Moody's affirms Park River Holdings' (operating as PrimeSource) B2 CFR; downgrades term loan to B2

New York, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Park River Holdings, Inc.'s, operating as PrimeSource Brands (PrimeSource), B2 Corporate Family Rating and B2-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's downgraded the rating on PrimeSource's existing senior secured term loan to B2 from B1 but affirmed the Caa1 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2029. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of the rating on PrimeSource's existing senior secured term loan to B2 from B1 results from the upsizing of the company's revolving credit facility to $750 million from $500 million. The 50% increase in the size of PrimeSource's revolving credit facility materially reduces the recovery values for the holders of the term loan, warranting the downgrade.

However, Moody's views the increase of the revolving credit facility as credit positive, which is enhancing the company's liquidity. Pro forma revolver availability totaled about $557 million on March 31, 2022, after considering $197 million in borrowings, some letter of credit commitments and the borrowing based formula. PrimeSource uses the revolving credit facility for working capital needs and letter of credit commitments. The expiration of the revolver remains December 2025.

"PrimeSource has very little financial flexibility to contend with any disruption to its operating plan due its highly levered capital structure," said Peter Doyle, Vice President at Moody's.

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Park River Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Park River Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Park River Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

PrimeSource's B2 CFR reflects the company's leveraged capital structure. Moody's projects adjusted debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 6.0x over the next two years versus 7.6x on December 31, 2021. Moody's forward view includes some organic revenue growth, full-year earnings from acquisitions and no revolver borrowings at year end. Fixed charges including cash interest, term loan amortization and operating and finance lease payments approach $200 million per year, significantly reducing cash flow. Products distributed by PrimeSource are available from other distributors, making it difficult to increase pricing significantly and maintain profitability.

Providing an offset to PrimeSource's leveraged capital structure and other credit challenges is good profitability. Moody' expects adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 12.5% - 15% through 2023, which is a key credit strength. Interest coverage, measured as adjusted EBITA-to-interest coverage, should remain above 1.5x, which is reasonable given the large debt service requirements. The integration of Wolf Home Products (Wolf) and Nationwide Enterprises, Inc. (Nationwide), each acquired in mid-2021 appears to be proceeding well and contributing to PrimeSource's financial performance. Wolf expanded PrimeSource's products into cabinets and outdoor living and Nationwide into specialty fence and gate hardware. Repair and remodeling activity, representing about 70% of PrimeSource's revenue, and new home construction, the balance of revenue, are exhibiting good growth expectations over the next year.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PrimeSource will continue to perform well. A good liquidity profile characterized by ample revolver availability and no near-term maturities further support the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of PrimeSource's ratings could ensue if end markets remain supportive of organic growth and the company delevers such that adjusted debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4.5x and adjusted EBIT-to-interest expense is maintained near 2.5x. Preservation of good liquidity and more conservative financial policies would support upwards rating movement.

The CFR could be downgraded if PrimeSource's adjusted debt-to-EBITDA fails to trend towards below 6.0x, which is management's financial plan, and EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained near 1.5x. A deterioration in liquidity, an aggressive acquisition with additional debt or significant shareholder return activity could result in downward rating pressure as well.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PrimeSource Brands, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a specialty branded building products distributor. Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., through its affiliates, is the owner of PrimeSource.

