Moody's affirms Park River Holdings, Inc.'s B2 CFR, revises outlook to negative

New York, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook for Park River Holdings, Inc., operating as PrimeSource Brands ("PrimeSource") to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed the company's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), B2 rating on its senior secured term loan, and Caa1 rating on its senior unsecured notes due 2029.

The negative outlook reflects the weakening in residential repair & remodel and new construction activity, which will impact demand for the company's products over the next 12 to 18 months. This will pressure earnings and slow deleveraging, resulting in leverage remaining above 6.0x. In addition, interest coverage will decline given the rising interest rate environment.

The ratings affirmation reflects the company's larger exposure to the more stable repair & remodeling end markets and good overall liquidity profile. The affirmation is also supported by PrimeSource's revenue scale of nearly $3 billion, solid EBITDA margin, expanding market position, and end market diversity.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Park River Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Park River Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PrimeSource's B2 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 6.0x over the next two years versus 6.8x on September 30, 2022. Moody's forward view includes some organic revenue growth, full-year earnings from acquisitions and reduction in revolver borrowings with free cash flow. Fixed charges including cash interest, term loan amortization and operating and finance lease payments are over $200 million per year, significantly reducing cash flow. Although PrimeSource maintains a branded product portfolio, some products distributed are available from other distributors, making it difficult to increase pricing significantly and maintain profitability.

Providing an offset to PrimeSource's leveraged capital structure and other credit challenges is good profitability. Moody' expects adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 12.5% - 15% through 2023, which is a key credit strength. Rising interest rates will pressure interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITA-to-interest; however, interest coverage should remain above 1.0x. The integration of Wolf Home Products (Wolf) and Nationwide Enterprises, Inc. (Nationwide), each acquired in mid-2021 appears to be proceeding well and contributing to PrimeSource's financial performance. Wolf expanded PrimeSource's products into cabinets and outdoor living and Nationwide into specialty fence and gate hardware. PrimeSource also merged with Dimora Brands in late 2020, which increased presence in kitchen cabinetry, bath, and closet products. Repair and remodeling activity, representing about 70% of PrimeSource's revenue, is exhibiting moderating growth expectations while new home construction, the balance of revenue, is expected to slow from recent record levels.

Moody's views PrimeSource's liquidity as good, supported by expected free cash flow generation and revolver availability. Moody's expects PrimeSource to generate positive free cash flow in 2023 after considering an increased interest burden given rising interest rates and moderately higher capital expenditures related to the company's new distribution center. The company's cash balance as of September 30, 2022, was $11 million. Further, liquidity is supported by the company's $750 million asset-based revolving credit facility, of which $264 million is drawn as of September 30, 2022. Moody's expects the company to repay borrowings using cash flow generation. The revolver has a springing fixed charge coverage ratio covenant, which we do not expect the company to trigger or to violate. Alternate liquidity is limited as assets are encumbered by the secured debt. The nearest significant debt maturity is the $750 million revolver in December 2025.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of PrimeSource's ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth and the company deleverages such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.5x and adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense is maintained near 2.5x. Preservation of good liquidity and more conservative financial policies would support upwards rating movement.

The ratings could be downgraded if PrimeSource's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA fails to trend towards below 6.0x, and EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained near 1.5x. A deterioration in liquidity, an aggressive acquisition with additional debt or significant shareholder return activity could result in downward rating pressure as well.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PrimeSource Brands, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a specialty branded building products distributor. Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., through its affiliates, is the owner of PrimeSource.

