay's credit profile. Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk. Higher healthcare expenditures related to the coronavirus outbreak will weaken fiscal metrics in 2020, but will have a limited impact on the overall credit profile.

Paraguay is exposed to governance risk to some degree. Moody's assessment reflects the Worldwide Governance Indicator scores for Paraguay, balanced against the effectiveness of macroeconomic policies. The passage of a number of laws including the Fiscal Responsibility Law, the Law to Modernize the State's Financial Administration and the Public-Private Partnership Law, and the new proposals to improve economic policy effectiveness signal improving policy framework.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could result from improvement in the effectiveness of macroeconomic and fiscal policies, including approval of the proposals to reform the civil service, increase labor formalization, and expand the social safety net, in addition to steady improvements in Paraguay's governance indicators. Enhancing the fiscal policy framework to increase predictability in response to shocks, and continued compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law and successful completion of growth-enhancing infrastructure investments would also be supportive of the rating.

Downward pressure on the rating could result from a marked deterioration in fiscal indicators, including interest-to-revenue indicators, and a significant rise in government debt and/or a significant and prolonged deterioration in the external accounts, leading to an increase in external vulnerability.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,507 (2019 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 0% (2019 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.8% (2019 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8% (2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.2% (2019 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 42.4% (2019 actual)

Economic resiliency: ba2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 23 June 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Paraguay, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

