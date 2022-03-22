Moody's affirms Park-Ohio's ratings, including Caa1 unsecured notes; outlook changed to negative

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated ("Park-Ohio"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) at B2, the probability of default rating at B2-PD, and the senior unsecured rating at Caa1. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains SGL-3. The rating outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's view that Park-Ohio will continue to face ongoing cost pressures in 2022 that could impact the pace and level of earnings improvement during the year. While Moody's expects strong revenue growth and cost saving actions to improve Park-Ohio's profitability in 2022, there is limited cushion in the company's current credit metrics to absorb a negative event. Moody's expects Park-Ohio's EBITA margin to improve to at least 4% (from below 2% in 2021) and debt/EBITDA to slightly below 6x (from above 9x) by the end of 2022.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Park-Ohio's ratings reflect the company's exposure to several volatile end markets such as automotive, energy and industrial, weakened operating margins and high financial leverage. Park-Ohio maintains a high degree of diversification in its end markets and customer base compared to peers, with substantial overall revenue of about $1.4 billion at the end of 2021. However, the scale of the company's three separate business segments is moderate relative to other industrial suppliers.

Despite favorable top line growth in 2021, Park-Ohio's earnings and cash flow failed to recover to pre-pandemic levels. The company's Assembly Components segment was severely impacted by higher raw material costs (aluminum) and volatile automotive production schedules. Pricing actions in this segment should offset most input costs, but with a lag, and production schedules should stabilize as the supply of semiconductors for automotive manufacturers improves over the course of 2022. Nonetheless, Moody's expects the operating margin in Park-Ohio's Assembly Components segment to remain significantly weaker than historical levels.

Demand across Park-Ohio's segments, including Supply Technologies and Engineered Products, is expected to be strong in 2022. Moody's expects consolidated revenue growth of at least 10% in 2022. Higher volumes in Engineered Products and recent facilities consolidation should help improve the company's overall fixed cost absorption.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Park-Ohio may be unable to effectively offset higher costs during 2022, thus resulting in margins and leverage remaining much weaker than historical levels.

Park-Ohio's SGL-3 liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectations for Park-Ohio to maintain adequate liquidity through 2023. Moody's expects Park-Ohio to maintain total liquidity of at least $200 million between cash on hand and availability under its asset-based lending (ABL) facility expiring 2024. Despite a sizeable cash burn in 2021 (primarily due to higher working capital investment), Moody's expects Park-Ohio to generate modest free cash flow in 2022 of about $10 million as earnings improve and the company benefits from some working capital release.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Park-Ohio fails to demonstrate improving earnings over the next several quarters, such that EBITA margin is expected to remain below 4% or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6x. Further deterioration in liquidity, including negative free cash flow, could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if Park-Ohio is able to significantly improve its operating performance such that its EBITA margin is sustained above 6.5% and debt/EBITDA below 4.5x. Maintaining good liquidity with strong free cash flow would also support an upgrade.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated ("Park-Ohio") is a publicly traded industrial supply chain logistics and diversified manufacturing company with three primary business segments: Supply Technologies; Assembly Components; and Engineered Products. Park-Ohio Industries Incorporated is a subsidiary of Park Ohio Holdings Corp., who is the holder of public equity. Revenue for the fiscal year ended December 2021 was approximately $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

