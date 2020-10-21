Moody's affirms Park Place's B3 CFR; revises outlook to negative following debt financed acquisition

New York, October 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Park Place Technologies,
LLC's ("Park Place") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and
B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently,
Moody's assigned a B2 rating to the company's proposed first lien credit
facility, comprised of a $80 million revolver and a $845
million term loan, and a Caa2 rating to the proposed $230
million second lien term loan. The outlook was revised to negative
from stable. The outlook revision was driven by a heightened level
of uncertainty associated with Park Place's credit profile following
the company's announced acquisition of competitor Curvature,
Inc. (Curvature) and the integration risk involved with this transaction
[1]. The largely debt-financed acquistion will result
in an initial increase in debt leverage of more than 1x. Upon completion
of this transaction, Moody's expects Park Place's and Curvature's
existing debt to be repaid and ratings on these instruments to be withdrawn.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Park Place Technologies, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Park Place Technologies, LLC
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Park Place Technologies, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Park Place's B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's
elevated pro forma debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of more than 9x immediately
following the completion of the acquisition and Moody's expectation
that Park Place will not de-lever materially to below 7x until
projected cost synergies are fully realized in 2022. The company's
credit quality is also negatively impacted by the significant scale of
the Curvature acquisition and execution risk associated with the considerable
restructuring initiatives that the combined entity has planned,
which could create business disruptions. While Park Place has a
degree of flexibility in terms of the timing of the sizable implementation
costs associated with the integration, the relative up-front
nature of these costs and possible delays with respect to the realization
of associated synergies could constrain deleveraging efforts. The
competitive nature of the third-party maintenance ("TPM")
segment of the IT services sector and corporate governance concerns relating
to the continuation of the company's aggressive financial policies,
including incremental dividend distributions and debt financed acquisitions,
also present credit risks.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt
economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's
analysis has considered the impact of the current weak global economic
activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although
an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation
will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result,
the degree of uncertainty around Moody's forecasts is unusually
high. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety.
These risks are somewhat mitigated by Park Place's strong competitive
position in the TPM market, which will be enhanced by the purchase
of Curvature, and the healthy long term secular growth prospects
in this sector driven by continued worldwide investment in data center
infrastructure and the value proposition offered by TPM suppliers'
post-warranty hardware maintenance services. Additionally,
Park Place's recurring revenue-driven sales model,
which is characterized by historically high retention rates, contributes
to relative business predictability.
The B2 ratings for Park Place's proposed first lien bank debt reflect
the borrower's B3-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD")
assessment of LGD3. The first lien ratings are one notch higher
than the CFR and take into account the bank debt's priority in the collateral
and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to Park Place's
proposed second lien bank debt rated Caa2.
Park Place's adequate liquidity is supported by a pro forma cash
balance of approximately $15 million following the completion of
the Curvature acquisition and related debt refinancing as well as Moody's
expectation of free cash flow generation approximating 2%-3%
of debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is also
bolstered by an undrawn $80 million revolving credit facility.
Park Place's proposed term loans are not expected to be subject
to a financial maintenance covenant, but the revolver will be subject
to a springing covenant based on a maximum First Lien Net Leverage Ratio
that is not expected to be in effect over the next 12-18 months
as excess availability should remain above minimum levels. The
company's financial flexibility could become more constrained in
the event of weaker than expected operating performance relating to integration
challenges.
As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors,
including (i) incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater
of $170 million and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus
additional amounts such that pro forma total net leverage does not exceed
6.4x and the interest coverage ratio does not fall below 2.0x
with added flexibility at the option of the borrower, if incurred
in connection with a permitted acquisition or investment, (ii) collateral
leakage permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries,
subject to carve-out capacity; there are no additional blocker
protections (iii) requirement that only wholly owned subsidiaries act
as subsidiary guarantors, raising the risk that guarantees may be
released following a partial change in ownership. The credit agreement
requires 100% of net cash proceeds (in excess of defined amounts)
of non ordinary course sales or other dispositions of property to be used
to repay the credit facility, if not reinvested, with step-downs
on the prepayment/reinvestment requirement to 50% and 0%,
respectively, based upon the achievement of the First Lien Net Leverage
Ratio (as defined) of less than or equal to 0.50x and 1.00x
inside the Closing Date First Lien Net Leverage Ratio (as defined).
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Park Place's
top line will decline modestly on a pro forma basis over the next 12 months
while the initial realization of cost synergies drives a modest improvement
in EBITDA during this period. Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted for
operating leases) is expected to decline modestly, but remain above
9x during this period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Park Place reduces debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) to below 6x and sustains annual free cash flow to debt above
5% while maintaining adequate liquidity and adhering to balanced
financial policies.
The ratings could be downgraded if Park Place's revenue contracts
materially from current levels and the company begins to generate free
cash flow deficits leading to expectations for diminished liquidity and
Debt/EBITDA sustained above 7x.
Park Place, based in Cleveland, Ohio, is a global TPM
provider for data center storage, server, and network hardware
OEM equipment and provides additional maintenance services including asset
relocation, hardware disposal, upgrades, and installations.
Park Place's portfolio of products and services also includes ParkView
hosted services, Entuity Network Analytics, and its Enterprise
Operations Center. The company is principally owned by GTCR,
LLC ("GTCR") and Charlesbank Capital Partners ("Charlesbank").
Moody's expects the company to generate revenue of approximately $575
million in 2021.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] LCD News Press Release 20-Oct-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
