Moody's affirms Peach Property Group AG's Ba3 rating; assigns Ba3 rating to planned bond

London, 13 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba3 corporate
family rating (CFR) of Peach Property Group AG (PPG), a real estate
company focused on German residential rental properties. Moody's
also affirmed the Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating of Peach Property
Finance GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of PPG. At the same
time, Moody's assigned a Ba3 rating to the planned €300 million
senior unsecured bond issued by Peach Property Finance GmbH and guaranteed
by PPG. The outlook is stable.
The planned bond along with additional bank finance and new instruments
that convert into equity will finance two recent acquisitions of 10,290
apartments in Germany, amounting to CHF731 million, that are
expected to complete by end of 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Ba3 rating affirmation is supported by PPG's stable rental cash
flow from its 23,500 residential units (pro forma for the acquisitions)
with a granular tenant base and a nine-year average tenancy length.
The affirmation also reflects Moody's positive view of the regulated
rental sector in Germany, which is one of the most stable European
real estate asset classes and was minimally impacted by the coronavirus
pandemic. Rents and values in the sector are underpinned by the
structural undersupply that current regulations tend to exacerbate by
reducing incentives to build.
The planned acquisitions are credit positive because they double the size
of PPG's portfolio allowing it to benefit from the cost synergies
and saving from operating a much larger platform. The larger scale
will also improve the PPG's access to debt and equity capital markets.
The Ba3 rating assigned to the planned €300 million senior unsecured
bond maturing in 2025 is in line with the company's Ba3 CFR. The
planned bond will rank pari passu with all existing and future senior
unsecured obligations of the company. The planned bond will be
subject to three financial incurrence covenants: (1) minimum interest
coverage of 1.5x until end of 2021, increasing to 1.6x
during 2022 and to 1.75x from 2023 onwards, (2) a maximum
net LTV ratio of 60% (3) a maximum net secured LTV ratio of 40%.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
The transaction is largely leverage neutral, and credit metrics
will be in line by year-end 2021 with Moody's expectations
when we first assigned the rating in November 2019.
As of 30 June 2020, PPG's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total
assets stood at 68%, with an elevated Moody's-adjusted
Net debt/EBITDA and a Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage of
1.4x. By year-end 2021, Moody's expects
these ratios to respectively move to around 62%, 21x,
and above 1.5x.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Governance risks taken into consideration in PPG's credit profile include
financial policies and governance regulations imposed on the company as
a result of its listing on the Swiss stock exchange. The company
has a financial policy of maintaining a loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio below 60% and an interest cover ratio above 1.5x (based
on the full portfolio run rate). The company targets an average
debt maturity that is above four years and aims to maintain ample liquidity,
with a minimum of CHF20 million cash on balance sheet.
OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will (1) continue to generate stable cash flow, while gradually
improving its occupancy levels; and (2) maintain good liquidity alongside
a balanced growth strategy. The outlook also reflects a favourable
operating environment, and Moody's expectation that the company
will maintain leverage within its financial policies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A UPGRADE OF THE RATING
• Growth in scale and diversification and a consistent track record
of strong operating performance, along with a balanced growth strategy
and strong access to debt and equity capital
• Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets below 55%
and a corresponding improvement in Moody's-adjusted net debt/EBITDA,
along with financial policies that support lower leverage
• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage above 2.0x
on a sustained basis
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
• If Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets is not maintained
around 60% on a sustained basis and Moody's-adjusted net
debt/EBITDA does not improve towards the 20x level
• Weak operating performance and a vacancy rate that is persistently
and materially above market levels
• Moody's-adjusted fixed charge coverage below 1.5x
on a sustained basis
• Failure to maintain adequate liquidity or addressing upcoming debt
maturities well in advance and a balanced funding mix of majority senior
unsecured borrowing, supported by a high-quality unencumbered
asset pool
LIQUIDITY
PPG's liquidity is adequate. As of 30 June 2020, its sources
of liquidity included CHF39.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.
The company's internal cash sources, pro forma for the recent bond
issue, are sufficient to cover the cash requirements (acquisitions,
capital spending and debt service) for the next 18 months.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
In line with Moody's REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms
rating methodology, the company's Ba3 CFR is equal to a senior unsecured
rating, because pro forma for the planned bond and additional bank
borrowing, senior unsecured debt forms most of the funding on a
sustained, forward-looking basis.
PROFILE
Peach Property Group (PPG) is a real estate company focused on residential
investments in Germany. The company is headquartered in Zurich
and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010 (market capitalisation
of CHF293 million as of 12 October 2020), with its German group
headquarters in Cologne. As of 30 June 2020, pro forma for
the two most recently announced acquisition, the company will own
23,220 residential units, with a total lettable area of around
1,510,000 square metres and a total market value of CHF2 billion.
The company's annual target rental is CHF110 million pro forma for the
acquisitions.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ramzi Kattan
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Richard Etheridge
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454