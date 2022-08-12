Moody's affirms Parfums' B3 CFR; outlook changed to stable

New York, August 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Parfums Holding Company, Inc.'s B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating, and the B3 rating to the company's senior secured credit facility. Parfums' senior secured credit facility includes a $39 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring in March 2024 and a senior secured first lien term loan due in June 2024. The outlook is changed to stable from positive.

The change in the rating outlook to stable from positive reflects Moody's view that it is unlikely that Parfums will reach Moody's upgrade triggers in the near them, including to maintain debt-to EBITDA sustained below 6.0x and free cash flow-to-debt sustained above 6%. As of March 31, 2022, Parfums' debt-to-EBITDA was 6.4x and the company's operating performance continues to be negatively impacted by industry-wide higher input and transportation costs, as well as supply chain disruptions. Parfums has benefitted from strong demand for self-care products because the effects of the coronavirus and consumers spent more time at home. As coronavirus subsides and more consumers shift spending to services and away-from-home products, Moody's expects the company's revenue growth to slow to a mid-single-digit percentage. Moody's also expects the company's earnings and cash flow generation to decline as a result of higher costs and working capital investment. Moreover, Parfums has a relatively short-dated debt capital structure with the revolver and term loan both due in 2024.

The affirmation of the B3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that Parfums will maintain EBITA margin in the mid-teens despite higher costs and lower revenue growth. Moody's also expects the company to generate positive free cash flow and maintain good liquidity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Parfums Holding Company, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility (Local Currency), Affirmed B3 (LGD4)

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Parfums Holding Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

RATINGS RATIONALE

Parfums' B3 CFR reflects its high financial leverage of 6.4x debt-to-EBITDA as of March 31, 2022, small scale relative to larger and better capitalized competitors, and event risk related to its majority ownership by a financial sponsor. Demand for the company's products is vulnerable to shifts in consumer preferences, weakness in household income, retailers' shelf space allocation and marketing support. The mass fragrance, bath, multicultural hair care and beauty segments are highly competitive and Parfums faces steep competition from branded product companies that are significantly larger, more diverse, financially stronger, and which have much greater investment capacity. These factors are partially balanced by the company's projected ability to generate free cash flow, good geographic and product diversification and solid historical organic growth in several of the company's key product categories. The rating is also supported by Parfums' well-recognized brand name in niche markets, its good liquidity and Moody's expectation that continued distribution gains and product development will support the company's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months.

The majority of Parfums' operations were assembled through a series of acquisitions prior to 2017. Since then, revenue grew at about 10% organically over the last four years. The management team has delivered strong growth despite the uncertain economic environment through actions such as increasing distribution and focusing on products with favorable demographics. Moody's expects performance to gradually moderate following a period of strong growth. In addition, the company's revenues and earnings are vulnerable to changing customer preferences and competition -- in particular from much larger, better capitalized competitors in the beauty and multi-cultural haircare care categories. Continued investment in new product development and marketing is necessary to attract and retain consumers.

In terms of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations, the most important factor for Parfums' ratings are governance considerations related to its financial policies. Moody's views Parfums' financial policies as aggressive given its appetite for debt financed acquisitions. Social risk is a factor for Parfums because it sells products that appeal to customers almost entirely due to "social" considerations. To the extent such social factors change, it could have an impact -- positive or negative -- on the company's sales and earnings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Customer or competitor actions that pressure Parfums' revenue and EBITDA through a deterioration in market share, retail distribution or pricing could result in a downgrade. Acquisitions, shareholder distributions, earnings weakness or other actions that lead to debt-to-EBITDA above 7.5x, or a deterioration in liquidity or failure to refinance in a timely fashion could also result in a downgrade.

An upgrade could be considered if Parfums continues to demonstrate a track record of profitable growth. An upgrade would also require that Parfums maintains more conservative financial policies that support debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 6.0x and free cash flow to debt sustained above 6%. Parfums will also need to maintain good liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389866. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Parfums Holding Company, Inc. headquartered in Stamford, CT, develops, markets and sells fragrance, bath care and specialty bath and hair care products to mass market consumers. Key brands include Dr. Teal's, Cantu, Body Fantasies, Eylure, BODman, and Bodycology. Parfums is majority-owned by CVC Partners since a leveraged buyout in 2017 and the company generates annual revenues of about $600 million.

