Moody's affirms Peach Property Group AG's Ba3 rating; assigns Ba3 rating to planned bond

London, 13 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) of Peach Property Group AG (PPG), a real estate company focused on German residential rental properties. Moody's also affirmed the Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating of Peach Property Finance GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPG. At the same time, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the planned €300 million senior unsecured bond issued by Peach Property Finance GmbH and guaranteed by PPG. The outlook is stable.

The planned bond along with additional bank finance and new instruments that convert into equity will finance two recent acquisitions of 10,290 apartments in Germany, amounting to CHF731 million, that are expected to complete by end of 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Ba3 rating affirmation is supported by PPG's stable rental cash flow from its 23,500 residential units (pro forma for the acquisitions) with a granular tenant base and a nine-year average tenancy length. The affirmation also reflects Moody's positive view of the regulated rental sector in Germany, which is one of the most stable European real estate asset classes and was minimally impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Rents and values in the sector are underpinned by the structural undersupply that current regulations tend to exacerbate by reducing incentives to build.

The planned acquisitions are credit positive because they double the size of PPG's portfolio allowing it to benefit from the cost synergies and saving from operating a much larger platform. The larger scale will also improve the PPG's access to debt and equity capital markets.

The Ba3 rating assigned to the planned €300 million senior unsecured bond maturing in 2025 is in line with the company's Ba3 CFR. The planned bond will rank pari passu with all existing and future senior unsecured obligations of the company. The planned bond will be subject to three financial incurrence covenants: (1) minimum interest coverage of 1.5x until end of 2021, increasing to 1.6x during 2022 and to 1.75x from 2023 onwards, (2) a maximum net LTV ratio of 60% (3) a maximum net secured LTV ratio of 40%.

KEY CREDIT METRICS

The transaction is largely leverage neutral, and credit metrics will be in line by year-end 2021 with Moody's expectations when we first assigned the rating in November 2019.

As of 30 June 2020, PPG's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets stood at 68%, with an elevated Moody's-adjusted Net debt/EBITDA and a Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage of 1.4x. By year-end 2021, Moody's expects these ratios to respectively move to around 62%, 21x, and above 1.5x.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Governance risks taken into consideration in PPG's credit profile include financial policies and governance regulations imposed on the company as a result of its listing on the Swiss stock exchange. The company has a financial policy of maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio below 60% and an interest cover ratio above 1.5x (based on the full portfolio run rate). The company targets an average debt maturity that is above four years and aims to maintain ample liquidity, with a minimum of CHF20 million cash on balance sheet.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will (1) continue to generate stable cash flow, while gradually improving its occupancy levels; and (2) maintain good liquidity alongside a balanced growth strategy. The outlook also reflects a favourable operating environment, and Moody's expectation that the company will maintain leverage within its financial policies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Growth in scale and diversification and a consistent track record of strong operating performance, along with a balanced growth strategy and strong access to debt and equity capital

• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets below 55% and a corresponding improvement in Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA, along with financial policies that support lower leverage

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage above 2.0x on a sustained basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• If Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets is not maintained around 60% on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA does not improve towards the 20x level

• Weak operating performance and a vacancy rate that is persistently and materially above market levels

• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis

• Failure to maintain adequate liquidity or addressing upcoming debt maturities well in advance and a balanced funding mix of majority senior unsecured borrowing, supported by a high-quality unencumbered asset pool

LIQUIDITY

PPG's liquidity is adequate. As of 30 June 2020, its sources of liquidity included CHF39.3 million of cash and cash equivalents. The company's internal cash sources, pro forma for the recent bond issue, are sufficient to cover the cash requirements (acquisitions, capital spending and debt service) for the next 18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

In line with Moody's REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms rating methodology, the company's Ba3 CFR is equal to a senior unsecured rating, because pro forma for the planned bond and additional bank borrowing, senior unsecured debt forms most of the funding on a sustained, forward-looking basis.

PROFILE

Peach Property Group (PPG) is a real estate company focused on residential investments in Germany. The company is headquartered in Zurich and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010 (market capitalisation of CHF293 million as of 12 October 2020), with its German group headquarters in Cologne. As of 30 June 2020, pro forma for the two most recently announced acquisition, the company will own 23,220 residential units, with a total lettable area of around 1,510,000 square metres and a total market value of CHF2 billion. The company's annual target rental is CHF110 million pro forma for the acquisitions.

