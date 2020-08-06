Moody's affirms Paso Robles JUSD SFID No. 1, CA's GO at A1; removes negative outlook

New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a A1 rating to Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (district) School Facilities Improvement District No. 1 (SFID No. 1), CA's $30 million General Obligation Bonds, Election of 2016, Series B. Concurrently, we have affirmed the A1 rating on SFID No. 1's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) debt, affecting about $37.7 million, and the A1 rating on the district's outstanding GOULT debt, affecting about $13.7 million. We have also removed the district's and SFID No. 1's negative outlook.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 ratings reflect the district's and SFID No. 1's respective large assessed valuations that we expect will continue to expand and remain a strength for the rating level, despite near term weakness because of the coronavirus pandemic. The ratings are also driven by the overall district's improved, albeit still thin financial position as of fiscal 2020, which we expect will remain stable under new management's improved fiscal controls as well as active financial and managerial oversight being provided by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. The ratings also consider the district's and SFID No. 1's healthy resident income levels and manageable leverage, including low outstanding debt and moderate pension burdens. The above average legal strength of California (Aa2 Stable) school district general obligation (GO) bonds is also reflected in the ratings.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Paso Robles JUSD or SFID No 1. However, the situation surrounding coronavirus is evolving and the longer-term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the district's or SFID No. 1's credit quality changes, we will update the respective rating and/or outlook at that time. The district closed school facilities in March because of the coronavirus crisis. California's Senate Bill 117 guaranteed all districts funding based upon average daily attendance (ADA) through February 29, 2020 and waived instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless for state funding in fiscal 2020. In addition, the state has committed to funding districts in fiscal 2021 based on last year's enrollment level, as long as districts fulfill certain instruction requirements.

RATING OUTLOOK

Removal of the negative outlook is driven by improved governance and primarily reflects new management's meaningful progress toward improving general fund reserves from previously weak levels. Despite slowed state aid growth, we expect the district's thin, albeit satisfactory finances will remain stable under new management's improved fiscal prudence. Additionally, we expect strong fiscal and managerial oversight being provided by San Luis Obispo County Office of Education will support balanced operations, which will be a key point of future reviews.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained improvement to reserve and liquidity levels

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material deterioration in the district's financial position

- Substantial, protracted decline in assessed valuation

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's and SFID No. 1's bonds are each secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district and SFID No.1, respectively. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Luis Obispo County on behalf of the district and SFID No. 1.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Election of 2016, Series B GO bonds will fund various capital projects, including repairs and modernization of existing elementary and middle school facilities within SFID No. 1.

PROFILE

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District was formed in 1997 with the joining of the Paso Robles Elementary School District and the Paso Robles High School District and serves an area of approximately 800 square miles located 99% in San Luis Obispo County and 1% in Monterey County (Aa2). The district operates 6 elementary schools, 2 middle schools, 1 high school, 1 continuation high school, and an independent study center. Projected enrollment is 6,721 for fiscal 2021.

School Facilities Improvement District No. 1 is an area encompassing nearly 85% of the total school district's AV. SFID No. 1 was specifically created by the district as a separate tax area for purposes of approving and repaying bonds of SFID No. 1.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

