Moody's affirms Peacock Intermediate's ratings, including B3 CFR; outlook negative

New York, December 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Peacock Intermediate Holding II, L.P. ("Pelican Products"), including the B3 corporate family rating and B3-PD probability of default rating. Moody's also affirmed the B2 senior secured first lien debt ratings at the company's wholly owned subsidiary Pelican Products, Inc. Concurrently, Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The ratings affirmation of Pelican reflect Moody's expectation that despite very high leverage, well above 8.5 times, as of September 30, 2022 and weak credit metrics, Pelican will experience improvement in growth and profitability, over the next 12-18 months due to price increases, higher government sales in EMEA and manufacturing cost initiatives.

The change in outlook reflects Moody's view that debt-to-EBITDA will be sustained at very high levels, likely remaining around 8x through the end of 2023. The buildup in inventory has also resulted in negative free cash flow the last four quarters, which is considerably weaker than the positive $27 million Moody's expected for 2022 at the time of the leverage buyout (LBO) in November of 2021. Further, liquidity is adequate, with Moody's expecting a continuation of negative free cash flow and higher cash interest expense in 2023, partly offset by the recently upsized $95 million ABL facility and full availability under the cash flow revolver.

Moody's took the following actions on Peacock Intermediate Holding II, L.P. and Pelican Products, Inc.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Peacock Intermediate Holding II, L.P.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

..Issuer: Pelican Products, Inc.

....Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Peacock Intermediate Holding II, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Pelican Products, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings are constrained by Pelican Products' weak track record of free cash flow, due to higher working capital spending on inventories, elevated one-time expenses associated with its strategic corporate review last year and cost associated with the LBO. Further, the company's capital structure consists of $722 million in variable rate debt, which we expect cash interest costs to meaningfully increase in 2023 to between $75 million to $85 million. This will significantly impact profitability and cash flow. The ratings reflect Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow in 2023 and adjusted debt-to-EBITDA that will remain around 8.0x (pre-cost savings) over that time frame.

Pelican Product's ratings benefit from strong brand recognition for quality protective cases along with its focus on product diversification and investments in innovation to enhance its competitiveness. Moody's expects the company will further benefit from increased demand for their BioThermal products (about 30% of revenue) to the healthcare industry, driven by growing sales to the pharmaceutical sector and clinical trial organizations. This should provide some offset to the meaningful pressure on weakening industrial and consumer markets along with slowing sales to various commercial sectors.

Moody's expects Pelican Products to operate with adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is supported by the upsized ABL facility on October 28, 2022 by $25 million to $95 million, resulting in $42 million of availability. Additional external liquidity support is provided by its $40 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2026 that was full available as of September 30, 2022. Through 2023, Moody's expects cash of around $30 million despite negative free cash flow due to higher working capital. Borrowings under the ABL revolver are subject to a springing fixed charge coverage requirement of 1.0x if availability declines below the greater of 10% of commitments or $6 million. The cash flow revolver is subject to a springing first lien net leverage maximum ratio of 7.25x if borrowings are greater than 40% of the committed amount.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of elevated leverage and event risk amid earnings headwinds from weak and volatile key end markets, recessionary pressures and rising interest rate expense.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if Pelican Products increases its scale and exhibits organic revenue growth, while also maintaining free cash flow to debt above 3.5x, debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5x and good liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded with a deterioration in liquidity or a reliance on revolver borrowings. Additionally, weakening sales or a noticeable drop in margins that prevent debt-to-EBITDA from declining to a level approaching 7 times could result in a downgrade. EBITA-to-interest sustained below 1.5x or continued negative free cash flow could also result in a downgrade. Leveraging debt financed acquisitions or shareholder distributions would also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Pelican Products designs, develops, manufactures and markets high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, portable lighting systems and rugged gear, for use in a variety of end markets including life sciences, law enforcement, military, aerospace, entertainment, industrial and outdoor markets. Pelican Products is owned by private equity firm Platinum Equity LLC. Pelican Products is based in Torrance, CA, and operates in 26 countries with 24 international offices and 7 manufacturing facilities. Revenue was approximately $555 million for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

