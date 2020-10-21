Moody's affirms Park Place's B3 CFR; revises outlook to negative following debt financed acquisition

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Park Place Technologies, LLC's ("Park Place") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed first lien credit facility, comprised of a $80 million revolver and a $845 million term loan, and a Caa2 rating to the proposed $230 million second lien term loan. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. The outlook revision was driven by a heightened level of uncertainty associated with Park Place's credit profile following the company's announced acquisition of competitor Curvature, Inc. (Curvature) and the integration risk involved with this transaction [1]. The largely debt-financed acquistion will result in an initial increase in debt leverage of more than 1x. Upon completion of this transaction, Moody's expects Park Place's and Curvature's existing debt to be repaid and ratings on these instruments to be withdrawn.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Park Place Technologies, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Park Place Technologies, LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Park Place Technologies, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Park Place's B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's elevated pro forma debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of more than 9x immediately following the completion of the acquisition and Moody's expectation that Park Place will not de-lever materially to below 7x until projected cost synergies are fully realized in 2022. The company's credit quality is also negatively impacted by the significant scale of the Curvature acquisition and execution risk associated with the considerable restructuring initiatives that the combined entity has planned, which could create business disruptions. While Park Place has a degree of flexibility in terms of the timing of the sizable implementation costs associated with the integration, the relative up-front nature of these costs and possible delays with respect to the realization of associated synergies could constrain deleveraging efforts. The competitive nature of the third-party maintenance ("TPM") segment of the IT services sector and corporate governance concerns relating to the continuation of the company's aggressive financial policies, including incremental dividend distributions and debt financed acquisitions, also present credit risks.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the impact of the current weak global economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

These risks are somewhat mitigated by Park Place's strong competitive position in the TPM market, which will be enhanced by the purchase of Curvature, and the healthy long term secular growth prospects in this sector driven by continued worldwide investment in data center infrastructure and the value proposition offered by TPM suppliers' post-warranty hardware maintenance services. Additionally, Park Place's recurring revenue-driven sales model, which is characterized by historically high retention rates, contributes to relative business predictability.

The B2 ratings for Park Place's proposed first lien bank debt reflect the borrower's B3-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The first lien ratings are one notch higher than the CFR and take into account the bank debt's priority in the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to Park Place's proposed second lien bank debt rated Caa2.

Park Place's adequate liquidity is supported by a pro forma cash balance of approximately $15 million following the completion of the Curvature acquisition and related debt refinancing as well as Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation approximating 2%-3% of debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is also bolstered by an undrawn $80 million revolving credit facility. Park Place's proposed term loans are not expected to be subject to a financial maintenance covenant, but the revolver will be subject to a springing covenant based on a maximum First Lien Net Leverage Ratio that is not expected to be in effect over the next 12-18 months as excess availability should remain above minimum levels. The company's financial flexibility could become more constrained in the event of weaker than expected operating performance relating to integration challenges.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors, including (i) incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater of $170 million and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus additional amounts such that pro forma total net leverage does not exceed 6.4x and the interest coverage ratio does not fall below 2.0x with added flexibility at the option of the borrower, if incurred in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment, (ii) collateral leakage permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, subject to carve-out capacity; there are no additional blocker protections (iii) requirement that only wholly owned subsidiaries act as subsidiary guarantors, raising the risk that guarantees may be released following a partial change in ownership. The credit agreement requires 100% of net cash proceeds (in excess of defined amounts) of non ordinary course sales or other dispositions of property to be used to repay the credit facility, if not reinvested, with step-downs on the prepayment/reinvestment requirement to 50% and 0%, respectively, based upon the achievement of the First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined) of less than or equal to 0.50x and 1.00x inside the Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined).

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Park Place's top line will decline modestly on a pro forma basis over the next 12 months while the initial realization of cost synergies drives a modest improvement in EBITDA during this period. Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) is expected to decline modestly, but remain above 9x during this period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Park Place reduces debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to below 6x and sustains annual free cash flow to debt above 5% while maintaining adequate liquidity and adhering to balanced financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if Park Place's revenue contracts materially from current levels and the company begins to generate free cash flow deficits leading to expectations for diminished liquidity and Debt/EBITDA sustained above 7x.

Park Place, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a global TPM provider for data center storage, server, and network hardware OEM equipment and provides additional maintenance services including asset relocation, hardware disposal, upgrades, and installations. Park Place's portfolio of products and services also includes ParkView hosted services, Entuity Network Analytics, and its Enterprise Operations Center. The company is principally owned by GTCR, LLC ("GTCR") and Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank"). Moody's expects the company to generate revenue of approximately $575 million in 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

