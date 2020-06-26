Moody's affirms Paraguay's Ba1 ratings; maintains a stable outlook

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the Government of Paraguay's Ba1 issuer and senior
unsecured bond ratings. The outlook remains stable.
The key drivers behind the rating decision were:
1) Track-record of prudent fiscal policy, and proposed fiscal
reforms will support debt stabilization after the coronavirus shock subsides,
with debt metrics comparing favorably to peers;
2) Low susceptibility to event risk, reflecting Paraguay's
strong international reserves position and limited exposure to funding
pressures
Paraguay's economy posted high average economic growth and maintained
a low and relatively stable government debt burden relative to peers.
In 2020, the coronavirus-induced shock will lead to a GDP
contraction and higher debt metrics. Paraguay is facing the shock
with strong fiscal metrics and limited external vulnerabilities.
These features, along with the track record of prudent fiscal policy
will support the sovereign's credit profile as the pandemic abates.
Moody's expects economic growth to resume next year and debt metrics
to stabilize at levels close to those projected for 2020, continuing
to compare favorably with peers.
Paraguay's long-term foreign currency bond ceiling remains unchanged
at Baa3, while the short-term foreign currency bond ceiling
remains unchanged at P-3. The long-term foreign currency
deposit ceiling is unchanged at Ba2, and the short-term foreign
currency deposit ceiling at NP. Paraguay's long-term local-currency
bond and deposit ceilings remain at Baa3.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION AT Ba1
TRACK-RECORD OF PRUDENT FISCAL POLICY AND REFORMS WILL SUPPORT
DEBT STABILIZING AFTER THE CORONAVIRUS-INDUCED SHOCK SUBSIDES
Paraguay is facing an economic shock related to the global spread of the
coronavirus, which will result in an economic contraction of 2.5%
in 2020. Moody's expects the economy to resume positive growth
next year, with GDP growth around 4%.
At year-end 2019, government debt was less than 25%
of GDP, and Moody's expects it will increase to close to 32%
this year. Moody's projects debt to stabilize around 35%
of GDP over the next three years. The interest-to-revenue
ratio will remain relatively low at 7% in 2020. Compared
to peers, Paraguay's debt level will remain well below the
Ba median of 63% of GDP and debt affordability will remain stronger
than that of similarly-rated peers given a Ba median of 12%.
Moody's expectation of debt stabilization is supported by Paraguay's
track record of compliance with the fiscal responsibility law (FRL),
which imposes a ceiling on fiscal deficits of 1.5% of GDP
and 3% of GDP at times of exceptionally low growth.
Given the magnitude of the coronavirus shock, Paraguay's fiscal
deficit will reach 6% of GDP in 2020. Moody's expect
it will drop to 3.5% of GDP next year, and gradually
converge to the 1.5% deficit target by 2023. The
authorities are considering measures to enhance the effectiveness of fiscal
policy and the FRL at times of crisis, a decision that will contribute
to strengthen the macroeconomic policy framework, supporting fiscal
consolidation efforts and policy predictability in the coming years.
Additional structural reforms intended to reduce the wage bill of the
civil service, boost human capital, and improve the social
safety net will improve competitiveness, and will create fiscal
space for increased infrastructure spending; an area where Paraguay
still lags on a comparative basis.
LOW SUSCEPTIBILITY TO EVENT RISK REFLECTS A STRONG INTERNATIONAL RESEVE
POSITION AND LIMITED EXPOSURE TO FUNDING PRESSURES
Paraguay has limited reliance on capital market funding, given low
fiscal deficits and access to multilateral lending. Although some
80% of government debt is foreign-currency denominated,
refinancing and exchange rate risks are mitigated by a relatively large
share of multilateral and bilateral debt with long maturities.
Paraguay's global bonds also have long maturities of 10 and 30 year.
In addition, the government has a steady stream of foreign exchange
revenues from electricity exports to Brazil and Argentina, generated
by the Itaipú and Yacyretá dams, which creates a natural
hedge on the sovereign's balance sheet.
Over the past decade, Paraguay's external accounts have reported
favorable results with the current account posting on average annual surpluses
of 1% of GDP. Paraguay's vulnerability to external
shocks is limited given the country's low stock of external debt around
42% of GDP in 2019, adequate reserve buffer, and flexible
exchange rate. Gross international reserves have increased steadily
over the past years reaching $8.5 billion in May 2020,
or 22% of GDP. Moody's estimate of Paraguay's External
Vulnerability Indicator stands at 94% in 2020 compared to the 67%
median for Ba1-rated peers.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that policymakers will
continue to comply with Paraguay's fiscal responsibility law,
contributing to stabilize the government's debt burden within the
next three years, following the pandemic. Expectation of
robust growth and improving fiscal performance post-crisis are
balanced against downside risks to growth related to the weak economic
performance Moody's projects for Paraguay's regional trading
partners, as well as rising external borrowing to finance infrastructure
investment.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Paraguay is exposed to environmental risk as a result of the importance
of the agricultural sector for the economy's output as well as subsistence
farming.
Social considerations have limited implications for Paraguay's credit
profile. Moody's considers the coronavirus outbreak as a
social risk. Higher healthcare expenditures related to the coronavirus
outbreak will weaken fiscal metrics in 2020, but will have a limited
impact on the overall credit profile.
Paraguay is exposed to governance risk to some degree. Moody's
assessment reflects the Worldwide Governance Indicator scores for Paraguay,
balanced against the effectiveness of macroeconomic policies. The
passage of a number of laws including the Fiscal Responsibility Law,
the Law to Modernize the State's Financial Administration and the Public-Private
Partnership Law, and the new proposals to improve economic policy
effectiveness signal improving policy framework.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating could result from improvement in the effectiveness
of macroeconomic and fiscal policies, including approval of the
proposals to reform the civil service, increase labor formalization,
and expand the social safety net, in addition to steady improvements
in Paraguay's governance indicators. Enhancing the fiscal
policy framework to increase predictability in response to shocks,
and continued compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law and successful
completion of growth-enhancing infrastructure investments would
also be supportive of the rating.
Downward pressure on the rating could result from a marked deterioration
in fiscal indicators, including interest-to-revenue
indicators, and a significant rise in government debt and/or a significant
and prolonged deterioration in the external accounts, leading to
an increase in external vulnerability.
GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 13,507 (2019
Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)
Real GDP growth (% change): 0% (2019 Actual) (also
known as GDP Growth)
Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.8%
(2019 Actual)
Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -2.8%
(2019 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)
Current Account Balance/GDP: -1.2% (2019 Actual)
(also known as External Balance)
External debt/GDP: 42.4% (2019 actual)
Economic resiliency: ba2
Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans)
has been recorded since 1983.
On 23 June 2020, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating
of the Paraguay, Government of. The main points raised during
the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including
its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's
institutions and governance strength, have materially increased.
The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile,
has materially decreased.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used
in this credit rating action, if applicable.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
