Moody's affirms Peabody Trusts' ratings at A3 with stable outlook

London, March 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the long-term issuer rating of Peabody Trust (Peabody) at A3 in anticipation of the merger with Catalyst Housing Group (Catalyst). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A3 long-term senior secured ratings of Peabody Capital Plc and Peabody Capital No 2 plc. The outlooks remain stable. Moody's also affirmed the Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Peabody at baa2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the ratings reflect Moody's expectation that the merged entity's credit metrics will remain in line with its A3 issuer rating and baa2 BCA. On completion of the merger, expected in April, Catalyst will become a subsidiary of Peabody, making Peabody one of the largest housing associations in England with over 100,000 units under management. The size of the new organisation will help provide greater resilience and influence in its local area. Catalyst, like Peabody, has a footprint in London, as well as around the South East of England.

Peabody and Catalyst both have a track record of growing through mergers, the most recent being Peabody and Town and Country in 2019 and Catalyst and Rosebery in 2021. As such, Moody's expects that the combined entity will be able to deliver the projected efficiency savings. With the merger, Peabody's gearing will remain stronger than peers, despite an expected increase in gearing (debt-to-assets) to roughly 49% in fiscal 2023 from 42% in fiscal 2021. Peabody's debt to revenue ratio was 4.6x in fiscal 2021, similar to A3 peers, but is projected to weaken as debt increases to fund development. Whilst increased development is not part of the merger rationale, both entities were already separately planning to increase development.

Peabody has a significant exposure to risks from development and market sales, and this will continue after the merger completes. In FY2021, 20% of Peabody's revenue stemmed from market sales, either outright sale or first-tranche shared ownership sales. Whilst further increased development is not part of the merger rationale, existing plans developed on a standalone basis are expected to be delivered. The combined entity plans to develop up to 3,000 units per year from 1,500 in FY2021 (combined), with a little over half of units as outright sales or shared ownership.

An increase in costs and spending on existing stock including for fire and building safety has seen Peabody's operating margin decline to 23% in FY2021 from 26% in FY2019. As this spending on existing stock continues over the next few years, operating margins are expected to remain at similar levels before improving to roughly 27% in FY2025. Interest covers are projected to weaken whilst debt also increases. Moody's expects that social housing letting interest cover will decline to an average of 1.2x over the next three years, from 1.5x in fiscal 2021.

The A3 long-term issuer rating incorporates a BCA of baa2 and Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of extraordinary support from the UK government.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOKS

The stable outlooks reflect Peabody's solid liquidity and gearing that will remain stronger than peers, despite weakening interest covers and market sales exposure. Peabody has a track record of executing mergers, which Moody's expects will facilitate the transition and achieve targeted efficiencies. The outlook also reflects the currently supportive operating environment for English housing associations and the strong regulatory framework.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental considerations are material to Peabody's credit profile. Energy efficiency and decarbonisation more broadly are becoming an increasingly acute priority for housing associations with a target of all homes obtaining an energy performance certificate (EPC) of C or above by 2030 in England. Moody's expects this to require material levels of capital expenditure - which would either divert cash flows away from development programmes or increase debt levels. Peabody has included achieving EPC C for all its properties by 2030 in its combined business plan.

Social risks are material to Peabody's credit profile. In particular, the sector is exposed to risks stemming from socially-driven policy agendas affecting social rents, benefits and capital grants in addition to the impact of demographic trends on demand which are captured in Moody's assessment of the operating environment. The sector is addressing the requirements for higher fire and building safety standards with many HAs, including Peabody, planning on increasing spending on improving the quality of their existing stock.

Governance considerations are also material to Peabody's credit profile. Overall Peabody exhibits solid governance although Peabody has a relatively higher risk appetite demonstrated by its market sales exposure and a relatively more complex organisational structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on Peabody's ratings could result from one or a combination of: a sustained significant reduction in market sales activity and debt growth, or a sustained track record of social housing letting interest cover above 1.5x.

Downward pressure on Peabody's ratings could result from unforeseen delays and increased costs leading to materially lower-than-projected margins and interest covers; weakened liquidity metrics or failure to meet stated liquidity policies; or significantly higher development exposure or more borrowing than projected. In addition, a weaker regulatory framework or a dilution of the overall level of support from the UK government would also exert downward pressure on the ratings.

The methodologies used in these ratings were European Social Housing Providers published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113602, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

