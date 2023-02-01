Moody's affirms Peabody's CFR; upgrades convertible notes rating to B2

New York, February 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Peabody Energy Corporation's ("Peabody") B2 corporate family rating ("CFR") and its B2-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Moody's upgraded the rating on Peabody's convertible senior notes to B2 from B3. The senior secured ratings for its bank credit facility debt and the ratings for the senior secured term loan co-issued by PIC AU Holdings Corporation and PIC AU Holdings LLC – an Australian subsidiary of Peabody Energy Corporation – have all been withdrawn due to reduced trading activity. The rating outlook remains stable for Peabody Energy Corporation.

"The upgrade of Peabody's convertible notes rating reflects Moody's expectation for the paydown of all secured debt in its capital structure over the rating horizon", said Sandeep Sama, Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Peabody Energy Corporation.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Peabody Energy Corporation

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Peabody Energy Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B2 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: PIC AU Holdings Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn, previously rated Ba3 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Peabody Energy Corporation

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Withdrawn , previously rated B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Peabody Energy Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PIC AU Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's upgraded Peabody's CFR to B2 on Dec 5, 2022. The rating upgrade was driven by significant gross debt reduction using free cash flow that resulted from a strong price environment for both thermal and metallurgical coal over the past year. Moody's expects Peabody to continue to generate strong free cash flow and fully retire all secured debt in its capital structure over the rating horizon. Proforma for that, Peabody will have reduced gross debt by nearly 70%, or around $830 million since year-end 2021. This puts Peabody in a stronger position even in a normalized coal price environment in the future. Additionally, the rating upgrade also took into account Peabody's ongoing efforts to address its asset retirement obligation by pre-funding it with excess cash flow in 2023.

Peabody's B2 CFR is supported by a diverse portfolio of thermal and metallurgical coal assets located in Australia and the United States, and an improved credit profile following substantial debt reduction in 2022. Most of the company's US thermal coal is sold to domestic utilities and all the US-produced metallurgical coal is sold into the seaborne market. Most of the company's coal produced in Australia is sold into the seaborne thermal and metallurgical coal markets in Asia. The rating is constrained by substantial non-debt liabilities and access to capital issues faced by the industry driven by substantial ESG-related risks. The company reported about $1.4 billion of surety bonds, supporting asset retirement obligations of about $726 million, and additional non-debt liabilities as of September 30, 2022.

The SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity to support operations over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects Peabody to continue to generate strong free cash flow in 2023, although incremental cash is expected to be initially used to pre-fund asset retirement obligations, before turning to shareholder distributions. At September 30, 2022, Peabody had $1.35 billion of cash and cash equivalents. Peabody does not maintain a traditional revolver. Peabody has a ~$300 million letter of credit facility (cannot make cash borrowings) and a $175 million accounts receivable securitization facility. These facilities are used primarily to support letters of credit and the letter of credit facility contains a minimum liquidity covenant of $125 million.

The stable outlook assumes that the company will generate positive free cash flow over the next 12-18 months, and initially use that for pre-funding its asset retirement obligation before turning to shareholder returns, while maintaining good liquidity to support operations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating with continued strength in coal pricing for more than two years, and any further material reduction in non-debt liabilities. However, the magnitude of rating upside remains constrained by the ESG and funding challenges faced by the sector over the long-run.

Moody's could downgrade the rating with expectations for meaningful cash burn, erosion in liquidity, or a significant adverse operating event at a key mine.

Peabody Energy Corporation is a leading global pure-play thermal and metallurgical coal producer with coal mining operations in the US and Australia and about 2.5 billion tons of proven and probable reserves. The company generated $4.6 billion in revenues during the LTM period ending September 30, 2022.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

